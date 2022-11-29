Read full article on original website
Related
LOOK: Recap of the Spectacular 2022 Christmas in the Nighttime Sky Event
Thanks to all of you in the community who attended the 2022 Christmas in the Nighttime Sky event. It was a huge success and offered a special show experience that Twin Falls had never seen before. Did You See the Drones at the 2022 Christmas in the Nighttime Sky Event?
Don’t Miss These 9 Events the First Weekend of December in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
The calendar has flipped to December, and most of us will be in tunnel vision on the holiday season. There are tons of events, sales, and parties to attend over the next month, and it all begins this weekend. Christmas season is officially here which means there are many nights and weekends to prepare and celebrate this time of year in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the many events that will be taking place this weekend that you will not want to miss.
Idaho’s Balanced Rock Lit Up For Christmas Was Glorious To Witness
In December 2020, I attempted to spread some holiday spirit to one of southern Idaho's most iconic natural landmarks. Armed with a bag of flashlights, a portable power supply, and a couple of Star Showers, I accompanied my daughter on the brief hike to the base of Balanced Rock in the middle of the night.
Best Christmas Light Displays in Twin Falls
A lot has changed around Twin Falls over the last several years, and it seems like there are fewer major light displays around the area. But there are still some spectacular displays for you and your family to check out. Here’s a quick list of some of the best Christmas light displays in Twin Falls and how to find them.
kmvt
Orton Botanical Garden offers “Christmas in the Garden” light display
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Christmas lights at Orton Botanical Gardens in Twin Falls are shining bright, just in time for the holiday season. They originally started with a few lights, but people liked them so much they ended up lighting up the entire garden. As of today,...
Know Which Gift Cards to Buy for the Holidays in Idaho this Year
When it comes to picking gifts for your friends and family, some may be easier than others. For certain people, you know exactly what to get them and it takes little to no effort. Every person seems to have that one family member or friend who is tough to shop for and you can never find a gift you think they will enjoy. It is common to end up getting them a gift card, or perhaps you prefer to give gift cards to coworkers or as stocking stuffers. When it comes to picking the right gift card though, it isn't as simple as some make it out to be. Certain ones are better than others, based on discounts at the stores and the value of the items, so which gift cards are the best to give this holiday season?
Holiday Vendor Sale in Twin Falls Makes for Great Christmas Shopping
While everyone is out shopping at the big company stores, or browsing the internet from their desk at home or work, why not get out and go shop at a place where you can find one-of-a-kind items you won't find anywhere else? Shopping local is the way to go to support small businesses, as well as putting your hard-earned money back into your local economy instead of into some billion-dollar corporation that doesn't need your business this time of year. There is a sale taking place this weekend that will allow you to find unique items and shop locally at the same time.
The One Christmas Stop You Have To Make Is Twin Falls Orton Botanical Garden
So many places around Twin Falls turn into a Christmas wonderland. The Orton Botanical Gardens is one of the coolest displays in the area. The entire garden is lit up and you can feel the holiday spirit. Orton Botanical Garden Information. The Orton Botanical Garden is a non-profit garden that...
Stellar New Ice Cream Shop Opening Soon in Twin Falls
Twin Falls, Idaho is about to get a whole lot cooler with the opening of a new Ice Cream Shop on Blue Lakes. Stella's Ice Cream is a widely popular Boise area franchise with four locations and now Twin Falls gets one too!. About Stella's Ice Cream. This means Twin...
Survey Groups Idaho Among Top Grinchiest States For One Reason
December has finally arrived. Many Idahoans have had their homes decorated and their trees up and have been reveling in the holiday spirit despite what a survey revealed months ago about the Christmas habits of the Gem State. Personally, I think the Grinch gets a bad rap. Sure, he stole...
Why Are There New Weird White Lines On The Roads In Twin Falls?
I left work earlier this week and the roads home seemed a lot different than normal. Why Are There Thin White Lines On Twin Falls Roads. A good portion of the road had multiple parallel white lines in-between the painted lines, and I was pretty sure it wasn't just a bunch of new tiny bike lanes. That would be hilarious, but the actual reason is much more reasonable. Check out the lines in the video and then see what the lines are for.
Twin Falls Living Nativity Is Back And Packed Full Of Christmas Spirit
One of my favorite Christmas events each year returns. The Living Nativity of Twin Falls has announced the dates it will be running this year. Celebrate the real reason for the season!. Twin Falls Living Nativity Returns. The living nativity will be on December 15th, December 16th, and December 17th....
What Would You Do With Two Conflicting Christmas Parties in Twin Falls?
What would you do? What would you do if you had a work holiday party and it fell on the same night as your wife's, husband's, or partner's? What would you do if you had a friend invite you to a holiday party, on the same night that another friend invited you to one and you want to attend both? The holiday season is here and company parties and parties at home will be taking place during the following weeks and figuring out how to maneuver through them and keep everyone happy can at times be a job. If holiday parties conflict with your schedule, what will you do?
How to Use the Holiday Season to Your Advantage in Twin Falls
With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, that means Christmas and the holiday season are a full go now. Many went crazy with shopping this last weekend and are continuing to do so, while some will wait until the final days before Christmas to even start. With the holiday season officially here, it is time to start using it to your advantage, especially if you are a parent. While you hope to raise your kids right and to be well-behaved, sometimes the cold weather keeping them indoors and the craziness of children being excited for this time of year can leave parents pulling their hair out. Instead of getting mad and yelling at your children, use the holiday season to your advantage, and here is how you can do so.
WATCH: Did You Know This 70s TV Show Filmed In Southern Idaho?
The more I learn about Southern Idaho and its history with film and TV, the more it makes sense that Sun Valley is like a mini Hollywood. We’ve written numerous stories about movies that were filmed in Idaho, Breakfast of Champions was filmed in Twin Falls and Napoleon Dynamite was shot in Preston. We’ve also had stories about the various TV shows that have been filmed here, including Wayward Pines and COPS plus episodes of Grey's Anatomy and The Imperfects say they visit Idaho. But somehow we’ve missed a classic TV show from the 70s that had multiple episodes shot in Twin Falls. That TV show was called Cannon and it ran from 1971 until 1976.
101-year-old Kimberly woman saddened by guitar theft
KIMBERLY — Willie Kinsey has been strumming for most of her 101-year life. Most people would never guess she’s a centenarian. She stays active, living by herself in a large home south of Kimberly. She drives her vehicle and bakes bread weekly. And she definitely enjoys playing the guitar. But she feels like some of that vigor got taken away earlier this month when she found someone had entered a...
kmvt
Airport and SkyWest asking for city and county approval for new contract
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Regional Airport and SkyWest Airlines are up for a new contract for 2023. There are some pros and cons to the new contract with SkyWest airlines. For one, the revenue agreement on the 2022 contract has been cut in half, looking...
kmvt
Behind the Business: Wyakin Foundation
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wyakin Foundation started in 2010 when a couple retired Navy Officers wanted to do more for injured and disabled veterans who were coming out of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. “They wanted to make sure that those veterans had a path to success,”...
kmvt
Twin Falls receives results from the 2022 National Citizen Survey
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT). The City of Twin Falls is reviewing the results of the 20220 National Citizen Survey. Based on the results city officials have cause for optimism, and things they need to work on to improve the quality of life for residents. Some of the general themes from...
Are Twin Falls Kids’ Wish Lists Scaring The Snowballs Off Santa?
Toys are getting stranger and stranger these days, and kids are getting more and more into them. I wonder from time to time if Santa Clause has any idea what some children are talking about when they whisper in his ear at the mall. Santa Clause is indeed coming to...
95.7 KEZJ
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0