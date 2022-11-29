Read full article on original website
Best gifts for a best friend
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Best friends are the family that you choose. They are there for you in your happiest moments and your saddest moments. If you are looking for a way to show your best friend that you care for them, giving a gift is a great way to go.
Best self-care gift
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shopping for gifts that are sure to excite your loved ones can be fun, but we’ll admit that it can also be tiring to pick products for other people. And after a year that’s already been tough, we all deserve some much-needed self-care.
Best secret Santa gift
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Secret Santa: It’s a fun tradition, especially in offices. Everyone draws names and buys gifts for assigned people. By design, recipients never know who gave the gift, hence the “secret.” But it’s not easy to choose a gift for someone you may only know in passing. It can be even more challenging if you’re forced to stay below a certain price limit.
High-tech gifts for moms
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re reading this, you’re probably wondering what to get for the mothers in your life. There are always the classics, such as flowers, chocolates and personalized DIY gifts, but if your mom appreciates cutting-edge tech and forward-thinking convenience, you may need to turn your attention elsewhere.
9 best winter gloves for women
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The skin on your hands can take some harsh punishment during cold weather. Even prolonged exposure to the air during a chilly snap can leave your hands with dry skin or chilblains. If you live in an area where extreme cold is a high probability, spending time outdoors makes gloves an absolute necessity.
Create a festive Christmas party with these mini tabletop Christmas trees
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s no better symbol of the Christmas season than the Christmas tree. Yes, you have Santa Claus and snowflakes, reindeer and elves, but come Christmas morning, it’s the tree you and your loved ones gather around. But not...
Home With Tess: Let it snow inside with paper bag flakes
As a native Northeast Ohioan, you might think I’d be sick of snow by now. And you’d be partially right: after New Year’s Day, I’m ready for blizzards to buzz off. But during the holidays, snow is magical. A Christmas with grass showing in any capacity just does not feel right. And quite frankly, our lack of snow this year has done nothing to put me in the holly jolly spirit.
Toddler sippy cups recalled for lead-poisoning risk: Try these safe alternatives
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. On Nov. 29, Green Sprouts recalled a line of bottles and sippy cups due to reports of bases breaking, which exposed a dot of lead solder. If ingested by a curious child, this tiny piece of lead could lead to mental and physical developmental issues or even death.
