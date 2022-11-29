(SPONSORED) — If you’re wanting some holiday gift ideas, then Gleneagle Candle Co. has all the answers for you. Their new holiday collection was inspired by the scents of the winter season. The line includes Cinnamon Stick, which smells just like bold, spicy cinnamon. It has a hint of nutmeg to create a feeling of warmth and comfort. The collection also includes Evergreen, Winter Cranberry, and Smokestack. The community is invited to come down to the shop and smell them all!

1 DAY AGO