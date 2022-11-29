Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Loss to Eagles

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Related
Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
Cowboys Killer Aaron Rodgers: Ready to Quit?
Cowboys killer Aaron Rodgers and his Packers are 4-8 and essentially out of the playoff hunt. So, Mister Rodgers …
3 reasons why Green Bay Packers must shut down Aaron Rodgers, start Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now dealing with a significant rib injury and an avulsion fracture in his
numberfire.com
Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers (ribs) plans to play in Week 13
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (ribs) plans to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. According to Rodgers, Green Bay's quarterback plans to play after he "got good news with the scans." In a potential matchup versus a Bears' defense allowing 17.3 FanDuel points to quarterbacks this season, our models project Rodgers to score 18.5 FanDuel points.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers updates status for Bears game in Week 13
The Green Bay Packers were unsure about Aaron Rodgers’ status on Monday. The Packers quarterback suffered a rib injury on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. The injury added to Rodgers’ pain as he was already playing with a broken thumb. Rodgers addressed the injuries during his weekly...
thecomeback.com
Green Bay Packers work out local quarterback
It certainly sounds like the Green Bay Packers will have Aaron Rodgers to start this weekend against the Chicago Bears. However, if his thumb and rib injuries cause problems, they’ll turn to Jordan Love to lead the way. But in case the team needs to look at their depth chart in case of an emergency, they’ve worked out a quarterback who might be able to help.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Replace Joe Barry as Defensive Coordinator?
The Green Bay Packers gave up 40 points in Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Will the Chicago Bears have yet another QB face the Green Bay Packers? Here are 12 eye-catching numbers entering the Week 13 game.
The Chicago Bears will welcome the Green Bay Packers to Soldier Field on Sunday in a clash between struggling NFC North rivals. With Aaron Rodgers vowing to continue playing through injuries to his ribs and right thumb and Justin Fields working back from a shoulder issue, there’s reason to remain intrigued by the matchup. In the lead-up to Sunday’s game, here are a dozen eye-catching facts and ...
Green Bay Nation: Eagles run all over Packers defense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers kept it close against the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, but missed tackles and bad run defense led the Green and Gold’s seventh loss in the last eight weeks. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the good and the bad […]
Yardbarker
DeShone Kizer says he discussed 9/11 conspiracy theories with Packers' Aaron Rodgers
Former Green Bay Packers backup quarterback DeShone Kizer has described a unique early interaction he had with Aaron Rodgers. "He shut the door, and the first thing that came out of Aaron Rodgers' mouth was 'Do you believe in 9/11?' What, do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, why wouldn’t I?" Kizer explained during an appearance on "The Breneman Show" which is hosted by former player Adam Breneman, according to Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post and Reice Shipley of The Comeback.
Cowboys' interest in Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't waned
Cowboys' interest in Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't waned
OT Olu Fashanu to put off NFL draft, return to Penn State
Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu announced Monday that he is forgoing the 2023 NFL Draft to return for another season with the Nittany Lions.
Injured QBs look to return for Bears’ meeting with Packers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed Wednesday’s practice with thumb and rib injuries, while Chicago Bears counterpart Justin Fields
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
930
Followers
3K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0