Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Here’s When Santa Will Be In Amarillo For Breakfast
It's a magical time of year. The weather has turned colder, snow starts to pop up in the forecast, lights are shining bright all over the city, and the excitement of opening presents is building. Then there's the anticipation of that magical man who slides down the chimney with his...
Parking in Downtown Amarillo Thirty Minutes at a Time
So when they started the whole parking situation in downtown Amarillo it was a mess from the beginning. The paying to park all started with the addition of the Sod Poodles in Amarillo. I get it. Make money off of parking. A lot of cities charge for parking. The problem...
After Nearly Fifty Years Canyon Business Will Be Closing Doors
This is the case of Johnston's Hardware in Canyon. They have been in Canyon for nearly fifty years. They have been there helping a lot of families get the stuff they need to fix up their first home. They have been there when new fences are being put up in the Canyon area.
Day Four: Live Updates From Help 4 The Holidays
We made it! The coldest day of Help 4 The Holidays is officially behind us, so now we can really start to crank away. Now, that doesn't mean the wind has left us, and it's still cold as sin here in the morning but hey, it's not about us right?
Canyon’s Christmas is Going Out With a Bang
Canyon really knows how to put on an event. They are a small town with a great attitude for getting things done. They have one of the biggest celebrations on the 4th of July. Heck everyone from Amarillo travels down to Canyon because we sure can't put on as great of a show.
A New Kind of Donut is Making Its Way Into Amarillo
I love the creativity when a chef or a baker gets into a mode and creates something unique. Amarillo doesn't see a lot of unique foods in the area, but when we finally do get something cool, we embrace the newness and the coolness. Get ready Amarillo to embrace the...
These Daring Birds Of Wolflin Square Amarillo Really Run Things
For three days now, I have spent sunrise and sunset in the parking lot of Wolflin Square. There's something that isn't being addressed, that I feel we should talk about. The birds of Wolflin Square are the ones who really run things. The Massive Flock Of Annoying Birds On Power...
Too Much Caffeine? Nah! Amarillo Gets New Coffee Shop
There's no such thing as too much coffee, right? Getting a coffee has become a very convenient thing and it is about to get more convenient. Amarillo has over 20 coffee shops. That doesn't include the hidden coffee shops that are located in businesses and churches. That's just the 20 shops I can see on a Google map.
Needing a Home for the Holidays in Amarillo? This May Be It
I don't know what it is about the holiday season that really gets me wanting to look for a new house. Maybe it's because I realize just how much room I don't have when I start pulling out the Christmas tree and all the decorations. I start daydreaming of something...
Popular Amarillo Bakery Going Out Of Business
One of the great things about Amarillo is we have a lot of places to get bakery goods. However, there is one particular bakery in Amarillo that takes us overseas to the home of one of the world's most famous landmarks and that is France. Franks Bakery is. The only...
It’s Better to be Safe Than Sorry This Holiday Season in Amarillo
I miss the good ol' days. We didn't have to worry so much about locking our front doors. Heck a lot of us didn't. We didn't all have security systems and cameras to keep our stuff safe. What happened? When did the change happen? We have to worry about scammers....
Make This a Magical Season for Your Furry Friends in Amarillo
Your kiddos may be asking for a pet for Christmas. A family needs a dog or cat to make part of the family. That is what the holidays are about. Family and having it grow with love. That is what a pet will do for your family. They bring lots of love.
The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock
It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
Amarillo Hasn’t Seen a White Christmas in a Decade
White Christmas is a song we all know. 🎵 I'm dreaming of a white Christmas 🎵 Most people do dream of a white Christmas. Waking up on Christmas morning and seeing the blanket of snow on the ground is a magical moment. Amarillo has seen a few White...
Why Is There A Huge Chunk Of Palo Duro Canyon Closed Off?
Palo Duro Canyon is a special place to many of us. My children and I have made spending time in the canyon something we look forward to in the spring and early summer. I was surprised to find out there might be a lot more of the canyon that we're not being allowed to explore.
Amarillo is Getting a New Restaurant on South Soncy
It's only a matter of time until Amarillo and Canyon merge into the glorious Microplex of Amaranyon. In other words, the city is growing, and it isn't going to stop any time soon. Think about it, just a decade ago South Soncy was farmland as far as the eye could...
Get Ready Amarillo More Storage at New Heights
Storage is something we as humans just don't have enough of to store all our stuff. We continuously need more room to fill. Is there such a thing as too much storage? Can one really have too much storage?. Apparently in Amarillo, the answer is no, and if you look...
Amarillo’s Panera Bread Is Finally Open, The Chaos Is Real
Panera Bread. Oh, Panera Bread. Wherefore art thou, Panera Bread?. Thy bread bowls took too damn long to get here. But seriously. I knew it had been quite some time ago when the announcement was made that we were finally getting a Panera Bread of our own here in Amarillo. But my eyebrows still jumped when I dug up the date of December 2020. Nearly two years ago.
Another Senseless Homicide in Amarillo, Mother to Three Dead
Another homicide occurred in Amarillo near I-40 and Lakeside. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the parking lot of a convenience store near East I-40 and Lakeside on Tuesday, November 29th at 6:40 pm. The call was about an unresponsive female. Upon arrival Amarillo PD discovered 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza deceased from an apparent homicide. The Amarillo Police Department called in their Homicide Unit to investigate.
Check Out These Hilarious Google Reviews of Pantex
If you live in Amarillo, chances are that you know about Pantex. But unless you work there, you most likely have never seen the inside of the plant. Pantex is not the most "consumer-friendly" business in the Texas Panhandle. That does not stop people from leaving reviews of Pantex though. According to some of these reviews, Pantex doesn't just deal in nuclear weapon assembly and disassembly but offers skin care, food, car washes, and even video games. Whether these reviews come from actual customers of Pantex is unknown, but we still think you'll find these reviews quite entertaining.
101.9 The Bull
Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://thebullamarillo.com
Comments / 0