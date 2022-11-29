BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While the Advent season has a deeply religious meaning and purpose in most Christian denominations, gifting someone an Advent calendar has become a tradition that many have adopted to ramp up anticipation and general excitement during the holiday season. A gift each day has become such a popular notion that you can actually give an Advent calendar to a pet. This means there are such a variety of options that you may need some help learning what’s available.

2 DAYS AGO