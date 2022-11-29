KEY WEST, Fla. – A group of Key West residents burned hurricane warning flags Wednesday to mark the official Nov. 30 end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The 2022 season spawned 14 named storms, an average season, according to the National Hurricane Center. Eight were hurricanes including late September’s Ian, which brought tropical storm-force winds and some storm surge to parts of the Keys before making landfall on southwest Florida’s mainland as one of two major hurricanes during the Atlantic season.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO