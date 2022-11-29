Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Loss to Eagles

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
Cowboys Killer Aaron Rodgers: Ready to Quit?
Cowboys killer Aaron Rodgers and his Packers are 4-8 and essentially out of the playoff hunt. So, Mister Rodgers …
3 reasons why Green Bay Packers must shut down Aaron Rodgers, start Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now dealing with a significant rib injury and an avulsion fracture in his
numberfire.com
Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers (ribs) plans to play in Week 13
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (ribs) plans to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. According to Rodgers, Green Bay's quarterback plans to play after he "got good news with the scans." In a potential matchup versus a Bears' defense allowing 17.3 FanDuel points to quarterbacks this season, our models project Rodgers to score 18.5 FanDuel points.
thecomeback.com
Green Bay Packers work out local quarterback
It certainly sounds like the Green Bay Packers will have Aaron Rodgers to start this weekend against the Chicago Bears. However, if his thumb and rib injuries cause problems, they’ll turn to Jordan Love to lead the way. But in case the team needs to look at their depth chart in case of an emergency, they’ve worked out a quarterback who might be able to help.
Coach: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 'feeling better,' no status update
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is up in the air as Green Bay enters Week 13. Test results were not available to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on Monday when he said Rodgers, who left Sunday's loss at Philadelphia with a rib injury, was better. "I know he's feeling better today," LaFleur said Monday. "I think we'll know more in the next couple days." ...
Packers star Aaron Rodgers drops shocking injury status update ahead of Week 13 vs. Bears
For anyone and everyone who still has doubts about Aaron Rodgers’ toughness, then this recent development is for you. There was doubt surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s status for Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears after Rodgers suffered a rib injury in their Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Well, Rodgers himself has erased any and all doubt after declaring himself fit for their upcoming game.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Replace Joe Barry as Defensive Coordinator?
The Green Bay Packers gave up 40 points in Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Will the Chicago Bears have yet another QB face the Green Bay Packers? Here are 12 eye-catching numbers entering the Week 13 game.
The Chicago Bears will welcome the Green Bay Packers to Soldier Field on Sunday in a clash between struggling NFC North rivals. With Aaron Rodgers vowing to continue playing through injuries to his ribs and right thumb and Justin Fields working back from a shoulder issue, there’s reason to remain intrigued by the matchup. In the lead-up to Sunday’s game, here are a dozen eye-catching facts and ...
Green Bay Nation: Eagles run all over Packers defense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers kept it close against the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, but missed tackles and bad run defense led the Green and Gold’s seventh loss in the last eight weeks. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the good and the bad […]
49ers lose RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), sign CB Janoris Jenkins to practice squad
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will miss six to eight weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday. Mitchell was injured during Sunday's 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints. It is Mitchell's second knee injury of the season. "He's pretty disappointed. Everyone knows how good Elijah's been, how hard he's worked to get back from his last one and...
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys' interest in Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't waned
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys remain interested in landing Odell Beckham Jr. despite the free agent receiver's removal from a recent flight. "His overall team compatibility, his judgment, his behavior is not an issue with him," the Cowboys owner said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "It is with many. It isn't with him." Jones said Beckham is scheduled to visit with the Cowboys (8-3) this Monday, which...
NFL: New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers
Nov 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
OT Olu Fashanu to put off NFL draft, return to Penn State
Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu announced Monday that he is forgoing the 2023 NFL Draft to return for another season with the Nittany Lions. Fashanu's decision was noteworthy because he was projected to be as high as a top-10 pick in 2023 had he declared. "Although playing in the NFL is a goal of mine, there is still more that I want to achieve personally and collectively as a...
