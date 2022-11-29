Read full article on original website
Huge Winter Rummage Sale Happening This Weekend in Owensboro-Thousands of Items Just $1
Winter has arrived and many families need winter clothes for their kids. The Winter Rummage sale has thousands of items to choose from. The sale will benefit My Sister's Keeper Women's & Children's Homeless Shelter in Owensboro. WHAT IS MY SISTER'S KEEPER?. My Sister’s Keeper Emergency Shelter's mission is to...
LOOK: Kentucky Christmas Toy & Decoration Bazaar This Weekend in Owensboro & It’s Huge
The Daviess-McLean Baptist Center has been a much-needed service in Owensboro providing community outreach in a variety of ways for years. Their Christmas Bazaar is just one way they are able to give back. SERVING THE COMMUNITY FOR YEARS. Angel here. For as long as I can remember Gayle Boling...
Kentucky Town Invites Whole Community To Light Up For The Holiday In The Most Fun Way
This Kentucky community is gettin' lit for the holiday season and they're inviting the whole town to join in. Muhlenberg, Greenville, and Central City are hosting a huge decorating contest and you could win money!. Kentucky Town Invites Whole Community To Light Up For The Holiday In The Most Fun...
Christmas Wish 2022 Still Accepting Letters for Western KY and Southern IN Families in Need
Here at WBKR, 'tis the season for Christmas Wish. 2022 marks our charity's 46th anniversary season of making Christmas wishes come true for families in need here in western Kentucky and southern Indiana. Our mission, like it has been since the 70s, is simple- to make sure that "every child in the Tristate gets a visit from Santa on Christmas."
911 Gives Hope Selling Special Christmas Ornament to Raise Money for Annual Toy Drive
Our annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive is coming up December 2nd through 4th, and our friends at 911 Gives Hope have come up with a unique and hilarious way for you to help us fill the 53-foot trailer full of toys for kids spending the holidays in Tri-State hospitals.
The Princeton Public Library is Making Holiday History with Shining Christmas Cheer on the Outside
I have seen several good news stories recently from my hometown of Princeton, Indiana and I love sharing them. Mayor Greg Wright has made great progress with improving the parks and adding more Christmas cheer. Read All About It. I can't believe that it has been a full year since...
Christmas is Heading to Henderson With a Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 2nd
Christmas in Henderson will officially kick off this weekend!. There is always something so special about Christmas time. Whether you're a big fan of the holiday or not, it is always cool to see homes and public spaces all lit up. Every year one of my favorite things to do is fill up a thermos with hot chocolate or mulled cider (depending on how prepared I am) and hit the road one evening with Christmas music playing, to drive around and see the gorgeous lights. Don't forget to swing by downtown Henderson to see their gorgeous lights too!
Kentucky College Student Decorates Houses For Christmas To Help Pay For School
One Kentucky College Student is taking advantage of his love for Christmas lights and talent for decorating and helping his parents to pay his way through school. Carter Hoagland, from right here in Owensboro has loved decorating for Christmas for several years now. Carter became Owensboro famous when he decided he would put up Christmas lights in the midst of COVID to bring cheer to such a dreary time.
Great Vendors Participating in Christmas Market at Kentucky Farm
Shoppers can browse an assortment of many unique items that will be on-site at Reid's Orchard in Owensboro. Local businesses and vendors will be at the market offering one-of-a-kind merchandise for holiday gift-giving. There will also be delicious food and fun activities for the kids. This is the best time...
Evansville Church to Host a Unique, Immersive Live Nativity Experience
Regardless of your religious/spiritual resume or affiliation, odds are you are familiar with the Christian nativity scene, which depicts the birth of Jesus. You've probably seen a nativity with dolls, statues, or little characters, and you have maybe even seen a live nativity - but there's a church on the west side of Evansville that is taking a whole new approach to the nativity.
