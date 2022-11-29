Read full article on original website
Remembering Bert Manning Brown
Bert Manning Brown, 71, of Goose Creek, Louisiana passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, of natural causes. Bert was born in Ruston, Louisiana on June 9, 1951, to O.B. and Dottie Brown. He attended Ruston High School where he was a proud tuba player for the Bearcat Band. The RHS band is also where he met his high school sweetheart who became his best friend and wife of 51 years, Linda Hood Brown.
Remembering Richard Smelley
Visitation for Richard Smelley will be held Thursday, December 01, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Homes Chapel of Ruston, from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Richard was born on January 10, 1958, in Ruston, LA to Billy and Jeanie Smelley. He passed from this life on November 27, 2022, at his residence in Ruston, LA. Richard was a truck driver for many years, a member of and Security Guard at First Baptist Church of Ruston and was currently a Security Guard at Lincoln Parish Park. He is preceded in death by his father, Billy Smelley.
Grambling pursuit ends in Ruston
A Clayton, La., man faces numerous charges after he allegedly fled from a Grambling police officer who attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. At about noon on Wednesday a Grambling PD officer saw a black Chevrolet Camaro traveling east on U.S. 80 with no visible license plate. When the officer attempted to stop the Camaro, it continued east at reckless speeds, endangering others. The suspect crossed the double yellow line, passing five vehicles causing them to run off the road almost causing a crash. Several westbound vehicles had to pull off the road to avoid being hit head on.
Notice of death — Nov. 30, 2022
Visitation: Kilpatrick Funeral Homes – Ruston, Thursday, December 1, 2022, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Visitation: Friday 12/02/2022 3:00pm to 5:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: Saturday 12/03/2022 11:00am at King’s Funeral Home. Interment: Saturday 12/03/2022, Grambling Memorial Garden, Highway 80 West, Grambling. Archie...
Remembering David Eugene Jackson
Visitation for Mr. David Eugene Jackson, age 50 of Dubach, LA will be held at 5:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Ruston, LA. David was born July 7, 1972 to Teresa and Clifton Jackson in Homer, LA, and he took his last breath November 28, 2022 in Ruston at Northern Louisiana Medical Center. He lived in Dubach with his mother Teresa Flowers. David loved watching the New Orleans Saints football games. When the games were on, his room was to be quiet with no distractions.
Weekend events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Friday, Dec. 2. 5:30-10 p.m.: Light up the Pines...
LSU AgCenter hosts holiday workshop
The LSU AgCenter will host a holiday workshop this weekend in Jackson Parish. This free class will be presented by LSU AgCenter nutrition agents. Participants will sample and receive all recipes demonstrated. The workshop will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the Jackson Parish...
Driver sleeping in roadway booked for DWI
A Mississippi man was arrested on his second DWI in less than a year after a Lincoln Parish deputy sheriff found him asleep behind the wheel in the roadway. Early Wednesday morning, Alberto Hernandez, 34, of Horn Lake, Miss. was found asleep in his Ford pickup in the northbound lane of La. Highway 33. When the deputy attempted to wake the driver, Hernandez drove off, traveling a short distance before stopping again.
Lady Aggies Guillote headed to SAU Tech
Elissa Guillote turned in a .533 batting average and .745 on base percentage as a junior shortstop for Choudrant’s Lady Aggies last season. But before the 2023 season begins, Guillote earned one of her biggest walks ever as a Lady Aggie as she knocked a major life decision out of the park Tuesday as she signed a national letter of intent to continue her softball career on the next level.
Grambling State team places second at BizTech competition with device that detects air pollutants
Three Grambling State University (GSU) students brought home a $5,000 cash prize after placing second at the 2022 Bayou Classic BizTech Challenge, a competition presented by Louisiana Economic Development. The STEM-based pitch competition, developed by Nexus Louisiana, gives students the opportunity to present a technology-based business plan and receive mentorship...
1 dead, 1 wounded in Berry Ave shooting in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 19-year-old was killed and a 20-year-old was injured in a shooting in the Grace and Berry Avenue area of Natchitoches. NPSO said on November 26, around 10:39 p.m., Natchitoches Police responded to a “shots fired” call....
2 in custody after gunfire, home invasion in Minden
Students were sheltered in place at three public schools in Minden Tuesday afternoon while the Minden Police Department pursued four individuals after shots were fired on Talton Street.
Still no clues in 2021 murder of man outside popular Monroe liquor store
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A shooting just outside a popular liquor store in Monroe left one person dead in September 2021. No arrests have been made, leaving the family longing for answers and a murderer on the loose. It happened on September 4th in the 1600 block of Winnsboro Rd., taking the life of 34-year-old Rodrecas […]
No. 1 Bearcats host home semifinal game
It’s finally come down to the last four teams in the Non-Select Division I playoff bracket. And thanks to earning the top seed, the Ruston Bearcats will play the semifinal matchup tonight against the Zachary Broncos at James Field at “Hoss” Garrett Stadium in front of what is expected to be an electric crowd and community atmosphere cheering on the red and white.
Female Ruston police supervisor sues chief, city
A federal lawsuit filed by a sergeant against the Ruston Police Department alleges its command staff discriminated against her as a female employee. Ruston Police Sgt. Kayla D. Loyd filed the lawsuit recently in the U.S. District Court of Western Louisiana, alleging she has been discriminated against because of her gender. The lawsuit names Deputy Chief Henry Wood, Chief Steve Rogers and the City of Ruston as defendants.
Semifinal ticket information update
General admission tickets are still available for tonight’s semifinal matchup between Ruston and Zachary. Fans can purchase tickets from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the ticket office on campus and then at the gate before the ball game. Tickets are $15 apiece. Once general admission has been sold out, standing room only tickets will be sold.
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
West Monroe man arrested; allegedly purchased stolen truck for $175, reports say
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On December 1, 2022, at 1:46 AM, a West Monroe police officer observed a red Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, which was listed as stolen on the license plate reader. The officer confirmed that the vehicle was stolen through a dispatch. According to […]
Tow truck driver attempts to tow vehicle at DWI scene, arrested by West Monroe Police for possessing warrant and firearm
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:51 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was attending to a DWI arrest and was awaiting the arrival of a tow truck for the vehicle. Once the tow driver, 38-year-old Jacob Hamilton Kottenrook, arrived at the scene, police discovered that he did not have a Louisiana DL Card and they searched for his card information in their computer.
Louisiana man dies after early morning shooting
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
