ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
KHON2

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. Spend more time enjoying the real meaning behind the season and connecting with the people in your life instead of struggling through the stores. Let the gift baskets ease some of the headaches of shopping by making a larger thoughtful gift from smaller items. The beauty of a gift basket is it includes all of the items already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Simplemost

This Giant Ugly Christmas Sweater Blanket Is Perfect For Snuggling With Others

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Ugly sweaters are a fun part of the Christmas season, but this year, there’s...
CNN

47 splurge-worthy luxury holiday gifts to spoil your favorite people

It’s undeniable that a truly thoughtful gift is one of the most straightforward ways to let someone know how important they are to you, and how much you appreciate them in your life. While it doesn’t always have to be something super pricey, splurge gifts are splurges for a reason. We rounded up our favorite luxury gifts that are absolutely worth the splurge.
KETV.com

Good Housekeeping experts share the best holiday gifts for 2022

Jump To Section: The Most Popular Gifts of 2022 | Best Advent Calendars | Gifts for Her | Gifts for Him | Gifts for Tweens and Teens | Gifts and Toys for Kids | Stocking Stuffers | Gifts by Budget | Gifts for Amazon Shoppers | Gifts That Support Your Values | Oprah's Favorite Things Gifts | Gifts for Everyone on Your List | Even More Gift Ideas for Anyone.
Apartment Therapy

How to Declutter Holiday Items Before It’s Time to Decorate

It’s common to assume the best time to declutter your holiday decor is after the holidays are over. But actually, it’s kind of the worst time. Think about it — not only are you likely to be fatigued from all the festivities, you’re also prone to be experiencing a bit of the post-holiday blues. After all, taking down the holiday decorations is nowhere near as joyful as putting them up. This is exactly when shoving all of the decorations into bins and boxes without any sort of strategy becomes an enticing option.
TheDailyBeast

The Best Gifts for Gardeners and Urban Green Thumbs

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.The 13th-century Persian poet, Saadi, eloquently wrote, “A garden is a delight to the eye and a solace for the soul.” How universal and timeless! Today, we still love to tend to our gardens and flower pots with the same adoration and sense of wonder. There’s some magic in nurturing a seed to sprout, then flower or fruit. For all the gardeners in your life, here are gifts for those with yards, decks–or only a fire escape or window, that will be well-received and...
Recycled Crafts

Easy Half Apron for Adults and Kids – Sewing Tutorial

This pretty half apron is perfect for holiday baking! It’s an sewing project and Sweet Red Poppy has a tutorial showing how to make one. The tutorial includes instructions for making them in adult and child sizes so everyone can have an apron. This is an easy sewing project you can make in an afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy