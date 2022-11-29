ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Canyon’s Christmas is Going Out With a Bang

Canyon really knows how to put on an event. They are a small town with a great attitude for getting things done. They have one of the biggest celebrations on the 4th of July. Heck everyone from Amarillo travels down to Canyon because we sure can't put on as great of a show.
Too Much Caffeine? Nah! Amarillo Gets New Coffee Shop

There's no such thing as too much coffee, right? Getting a coffee has become a very convenient thing and it is about to get more convenient. Amarillo has over 20 coffee shops. That doesn't include the hidden coffee shops that are located in businesses and churches. That's just the 20 shops I can see on a Google map.
Popular Amarillo Bakery Going Out Of Business

One of the great things about Amarillo is we have a lot of places to get bakery goods. However, there is one particular bakery in Amarillo that takes us overseas to the home of one of the world's most famous landmarks and that is France. Franks Bakery is. The only...
The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock

It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
Get Ready Amarillo More Storage at New Heights

Storage is something we as humans just don't have enough of to store all our stuff. We continuously need more room to fill. Is there such a thing as too much storage? Can one really have too much storage?. Apparently in Amarillo, the answer is no, and if you look...
Amarillo’s Panera Bread Is Finally Open, The Chaos Is Real

Panera Bread. Oh, Panera Bread. Wherefore art thou, Panera Bread?. Thy bread bowls took too damn long to get here. But seriously. I knew it had been quite some time ago when the announcement was made that we were finally getting a Panera Bread of our own here in Amarillo. But my eyebrows still jumped when I dug up the date of December 2020. Nearly two years ago.
Another Senseless Homicide in Amarillo, Mother to Three Dead

Another homicide occurred in Amarillo near I-40 and Lakeside. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the parking lot of a convenience store near East I-40 and Lakeside on Tuesday, November 29th at 6:40 pm. The call was about an unresponsive female. Upon arrival Amarillo PD discovered 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza deceased from an apparent homicide. The Amarillo Police Department called in their Homicide Unit to investigate.
Check Out These Hilarious Google Reviews of Pantex

If you live in Amarillo, chances are that you know about Pantex. But unless you work there, you most likely have never seen the inside of the plant. Pantex is not the most "consumer-friendly" business in the Texas Panhandle. That does not stop people from leaving reviews of Pantex though. According to some of these reviews, Pantex doesn't just deal in nuclear weapon assembly and disassembly but offers skin care, food, car washes, and even video games. Whether these reviews come from actual customers of Pantex is unknown, but we still think you'll find these reviews quite entertaining.
