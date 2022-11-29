ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailycoin.com

Tether Responds to WSJ’s FUD, says its USDT Loans Are ‘Overcollateralized’

Tether, the issuer of the world’s biggest stablecoin (USDT), has responded to the Wall Street Journal’s claims regarding rising loan risks, claiming that its USDT loans are overcollateralized. Tether Responds to Media FUD. In a December 1st post, the WSJ, which has been critical of Tether, reported that...
dailycoin.com

Bankman-Fried Says His Bank Account is Down to $100k, FTX’s Collapse was Preventable

Former crypto billionaire, and founder of the infamous failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has revealed in his latest interview that his bank account holds only $100,000. In his latest interview with Axios, the 30-year-old former executive of FTX and Alameda Research has revealed that he is down to only $100,000 despite being worth $26.5 billion at his peak.
dailycoin.com

‘I Did Not Knowingly Commingle Funds’ FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Claims

Says he was not involved in running Alameda Research. Claims he is down to his “last credit card” and a $100,000 balance. In an interview at The New York Times DealBook Summit, Sam Bankman-Fried once again told his side of the story regarding the FTX collapse. Joining via...
dailycoin.com

Kraken to Cut 30% of Its Global Workforce as Crypto Layoffs Intensify

Kraken has cut its global workforce by 30%, or around 1,100 employees. Outgoing Kraken founder and CEO Jesse Powell said the exchange had no other option than to bring high costs in line with dwindling demand. Powell said he remains optimistic about the future of Kraken and the crypto industry...
dailycoin.com

MakerDAO (MKR) Rejects Proposal to Invest Up to $500M in Bonds, Votes on Increasing DAI Rewards

MakerDAO voted against the proposal by CoinShares to invest $100-$500 million of its reserve denominated in USDC in corporate debt securities and government-backed bonds. Almost 73% voted against the proposal, 13.84% voted in favor, and 13.73% abstained. MakerDAO is also currently voting on increasing the reward rate for its decentralized...
dailycoin.com

London’s FTSE Russell Launches Cryptocurrency Indices

The creator of the FTSE100 unveiled the new global cryptocurrency indices this week. These information and data tools help improve the performance measurement of digital assets. The company has not disclosed which digital currencies will make up the indices but offers performance data for them this year. FTSE Russell, a...
dailycoin.com

Web3 Infrastructure Platform Ankr Suffers $5 Million Exploitation, Binance Moves to Help

Ankr, a decentralized finance protocol built on the BNB Chain, suffered a $5 million exploitation on its network. As per Peckshield, the exploiter minted 20 trillion Ankr rewards bearing staked BNB (aBNBc). The exploiter dumped 20 trillion aBNBc on PancakeSwap. Ankr assured its community that all assets on its staking...
dailycoin.com

Tethan Arena Becomes One of the First BNB Chain Partners on OpenSea

OpenSea added BNB Chain support, where every BNB Chain NFT collection with a transaction that occurred after January 1, 2022, will be available. Additionally, Thetan Arena is among the first BNB Chain partners to list their NFTs on OpenSea. Tethan Arena will introduce its first non-fungible token (NFT) collection as...
dailycoin.com

Centralized Exchanges Will Continue to Dominate Crypto, JPMorgan Says

DeFi is still not in a position to replace centralized players, JPMorgan says. Centralized exchanges are still a better option for traders. FTX’s collapse shocked the crypto world. However, many voices within the industry saw the collapse of the centralized crypto exchange as a new opportunity for DeFi (decentralized finance).
dailycoin.com

Utherverse Partners with Tokensoft to Launch IDO for Native Metaverse Token

Utherverse, one of the largest metaverse platforms in the world, has signed a partnership agreement with Tokensoft, the leading technology platform for launching digital assets. The deal will facilitate the first and second presale rounds of Uther Coin (UTHX) as part of the token’s initial decentralized offering (IDO). Uther...
TEXAS STATE
dailycoin.com

DappRadar Report Indicates GameFi Growth of Over $320 Despite FTX Collapse

Blockchain gaming was not as impacted as other sectors in crypto when FTX collapsed. 800,875 daily Unique Active Wallets (UAW) interacted with smart contracts related to games in November. The study, which was published on DappRadar on December 1, indicates that despite the fallout of FTX, blockchain gaming has managed...
dailycoin.com

BudBlockz Expected to Grow At a Quick Pace in 2023

Investing in cryptocurrency can be risky, so you must do your due diligence before you go in on any new players. When you invest in BudBlockz, you’re getting in on the ground floor of a new cryptocurrency and a whole new sector. $BLUNT tokens and the NFT Ganja Guruz are more valuable than ever because BudBlockz is the very first decentralized e-commerce marketplace for the cannabis business.
dailycoin.com

Monero (XMR), Solana (SOL) Holders Unhappy, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Grows By 260% In Presale

The crypto market has always been considered highly volatile, and 2022 can be a perfect example of the same. While many big crypto projects have fallen to the ground since the beginning of the year, some new cryptos have stormed the market with their success. This article will focus on why Monero (XMR) and Solana (SOL) have failed to face harsh market winds, while Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has cruised to a super success growth of 260% during its presale.
dailycoin.com

FTX Crash Cuts into Crypto Advertisers’ Bottom Line

Google said revenue growth impaired due to fewer crypto ads. During the 2020-2021 crypto bull market, crypto ads became a significant source of revenue for advertisers and influencers alike. Crypto companies spent thousands on ads and industry giants like FTX secured multi-million dollar deals with celebrities and sports teams. However,...
dailycoin.com

Low Hope for Solana (SOL) and FTX Token (FTT) Recover; BudBlockz (BLUNT) Looks Solid

The Solana (SOL) and FTX Token (FTT) projects were dealt a huge blow after the recent cryptocurrency market crash. Both projects are down over 90% from their all-time highs, and it is looking increasingly likely that they will never recover. As such, holders are flocking to safer options, such as BudBlockz (BLUNT).
dailycoin.com

Solana’s Self-Custodial Crypto Wallet Phantom Going Multichain with Ethereum and Polygon

Phantom intends to support Ethereum and Polygon assets, and the extension will manifest early next year. This update will affect the Phantom platform on Android, iOS, and desktop. Besides launching a private multi-chain beta, Phantom plans to release the public version of the multi-chain before the year’s end. Phantom...

Comments / 0

Community Policy