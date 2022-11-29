BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As the weather cools, it’s the perfect time to take your baby outside to enjoy the winter wonderland. However, it is important to protect them from the frigid weather and snow with the proper layers. A snowsuit provides insulation and cushioning as they toddle around outside. If you want a snowsuit that is easy to put on while still ensuring your baby stays dry and comfortable, the Columbia Baby Snuggly Bunny Bunting is best.

1 DAY AGO