Kansas City, MO

PLANetizen

The Limits of Kansas City’s Fare-Free Experiment

After reintroducing a historic streetcar in 2016, Kansas City transit eventually went completely fare-free in 2020. In Governing, Jared Brey assesses what other cities can learn from KC’s experiment, and what unique conditions make the city unlike others. Prior to eliminating fares, Kansas City’s transit system brought in relatively...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Virginian Review

Kansas City’s Sub Tropolis Remains World’s Largest Underground Storage Facility

Repurposed from an underground limestone mine in 1964, Sub Tropolis is a 5,500,000-square-foot storage facility that has become a commercial business hub underneath a mountain overlooking the Missouri River. In the underground facility in Kansas City, Missouri, 10.5 miles of paved roads lead underground past storage facilities, loading docks and commercial stores where a number of high-tech computers create what is known as “a cloud.” Hollywood production companies have chosen to store canisters of film in the underground where the temperature remains a constant 65 F – 70 F year-round. Classic movies such as “Gone with the Wind” are shelved in an archive...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

25 Things To Do In KC This weekend, December 1-4

Here are twenty-five great things to do in Kansas City this weekend, December 1-4, including a festive drink pop-up at Julep, an ugly Christmas sweater party, and several holiday markets and large puppet shows—yes, several. Monet & Friends Alive. Starlight Theatre is partnering with the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art...
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Reservation for One: Kitty’s Café

There are plenty of small, locally owned restaurants in this city that have been around for so long, consistently delivering the food they do best, day in and day out, that it is easy for us to take them for granted. They are the places that have always been there, and, we assume, always will be.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Evan Crosby

4 Kansas City Pharmacies That Offer $4 Prescriptions

Kansas City, Mo. - With the price of nearly everything going up, many Kansas Citians, especially those on fixed incomes, are really feeling the financial squeeze. In fact, just like in the Kansas City area, many seniors across the country are having to choose whether to buy food or medication.
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Several local and national chain restaurants open in the southland

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen opened a newly built restaurant this month–emblazoned with “Love That Chicken” on the side--at the site it previously occupied at 13049 S. US Hwy 71 in Grandview. The new building features a lobby and expanded seating, as well as two additional registers and upgraded equipment for faster service. The team at this location did provide faster service than this reporter experienced before the remodel. The fresh look is part of the company’s nationwide strategy to re-brand its existing locations. Their menu includes Bonafide Chicken, handcrafted chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, popcorn shrimp, buttermilk biscuits, Southern-inspired sides, desserts, and kids’ meals.
GRANDVIEW, MO
Evan Crosby

Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. - When you think of careers that come with six-figure incomes, you likely think of professionals like doctors and lawyers. While those professions do tend to pay competitive salaries, the Kansas City metro is actually home to a wide range of jobs that pay over $100,000 a year. And some of these professions don't even require a college degree.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

For Kansas City meteorologist Gary Lezak, a passion for weather began with a single cloud

When he was 5 years old and living in Los Angeles, Gary Lezak looked up and saw what he describes as "a really cool cloud" — and his passion for weather formed. That enthusiasm carried Lezak through high school. So, when it came time to choose a college, a thunderstorm during his campus visit to the University of Oklahoma was key in his decision to attend. There, he earned his degree in meteorology.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Yet another truck hits Independence Avenue Bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Yet another semi has hit the Independence Avenue Bridge. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department posted a video of the impact. “You can see the brake lights, but it was too late,” the KCPD said. Luckily, no one was injured.
KANSAS CITY, MO
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Blue Springs, MO

Blue Springs is a city in Jackson County, Missouri. Unlike Kansas, Blue Springs provides its visitors with more laid-back vibes, perfect for those yearning for quality rest and recreation. Since it's 20 miles away from Kansas City, Blue Springs is an ideal weekend getaway destination, especially with friends or family.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
kshb.com

Gary Lezak's final KSHB 41 Weather Blog: LRC plus a strong cold front approaches Kansas City

I would like to begin this blog by thanking all of the bloggers over the past 20 years. As I finish each of my blog entries by saying, "Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience," I mean it from deep down in my heart. I have made some really good friends through this blog, Bill Gollier, Mike Holm, Mower Mike Mason, Joe Kenig and many others. I mean, these have become really good friends and we met through this weather blog.
KANSAS CITY, MO

