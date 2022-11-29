ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS. N.J. (WXIN) – Around 8 million bottles of cleaning products are being recalled after potentially dangerous bacteria were found in some of the items. The recall involves The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products, according to a notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The products were sold online at TheLaundress.com, Amazon.com, and additional websites and in stores at The Laundress, Bloomingdale’s, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom, Jenni Kayne, Kith, Peruvian Connection, N.Peal, Brooklinen, and other major retailers nationwide through September 2022.

1 DAY AGO