Takeaways from Tallahassee — TaxWatching the future
As members of Florida TaxWatch met in Coral Gables, piles of reports greeted guests outside ballrooms and meeting spaces at The Biltmore. But Executive Vice President Tony Carvajal repeatedly stressed the organization will update its practices, and its print output, with the times. “We’re a too-much-paper kind of organization,” he...
Diagnosis for 12.1.22: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy
Welcome back to Diagnosis, a vertical that focuses on the crossroads of health care policy and politics. Nearly 900,000 Floridians have signed up for health insurance under the federal health care exchange, according to the latest data provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Florida has routinely led...
Watch How The Florida Keys Mark The End Of Hurricane Season
KEY WEST, Fla. – A group of Key West residents burned hurricane warning flags Wednesday to mark the official Nov. 30 end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The 2022 season spawned 14 named storms, an average season, according to the National Hurricane Center. Eight were hurricanes including late September’s Ian, which brought tropical storm-force winds and some storm surge to parts of the Keys before making landfall on southwest Florida’s mainland as one of two major hurricanes during the Atlantic season.
Good Sun and Gusty Breezes for Florida Today
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Saturday will bring lots of sun around South Florida, along with an ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.
Florida Will Be Nice And Sunny Today
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Sunday will bring good sun and some clouds on the breeze in the east coast metro area, but it will be a sunny day along the Gulf coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the seasonable low 80s. Monday will feature sunny...
Florida Will Be Mostly Sunny With East Coast Showers Today
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Friday will bring mostly sunny skies and a few afternoon showers on a gusty ocean breeze to the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will be sunny with a gusty breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.
