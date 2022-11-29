Read full article on original website
Tacoma Daily Index
No. 22-4-02395-6-Emergency Guardianship Petition
No. 22-4-02395-6 Notice of Hearing about Emergency Guardianship Petition. In re Guardianship of Jayden, Elijah, Xavier and Neveah Macleod Verplank, Respondents (minor children) To: John Doe, Father of Neveah Faith Sieni Macleod. 1. Petitioner has scheduled a court. hearing for February 24, 2023, at 9AM at 930 Tacoma Avenue South,...
Tacoma Daily Index
CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, November 29, 2022, passed the following resolutions. The summary of the contents of said resolutions, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 41070 A resolution setting Tuesday, December 13, 2022, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the declaration of surplus and sale of approximately 22.07 acres of Tacoma Water property, located in the Federal Way vicinity of unincorporated King County, to King County, for the amount of $4,000,000.
Chronicle
With Property Revals Out, Lewis County Assessor Explains Property Taxes
They say death and taxes are sure things — not that we’re sure to understand them. Lewis County Assessor Dianne Dorey has spent 47 years working in the assessor’s office and even she recognizes that learning about property taxes tends to bring up more questions than answers. As for death, she’ll leave that to the coroner.
Tacoma Daily Index
City of Fircrest-NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED
NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY FIRCREST CITY COUNCIL. Summary of Ordinance 1698: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, ADOPTING THE ANNUAL BUDGET OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2023, PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. Summary of Ordinance 1699:...
Suit: WA should stop ‘unlawful’ signature reviews that disenfranchise voters
The state’s ballot procedure disproportionately rejects votes from young voters and people of color. In a hunt for “virtually nonexistent” voter fraud, Washington’s signature-matching procedure disenfranchises tens of thousands of people every election and should be banned across the state, a lawsuit filed last week in King County Superior Court argues.
q13fox.com
State says Sheriff Ed Troyer texted their potential witness during pre-trial
TACOMA, Wash. - Opening statements in the high-profile criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer could start as early as Wednesday. Jury selection continued Tuesday in the case at Pierce County District Court. Representatives with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office raised concern about Troyer contacting a potential witness...
Tacoma Daily Index
LEGAL NOTICE-1st Security Bank of Washington
Notice is hereby given that 1st Security Bank of Washington (“1st Security Bank”), 6920 220th Street SW, Mountlake Terrace, Washington 98043 has made application under the Bank Merger Act to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for its prior written approval to acquire seven branch offices of Columbia State Bank, Tacoma, Washington located at 506 Southwest Coast Highway, Newport, Oregon 97365, 425 Northwest Hemlock, Waldport, Oregon 97394, 98 South Oregon Street, Ontario, Oregon 97914, 715 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon 97130, 1806 Third Street, Tillamook, Oregon 97141, 202 West Main Street, Goldendale, Washington 98620 and 390 Northeast Tohomish Street, White Salmon, Washington 98672. It is contemplated that all of the offices of 1st Security Bank will continue to be operated following consummation of the transaction. Any person wishing to comment on this application may file it in writing with the regional director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its regional office at 25 Jessie Street at Ecker Square, Suite 2300, San Francisco, California 94105-2780 within 30 days after November 30, 2022. The non-confidential portions of the application are on file at the appropriate regional office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the non-confidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Petition calls for entire Olympia School Board to resign after appointing felon
Barely one month after four Olympia School Board members unanimously appointed a convicted felon to fill a board opening, a no-confidence petition has been posted by community members, calling for the entire board to resign. Olympia parent Alesha Perkins, who is behind the grassroots group OSD Rescue, told The Dori...
Chronicle
CDC Announces $60 Million Given to Washington Agencies
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is awarding Washington state public health departments over $60 million in grants to strengthen the state's public health workforce, infrastructure, and capacity. "This pandemic has made it painfully clear these are exactly the kind of investments we...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Council permanently defunds 80 cops in already understaffed police department
The Seattle City Council voted to permanently defund 80 police positions in a department that is dangerously understaffed. But they’ll tell you they fully funded the department. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has under 900 officers, with over 140 separations this year so far. The new staffing goal from...
rhscommoner.com
New airports proposed to be built in Pierce and Thurston County
The Puget Sound Regional Council is considering potentially erecting up to three airports if aviation trends in western Washington continue to exceed capacity. The potential airports would be bigger than SeaTac International Airport, two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County. The locations are south of Graham near State...
Tacoma Daily Index
City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS PW22-0116F
Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, bids@cityoftacoma.org, as the official...
southseattleemerald.com
City Silent About Ongoing, Potentially Flawed Investigation Into Former OPA Director
Charging Thousands of Dollars Per Month, Outside Firm Waited Almost a Year to Interview Former OPA Director. The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. Since the beginning of this year, the Emerald has been following and reporting on developments...
q13fox.com
Drastically different opening statements during criminal trial for Pierce County Sheriff
Defense, prosecution offer different opening statements during criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff. Opening statements were delivered on Wednesday in the closely-watched criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. From the start, the jury was presented with two radically different versions of the confrontation at the heart of the case.
King County takes legal action against DSHS for leaving defendants with mental illnesses in jail
KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Tuesday, King County filed a motion in King County Superior Court, asking a judge to award the county $219.90 per day for every day the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) fails to transport defendant Alexander Jay to Western State Psychiatric Hospital for court-ordered treatment.
knkx.org
What does Manuel Ellis' death in police custody mean for Tacoma?
On the final episode of The Walk Home, KNKX Special Projects reporter and producer Mayowa Aina asks big questions about what Manuel Ellis' death in police custody means for the city of Tacoma. During a conversation with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick, Aina said she sought answers from people...
thejoltnews.com
Transient Olympia man accused of assaulting with axe
A transient Olympia man, Brandon James Jackson, 37, was charged with a felony after allegedly assaulting another individual using an axe, causing the victim’s head to bleed. Jackson, was charged with first-degree assault by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 18. Olympia police arrested Jackson on November 17,...
Kirkland Ca$h returns in time for the holidays, thanks to federal stimulus
(The Center Square) – A gift certificate program is being resurrected for a second stint to boost tourism and local businesses in the City of Kirkland, Washington. The “Kirkland Ca$h” program works as a form of community currency. Certificates function as cash and can be used at 80 participating businesses throughout Kirkland. The city rebranded the Kirkland Ca$h program with the name “Stay & Play” for this second stint. ...
Seattle City Council likely to increase car tab registration
Seattle drivers could soon be hit with another car tab fee increase. A proposal included in the city council’s version of the next biennial budget would tack another $10 to city car tab fees. If the bill, CB 120459, is passed, the new price increase would bring the Vehicle...
One-ton ATM dragged from Northgate bank found on roadside
SEATTLE — Three men used a van and a chain to rip out an ATM from a bank’s vestibule wall early Monday, leaving a trail of destruction behind. At 3:22 a.m., Seattle police were dispatched to the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way for a burglary alarm going off at the bank.
