Owensboro, KY

Christmas is Heading to Henderson With a Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 2nd

Christmas in Henderson will officially kick off this weekend!. There is always something so special about Christmas time. Whether you're a big fan of the holiday or not, it is always cool to see homes and public spaces all lit up. Every year one of my favorite things to do is fill up a thermos with hot chocolate or mulled cider (depending on how prepared I am) and hit the road one evening with Christmas music playing, to drive around and see the gorgeous lights. Don't forget to swing by downtown Henderson to see their gorgeous lights too!
HENDERSON, KY
Kentucky College Student Decorates Houses For Christmas To Help Pay For School

One Kentucky College Student is taking advantage of his love for Christmas lights and talent for decorating and helping his parents to pay his way through school. Carter Hoagland, from right here in Owensboro has loved decorating for Christmas for several years now. Carter became Owensboro famous when he decided he would put up Christmas lights in the midst of COVID to bring cheer to such a dreary time.
OWENSBORO, KY
Evansville Church to Host a Unique, Immersive Live Nativity Experience

Regardless of your religious/spiritual resume or affiliation, odds are you are familiar with the Christian nativity scene, which depicts the birth of Jesus. You've probably seen a nativity with dolls, statues, or little characters, and you have maybe even seen a live nativity - but there's a church on the west side of Evansville that is taking a whole new approach to the nativity.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Lucky Indiana Shelter Dog is Looking For a Snuggle Buddy [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Follow your nose and it will lead you home. That’s my motto, anyway! My name is Lucky and I’m a 5-year-old beagle boy up for adoption at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. A little about me – I’m great with kids and other dogs, I don’t care much for toys (at least in a shelter environment), I jump REALLY HIGH for treats, and I live for snuggles. I’m so soft and squishy, I think you’ll also live for snuggles after meeting me! My adoption fee is $150, which includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Crazy Small Town Kentucky Turkey Has His Own Fan Club & Now He Needs A Name (VOTE)

A small-town Kentucky turkey made it through Thanksgiving without becoming dinner. He is growing quite popular and everyone thinks he needs a name. We'll just call him or her Owensboro's turkey because right now this guy doesn't have a name. We learned about O Turkey right before Thanksgiving when there was a wreck on Highway 231 and folks were posting pictures of this turkey out in the middle of traffic as if it was looking to see what was going on.
OWENSBORO, KY
Four Kentucky Boys Decorated Cookies and Want Your Votes for the Best

See those cookies? They're the handy work of four boys from Whitesville, Kentucky. I suppose before we continue, I should introduce you to the boys. Meet the Abbotts- the sons of my friends Bridget and Aaron Abbott. The four of us played softball together and against each other for years. We go way back- to even before these guys were even born.
WHITESVILLE, KY
Historic Indiana Hotel Shares How Their Giant Christmas Tree Comes to Life in Cool Time-Lapse Video

Since I was a teenager, my family has been spending time in French Lick. No matter the season, it's always an excellent vacation destination, but Christmastime is magical. The French Lick Springs Resort, including the French Lick Springs Hotel and the West Baden Springs Hotel, go all about with incredible and elegant Christmas decorations. Every inch of each hotel inside and outside is covered in garland, lights, and holiday beauty.
FRENCH LICK, IN
How Long Do You Leave the Trash Toter in Your Yard After It Has Been Emptied?

I was driving home from work a week ago. It was a Wednesday. I am certain of that because it was "trash day" in my neighborhood. Because I live on the west side of Owensboro, I was driving on Westview to get home. The sanitation department truck was rolling down that road, stopping every few feet or so, hoisting toters up in the air, flipping them upside down and dumping their contents into the top of the truck. For a few houses, I was driving directly behind the truck and got to witness this.
OWENSBORO, KY
Incredibly Cute Dog Invasion Coming to Owensboro, Kentucky

The cutest and most talented puppies are coming to town. Wesley Williams and his adorable pups performed their popular act seen on Season 15 of America's Got Talent. Puppy Pals Live! is bringing its action-packed show to town. A pawsitively great time is planned for young and old alike. Some...
OWENSBORO, KY
Evansville IN
