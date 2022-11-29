Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Loss to Eagles

Former Green Bay Packers backup quarterback DeShone Kizer has described a unique early interaction he had with Aaron Rodgers. "He shut the door, and the first thing that came out of Aaron Rodgers' mouth was 'Do you believe in 9/11?' What, do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, why wouldn’t I?" Kizer explained during an appearance on "The Breneman Show" which is hosted by former player Adam Breneman, according to Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post and Reice Shipley of The Comeback.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO