Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a left lateral upper calf strain and will miss at least three games for the Nets, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Simmons will be reassessed after the third game, which is Sunday against the Celtics. Brooklyn has two days off following the matchup with Boston, so the earliest Simmons could return will be next Wednesday against the Hornets.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO