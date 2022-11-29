It’s common to assume the best time to declutter your holiday decor is after the holidays are over. But actually, it’s kind of the worst time. Think about it — not only are you likely to be fatigued from all the festivities, you’re also prone to be experiencing a bit of the post-holiday blues. After all, taking down the holiday decorations is nowhere near as joyful as putting them up. This is exactly when shoving all of the decorations into bins and boxes without any sort of strategy becomes an enticing option.

5 DAYS AGO