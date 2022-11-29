Read full article on original website
dailycoin.com
Tether Responds to WSJ’s FUD, says its USDT Loans Are ‘Overcollateralized’
Tether, the issuer of the world’s biggest stablecoin (USDT), has responded to the Wall Street Journal’s claims regarding rising loan risks, claiming that its USDT loans are overcollateralized. Tether Responds to Media FUD. In a December 1st post, the WSJ, which has been critical of Tether, reported that...
dailycoin.com
Bankman-Fried Says His Bank Account is Down to $100k, FTX’s Collapse was Preventable
Former crypto billionaire, and founder of the infamous failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has revealed in his latest interview that his bank account holds only $100,000. In his latest interview with Axios, the 30-year-old former executive of FTX and Alameda Research has revealed that he is down to only $100,000 despite being worth $26.5 billion at his peak.
dailycoin.com
‘I Did Not Knowingly Commingle Funds’ FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Claims
Says he was not involved in running Alameda Research. Claims he is down to his “last credit card” and a $100,000 balance. In an interview at The New York Times DealBook Summit, Sam Bankman-Fried once again told his side of the story regarding the FTX collapse. Joining via...
dailycoin.com
Kraken to Cut 30% of Its Global Workforce as Crypto Layoffs Intensify
Kraken has cut its global workforce by 30%, or around 1,100 employees. Outgoing Kraken founder and CEO Jesse Powell said the exchange had no other option than to bring high costs in line with dwindling demand. Powell said he remains optimistic about the future of Kraken and the crypto industry...
Social Security update: First of two SSI checks in December totaling $1,755 to arrive in one day
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are one day away from the first of two payments to be distributed in December because of a scheduling quirk, with the checks being worth a combined total of $1,755.
dailycoin.com
MakerDAO (MKR) Rejects Proposal to Invest Up to $500M in Bonds, Votes on Increasing DAI Rewards
MakerDAO voted against the proposal by CoinShares to invest $100-$500 million of its reserve denominated in USDC in corporate debt securities and government-backed bonds. Almost 73% voted against the proposal, 13.84% voted in favor, and 13.73% abstained. MakerDAO is also currently voting on increasing the reward rate for its decentralized...
dailycoin.com
London’s FTSE Russell Launches Cryptocurrency Indices
The creator of the FTSE100 unveiled the new global cryptocurrency indices this week. These information and data tools help improve the performance measurement of digital assets. The company has not disclosed which digital currencies will make up the indices but offers performance data for them this year. FTSE Russell, a...
dailycoin.com
“Bitcoin Should be Treated as Neither in Regulatory Terms and Thus Should not be Legitimized”: Europe Central Bank Officials
ECB officials called BTC “inappropriate,” saying it isn’t suitable for payments or investments. The apex financial institution argued that Bitcoin is purely speculative and has no cash flow. According to the blog post, crypto regulation is a fallacy, and Bitcoin isn’t a worthy target. In addition,...
Goldman Sachs junior bankers work 98 hours a week, a new survey says — making the equivalent of about $22 an hour
Goldman Sachs investment banking analysts say they're still working 100-hour work weeks. That means they're getting paid $22 an hour before any bonus.
dailycoin.com
Web3 Infrastructure Platform Ankr Suffers $5 Million Exploitation, Binance Moves to Help
Ankr, a decentralized finance protocol built on the BNB Chain, suffered a $5 million exploitation on its network. As per Peckshield, the exploiter minted 20 trillion Ankr rewards bearing staked BNB (aBNBc). The exploiter dumped 20 trillion aBNBc on PancakeSwap. Ankr assured its community that all assets on its staking...
dailycoin.com
Avalance (AVAX) DEX Trader Joe (JOE) to Deploy on Ethereum’s Arbitrum in First Expansion Move
Avalanche-based decentralized exchange Trader Joe is going to deploy its Liquidity Book AMM and Joe V1 on the Ethereum Layer-2 scaling network Arbitrum in the next month. Trader Joe’s decision to go multi-chain is part of its efforts to increase user activity and TVL. Trader Joe said Avalanche will...
dailycoin.com
Tethan Arena Becomes One of the First BNB Chain Partners on OpenSea
OpenSea added BNB Chain support, where every BNB Chain NFT collection with a transaction that occurred after January 1, 2022, will be available. Additionally, Thetan Arena is among the first BNB Chain partners to list their NFTs on OpenSea. Tethan Arena will introduce its first non-fungible token (NFT) collection as...
dailycoin.com
Centralized Exchanges Will Continue to Dominate Crypto, JPMorgan Says
DeFi is still not in a position to replace centralized players, JPMorgan says. Centralized exchanges are still a better option for traders. FTX’s collapse shocked the crypto world. However, many voices within the industry saw the collapse of the centralized crypto exchange as a new opportunity for DeFi (decentralized finance).
dailycoin.com
Utherverse Partners with Tokensoft to Launch IDO for Native Metaverse Token
Utherverse, one of the largest metaverse platforms in the world, has signed a partnership agreement with Tokensoft, the leading technology platform for launching digital assets. The deal will facilitate the first and second presale rounds of Uther Coin (UTHX) as part of the token’s initial decentralized offering (IDO). Uther...
dailycoin.com
DappRadar Report Indicates GameFi Growth of Over $320 Despite FTX Collapse
Blockchain gaming was not as impacted as other sectors in crypto when FTX collapsed. 800,875 daily Unique Active Wallets (UAW) interacted with smart contracts related to games in November. The study, which was published on DappRadar on December 1, indicates that despite the fallout of FTX, blockchain gaming has managed...
dailycoin.com
BudBlockz Expected to Grow At a Quick Pace in 2023
Investing in cryptocurrency can be risky, so you must do your due diligence before you go in on any new players. When you invest in BudBlockz, you’re getting in on the ground floor of a new cryptocurrency and a whole new sector. $BLUNT tokens and the NFT Ganja Guruz are more valuable than ever because BudBlockz is the very first decentralized e-commerce marketplace for the cannabis business.
dailycoin.com
Monero (XMR), Solana (SOL) Holders Unhappy, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Grows By 260% In Presale
The crypto market has always been considered highly volatile, and 2022 can be a perfect example of the same. While many big crypto projects have fallen to the ground since the beginning of the year, some new cryptos have stormed the market with their success. This article will focus on why Monero (XMR) and Solana (SOL) have failed to face harsh market winds, while Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has cruised to a super success growth of 260% during its presale.
dailycoin.com
FTX Crash Cuts into Crypto Advertisers’ Bottom Line
Google said revenue growth impaired due to fewer crypto ads. During the 2020-2021 crypto bull market, crypto ads became a significant source of revenue for advertisers and influencers alike. Crypto companies spent thousands on ads and industry giants like FTX secured multi-million dollar deals with celebrities and sports teams. However,...
dailycoin.com
Low Hope for Solana (SOL) and FTX Token (FTT) Recover; BudBlockz (BLUNT) Looks Solid
The Solana (SOL) and FTX Token (FTT) projects were dealt a huge blow after the recent cryptocurrency market crash. Both projects are down over 90% from their all-time highs, and it is looking increasingly likely that they will never recover. As such, holders are flocking to safer options, such as BudBlockz (BLUNT).
dailycoin.com
Solana’s Self-Custodial Crypto Wallet Phantom Going Multichain with Ethereum and Polygon
Phantom intends to support Ethereum and Polygon assets, and the extension will manifest early next year. This update will affect the Phantom platform on Android, iOS, and desktop. Besides launching a private multi-chain beta, Phantom plans to release the public version of the multi-chain before the year’s end. Phantom...