Lucky Indiana Shelter Dog is Looking For a Snuggle Buddy [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Follow your nose and it will lead you home. That’s my motto, anyway! My name is Lucky and I’m a 5-year-old beagle boy up for adoption at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. A little about me – I’m great with kids and other dogs, I don’t care much for toys (at least in a shelter environment), I jump REALLY HIGH for treats, and I live for snuggles. I’m so soft and squishy, I think you’ll also live for snuggles after meeting me! My adoption fee is $150, which includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.
Here’s When Santa Will Be at the 14th Annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive This Weekend
Our 14th annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive is this weekend (December 2nd, 3rd, and 4th) at Walmart on Evansville's east side, and once again we're fortunate enough to have Santa and Mrs. Claus take time out of their very busy schedules to join us for a little while all three days.
Evansville Women Impress with Meticulous Gingerbread on Food Network Holiday Baking Championship
I am basically a professional Food Network viewer. Seriously, it is usually on at least one television in my house or I'm watching it on my phone. But surprisingly, I don't usually watch the baking competitions and holiday specials. Today, I made the exception by watching Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Season 2.
Crazy Small Town Kentucky Turkey Has His Own Fan Club & Now He Needs A Name (VOTE)
A small-town Kentucky turkey made it through Thanksgiving without becoming dinner. He is growing quite popular and everyone thinks he needs a name. We'll just call him or her Owensboro's turkey because right now this guy doesn't have a name. We learned about O Turkey right before Thanksgiving when there was a wreck on Highway 231 and folks were posting pictures of this turkey out in the middle of traffic as if it was looking to see what was going on.
Four Kentucky Boys Decorated Cookies and Want Your Votes for the Best
See those cookies? They're the handy work of four boys from Whitesville, Kentucky. I suppose before we continue, I should introduce you to the boys. Meet the Abbotts- the sons of my friends Bridget and Aaron Abbott. The four of us played softball together and against each other for years. We go way back- to even before these guys were even born.
Historic Indiana Hotel Shares How Their Giant Christmas Tree Comes to Life in Cool Time-Lapse Video
Since I was a teenager, my family has been spending time in French Lick. No matter the season, it's always an excellent vacation destination, but Christmastime is magical. The French Lick Springs Resort, including the French Lick Springs Hotel and the West Baden Springs Hotel, go all about with incredible and elegant Christmas decorations. Every inch of each hotel inside and outside is covered in garland, lights, and holiday beauty.
$47M Santa Claus, Indiana Property is For Sale with Stables, Diner, Sports Bar, Shooting Range and More – See IncrediblePhotos
If you have ever been to Holiday World, in Santa Claus, Indiana, you've probably seen this beautiful piece of fenced property. It's perfectly groomed, massive, and now, for sale. I always wondered what was on the other side of the fence and gated driveways. My imagination would run wild with...
How Long Do You Leave the Trash Toter in Your Yard After It Has Been Emptied?
I was driving home from work a week ago. It was a Wednesday. I am certain of that because it was "trash day" in my neighborhood. Because I live on the west side of Owensboro, I was driving on Westview to get home. The sanitation department truck was rolling down that road, stopping every few feet or so, hoisting toters up in the air, flipping them upside down and dumping their contents into the top of the truck. For a few houses, I was driving directly behind the truck and got to witness this.
Incredibly Cute Dog Invasion Coming to Owensboro, Kentucky
The cutest and most talented puppies are coming to town. Wesley Williams and his adorable pups performed their popular act seen on Season 15 of America's Got Talent. Puppy Pals Live! is bringing its action-packed show to town. A pawsitively great time is planned for young and old alike. Some...
Owensboro Police Investigating Multiple Incidents of Property Damage
A Monday night wave of vandalism in Owensboro has resulted in damage to multiple homes, at least one vehicle, and several businesses. The Owensboro Police Department issued the following statement about the incident:. Beginning at 8:30 PM on November 28, 2022, officers began receiving reports of damage caused to windows...
