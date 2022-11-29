ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mens Journal

These Scenic Microbreweries Offer Killer Craft Beers With a View

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 2 days ago

While beer is easy on the eyes, the aesthetic of it poured in a glass—its color, foam, and carbonation—is only half of what makes drinking at a brewery a memorable experience. “The other important part is the environment you and that beer are in,” says Garth E. Beyer, certified cicerone and owner/ founder of Garth’s Brew Bar in Madison, WI. It changes everything when scenic microbreweries are set in a beautiful location .

Some could argue it makes the beer taste better. Think about it like this: Would you rather sit in a cramped, dark taproom or on a bright, outdoor balcony overlooking an epic mountain range, a sprawling valley, majestic fall foliage, or a beautiful body of water?

“If the name of the beer game is to be remarkable—as in, being unique enough that someone remarks about you—then having a great view is a must-have after making great beer,” says Beyer.

The Best Ski Town Distilleries

Read article

The scenery in the beer-drinking experience is only second to the company you’re with. It can make a mediocre beer taste better and make a great beer extraordinary.

“Sight is such an important sensory element to fully appreciating a beer that it shouldn’t be taken for granted,” Beyer adds.

The importance of location

Still not sold on the importance of great scenery? Go and take a look at any negative ratings for a brewery. You’ll read as many comments about the aesthetic of a place as you do about the beer itself. People drink with their eyes, too.

Beyer has found that the breweries with the best views are the ones near large bodies of water or a sizeable river. “Not only is the ride to and fro guaranteed to be an aesthetically pleasing drive, but once you have a beer in your hand, there’s something special about viewing a landscape with water. It’s harmonic with the liquid that’s in your glass; it’s nearly always spacious, filled with wildlife, and creates a feeling of escape from the normal stressors we deal with on the daily.”

Now it’s time to tell you about some of these gems. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite craft and microbreweries with great beer and even better views.

Comments / 0

Related
Mens Journal

Best Christmas Beers to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

The holidays are upon us. Maybe you live somewhere blanketed by snow, and the wintry sheen makes the holiday lights look even brighter. Or perhaps you have a decorated palm tree in your yard, and there isn't a hint of snow in the forecast. Either way, you’re probably in a festive mood, which means Christmas […]
OREGON STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Abandoned Colorado Liquor Store Looks Straight From a Scary Movie

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If horror movies have taught us anything over the years, it's that you don't walk into old, abandoned buildings in the middle of nowhere. In fact, you should probably just stay in your car and keep your road trip moving right along until you reach a town with, at the very least, a McDonald's.
COLORADO STATE
The Herald News

50 cozy towns to visit this winter

If it feels like all of your friends are heading off on tropical vacations this winter, consider heading down a different path with a visit to a quaint, cozy American town. Whether you're interested in dog-sledding through the wilds of Wyoming or touring luxurious mansions along the coast of Rhode Island, Stacker rounded up a list of 50 favorite small-town destinations with something to offer everyone. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications like U.S. News & World Report, Country Living, and Travel & Leisure, as well as available activities, landmarks, and other tourist attractions. You may also like: Vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks
WYOMING STATE
Mens Journal

Sweet, Robust, and Warming: 10 Best Porters to Drink Right Now

There’s no doubt when the weather turns colder as we settle into winter, stouts take center stage. And while we enjoy all its iterations: standard stout, imperial stout, and robust barrel-aged stouts, we think this malty, chocolate-filled beer’s close cousin deserves a little respect as well. Of course, we’re talking about the oft-overlooked porter. And […]
Mens Journal

The 11 Best Cast Iron Skillets for the At-Home Chef

A chef’s kitchen isn’t complete without a cast iron skillet. Made from an iron-carbon alloy, these heavy duty pans are an essential and versatile tool for use on the grill, on a stovetop, or even over a campfire. Chefs love cast iron because the durable material retains heat better than stainless steel, and the cooking […]
Mens Journal

Healthiest Protein Bars That Pack Clean, Whole-Food Ingredients

Protein bars have become synonymous with on-the-go, muscle-building snacking. Whether it's to fuel up before or after your workout or to get you through that afternoon slump, there are entire aisles at the grocery store now filled with countless options. When sorting through them all to find the healthiest protein bars, there are certain ingredients […]
Mens Journal

Barrell Craft Spirits’s Gold Label Dovetail Is Rocket Fuel for Whiskey Lovers

You don’t need an actual distillery to make great whiskey. In Scotland and Ireland, independent bottlers have been proving it for centuries. The art is in the blend. Since 2013, Kentucky-based Barrell Craft Spirits has been singing that message to an American audience, assembling award-winning bourbons, American whiskeys and, more recently, rums. Today, it exists […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Mens Journal

The 30 Best Mountain Towns in America and Around the World

If you're into hiking, skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking or other elevation-centric sports, you're likely already a fan of mountain towns—those charming, adventure-friendly locales tucked into the hills. But mountain towns are also great places to take it easy, too: From world-class food and libations to their unmatched tranquil beauty, they offer an ideal way to […]
Mens Journal

Best Puffer Jackets for Outdoor Pursuits of Any Caliber

The first puffer (or puffy) jacket was made by Eddie Bauer in the 1930s after he almost died from hypothermia on an ill-fated fishing trip. Although the initial design featured a down feather stuffing, the warm jackets have become filled with all sorts of insulation over the years. From synthetic concoctions to wool blends—or the […]
Mens Journal

The Best New Winter Goggles and Shades Fuse Retro Styles With Cutting Edge Performance

Eyewear is replaying the 1980s and ’90s. Credit that era’s pulse-quickening neon fashions (or its amped up soundtracks), but designers of this winter’s snow sports goggles and sunglasses apparently rummaged through the vintage bins to find aesthetic inspiration from the past. Shields, glacier glasses, chunky goggle frames, and flamboyant colors are common design trends among […]
Mens Journal

Field Watches Guide 2022: 15 Timepieces With Mil-Spec Style and Heritage

Wearing a watch in the digital era is a distinctive, intentional choice, so why not outfit yourself accordingly with a rugged timepiece that can really get the job done? When you want a stylish and functional timepiece with impressive military roots, you can’t go wrong with field watches. The historic watch design hits the right […]
Mens Journal

Diageo 2022 Special Releases Offers New Take on Familiar Whiskies

What makes Diageo’s annual Special Releases unique isn’t that it’s a collection of flashy rare bottles the likes of which you’ve never seen before. On the contrary, what makes these whiskies worth trying is that they're unique expressions from familiar distilleries, with old favorites like Lagavulin, Talisker, and Oban usually making an appearance. The 2022 […]
Mens Journal

The 10 Best Ski Boots for Winter 2022-23

Ski boots don’t have the best reputation. They don’t look particularly cool (even snowboard boots can claim some style points). Ask anyone about the most uncomfortable footwear to walk in and they’re liable to say ski boots. Stiff, clompy, and ugly: Why bother buying a decent pair? It is easy to get jazzed up on […]
Mens Journal

The Best Fat Tire Bikes to Ride This Winter

If you lament the end of bike season, and are jealous of skiers who twitch with excitement as snowflakes fall, try fat biking. Defined by their extra-wide tires designed to be run at very low pressures, fat tire bikes have a lot of surface area where the rubber meets the ground. That keeps the bike […]
Mens Journal

10 Unique Grain American Whiskeys You Need to Try

If you go by the book, making whiskey is a fairly painless, straightforward process. In the simplest terms, the whiskey production steps are mashing, fermenting, distilling, and aging. But it’s so much more complicated than this, and it starts with the ingredients. The ones most often used for the mash are corn, rye, wheat, or […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy