Ethereum Price Analysis & Prediction (Nov 28th) – ETH Rejects $1200 After a Retest, Potential Sell Underway

dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Worst-Case Scenario for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), According to Analyst Benjamin Cowen
A widely followed crypto analyst is outlining what he believes could be the worst-case scenarios for the leading two digital assets. In a new interview on the Altcoin Daily YouTube channel, crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen says that macroeconomic headwinds could drive Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to fresh bear market lows.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours
A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout
The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
securities.io
“The Wait is Over” at Fidelity as Crypto Accounts Go Live
‘The wait is over,’ says the email Fidelity sent to customers who have been on the waiting list for its newly launched digital assets platform Fidelity Crypto. Fidelity announced its plans to launch a digital assets trading platform three weeks ago. Fidelity’s new trading platform allows retail investors to purchase and trade digital assets – Bitcoin and Ethereum initially. Some of the perks retail investors would enjoy on the platform include commission-free trading.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Price Could Plunge Below $16,000 Due To China’s Civil Uproar
Bitcoin, after falling down to around $15,600 on November 22, has been able to climb back up to the $16,000 region thanks to the bulls that exerted every ounce of effort to pull the maiden crypto from such a hole. At the time of this writing, according to tracking from...
makeuseof.com
Why Is Coinbase Removing BCH, ETC, XRP, and XLM From Coinbase Wallet?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Users of Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ripple (XRP), and Stellar (XLM) will have to find a new home for their crypto after Coinbase Wallet announced that it would no longer support the native tokens.
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase Wallet Delists Four Major Cryptos Including XRP
Coinbase has stated that they are no longer supporting BCH, ETC, XRP, and XLM. The four coins are delisted because of their low usage. Coinbase, the largest exchange in the United States, announced on November 29 that it will no longer support Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ripple (XRP), and Stellar (XLM) in its coinbase wallet. The exchange stated that the coins will no longer be support from January 2023. Because of their low usage, the four coins is going to delisting. In the 2017 bull market, all coins primarily increased.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whales Load Up Over $789,000,000 in BTC in Less Than One Week: Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading crypto analytics firm finds Bitcoin (BTC) whales are re-accumulating after selling off huge amounts of the top crypto asset in the wake of FTX’s implosion earlier this month. According to Santiment, whales have been dumping their cumulative holdings for 13 months, and addresses holding between 100 and...
kitco.com
Bitcoin climbs to $16,450 as several analysts warn about a potential 40% pullback
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Traditional markets weren’t so lucky as the protests in China had far-reaching consequences for global markets. At the...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin ‘millionaire’ wallets drop 80% in year of BTC price bear market
Bitcoin (BTC) millionaires are becoming an increasingly rare breed as numbers fall 80% in a year. According to the latest data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, there are now just 23,000 wallets with a BTC balance worth $1 million or more. 1 year, 90,000 fewer million-dollar BTC wallets. In yet...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Forecasts Rallies for BTC and Ethereum – Here Are His Targets
The crypto strategist who predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market floor says the king crypto and Ethereum (ETH) are gearing up for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 214,700 Twitter followers that he expects Bitcoin to surge to $17,841 after it dropped to his downside target of $16,200.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $16.5K
Bitcoin price extended its decline and tested the $16,000 support. BTC is forming a base and might soon rise above the $16,500 resistance zone. Bitcoin declined further and tested the $16,000 support zone. The price is trading below $16,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key...
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum accumulation trend hits new highs following FTX implosion
Ethereum whales and sharks have been accumulating Ether (ETH) at a record rate since the FTX crash, Santiment reported on Nov. 30. The market intelligence platform revealed that wallets holding between 100 and 100,000 ETH had reached a 20-month high. A Nov. 23 tweet from the firm said the last time these wallets accumulated this aggressively; ETH rallied by up to 50%.
bitcoinist.com
Flow (FLOW) And Ethereum (ETH) Continues To Surprise Investors
Ethereum (ETH) is the second biggest cryptocurrency in the market. When ETH’s value decreases, it affects other coins like Flow (FLOW). Thankfully, despite the market’s recent entanglement with the FTX network, both coins are still keeping afloat. ETH and FLOW continue to surprise investors with their durability. But,...
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Gearing For Lift-Off to $1,400, Key Support In Place
Ethereum gained tempo above the $1,250 resistance zone in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH even spiked above $1,300 and is at the moment correcting features. Ethereum remained properly supported and even cleared the $1,280 resistance zone. The worth is now buying and selling above $1,250 and the 100 hourly...
dailyhodl.com
ECB Officials Say Bitcoin (BTC) Is About To Become Irrelevant, Claim Top Crypto on It’s ‘Last Stand’
High-ranking members of the European Central Bank (ECB) say that Bitcoin (BTC) is on the cusp of becoming an irrelevant asset. In a new blog post, ECB officials Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf say that the king crypto’s price drop from its peak of $69,000 set in November 2021 is an indicator that BTC is on its last legs.
