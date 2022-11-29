How to watch Stephen Curry vs. Luka Doncic: Time, TV channel, live stream for Warriors vs. Mavs Tuesday game

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How much has Luka Doncic improved on defense? What stats, eye test tell us about Mavericks star's performance
One of the lasting images of the 2022 NBA Playoffs is Luka Doncic mercilessly being called up in pick-and-rolls over and over again as teams targeted him on defense. "There's no secret. They're going to put him in every single pick-and-roll," Jason Kidd told reporters midway through the Mavericks' second-round series against the Suns. "They did the same thing with Dirk [Nowitzki], until Dirk participated and stood up for himself."
Raptors Look to End Skid vs. Magic: Where to Watch, Odds, Storylines
The Toronto Raptors look to snap a two-game skid on Saturday against the Orlando Magic: Where to watch, storylines, game odds
Magic Johnson vs. LeBron James stats: How the Lakers legends and two of the NBA GOATs compare
History is on the line almost every time LeBron James takes the court at this point of his career. Not only is he continuing to close the gap between him and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list, but James is working his way up the all-time assists list. With 10,133 career assists, James is only nine dimes shy of surpassing Magic Johnson in sixth place on the all-time leaderboards.
Look out, Magic Johnson: Where Lakers' LeBron James ranks on NBA all-time assist list
Lakers star LeBron James just keeps continuing his assault on the NBA record books. With nine more assists, James will pass Magic Johnson to move into sixth place on the NBA's all-time assist list. James and Johnson are two of just seven players in NBA history to reach 10,000 career assists, joining John Stockton, Jason Kidd, Chris Paul, Steve Nash and Mark Jackson.
How Michael Jordan's moves as Hornets owner and Charles Barkley's criticism led to fallout between 'stubborn' best friends
Charles Barkley's longstanding rift with Michael Jordan isn't much of a secret anymore, but it may come as a surprise that the two haven't spoken in over 10 years. While a decade has passed since their relationship soured, the rift came back to light during a recent conversation between Barkley and Taylor Rooks, who asked the Hall of Famer to go into detail about the fallout. By all accounts, the friendship ended when Barkley was critical of Jordan's role as an executive with the Charlotte Hornets.
Jerry Jones 'respects' LeBron James after Lakers star criticizes coverage of Cowboys owner in desegregation photo
While LeBron James seems to be done with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, the Dallas owner won't let it stop him from heaping praise on the NBA icon. A photo showing Jones present during a protest against segregation when he was 14 years old was brought back under the spotlight on Wednesday by James, who asked reporters why they were asking him questions about Kyrie Irving rather than Jones.
How Fox Sports' Tom Rinaldi covered World Cup, Michigan vs. Ohio State and NFL games in insane 10-day stretch
The Thanksgiving weekend was on the calendar of sports fans everywhere as the World Cup coincided with NFL action and the rivalry game between Michigan and Ohio State. Millions watched it, but Fox Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi lived it. Rinaldi had an unfathomable stretch of work over the last 10...
Nets' Kevin Durant claps back at Charles Barkley over 'insecure' label in latest Twitter tirade, fueling feud
The latest chapter of the feud between Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant is here and it's just about what you'd expect. With segments from Barkley's recent appearance on a podcast with Taylor Rooks circulating on Twitter, Durant made time to respond to a clip in which the TNT analyst refers to him as "insecure."
Highest-scoring NHL game: Where Kings vs. Kraken 17-goal affair ranks on the all-time list
Someone forgot to tell the Kraken and Kings to bring their defense and goaltending on Tuesday night. The two Pacific Division foes had a goal-scoring frenzy in Los Angeles, as the two teams combined for 17 goals in an 9-8 overtime win for Seattle. The first period saw the Kings...
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 13 Cowboys-Colts Showdown contests — Monopolizing the Cowboys with Prescott, Pollard & Elliott
Dak Prescott and the 8-3 Cowboys look to continue their strong recent run this weekend as they host the 4-7-1 Colts behind interim coach Jeff Saturday. Dallas enters the weekend as whopping double-digit home favorites, and we admittedly won't be touching the 10.5-point spread with a 10.5-foot pole. But we will, however, be building a DraftKings Showdown lineup for this game, looking to bring in some much-needed cash ahead of the holiday season.
College football bowl schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every FBS bowl game in 2022-23
Last year, college football saw a record 42 FBS bowls. This year, there will be one more. There will be 84 teams playing in bowl games this year, with two teams getting the chance to play one additional contest in the 2022 national championship game. Starting Dec. 16, with the...
