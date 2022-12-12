ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

State Stimulus Checks 2023: What To Know About Payments Coming Next Year

By John Csiszar
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSy3z_0jQx41F600

In March 2020, the American economy went into full shutdown mode in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly immediately, the U.S. government implemented a series of stimulus packages in an effort to support businesses and consumers.

See: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Advice: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Although the federal payments have long since run out, some states — which were later to the game — are still in the process of distributing aid. While many programs are slated to end in 2022, a few states still have 2023 payments on their schedule. Here’s a quick look at the states that still have payments coming next year .

California

California authorized inflation relief checks of up to $1,050 in 2022, and most payments have already been distributed. However, the state estimates that about 5% of checks won’t go out until Jan. 15, 2023.

Rebate amounts start at $350 and are based on a combination of income, household size and tax-filing status. Singles earning $250,000 or more and couples earning at least $500,000 are ineligible.

Colorado

Colorado state residents who filed their 2021 taxes on time most likely already received payments of $750 for singles and $1,500 for joint filers by Sept. 30. However, those who filed an extension by the Oct. 17 deadline may still be awaiting their payment, which is slated to arrive no later than Jan. 31, 2023.

Idaho

Idaho approved 2022 Special Session rebates that will be paid out by the end of March 2023. The amount of the rebate is the greater of 10% of a taxpayer’s 2020 income tax liability, $300 for single filers or $600 for joint filers.

The state Tax Commission anticipates sending about 800,000 payments totaling as much as $500 million.

Take Our Poll: How Do You Typically Split the Restaurant Bill?

New Jersey

New Jersey is sending out $2 billion in property tax rebates to two million of its residents. The amount of the rebate is income-based, with homeowners earning up to $150,000 qualifying for $1,500 and those earning $150,000 to $250,000 receiving $1,000.

Renters are also entitled to $450, as long as they earn no more than $150,000. Payments are slated to arrive no later than May 2023.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania began sending out payments to older renters, homeowners and people with disabilities in July 2022, but the deadline for filing a claim is Dec. 31. This means that payments will spill over into 2023 as well for qualifying residents who get their paperwork in before the deadline.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but those who qualify for supplemental rebates, as calculated by the state, may receive as much as $975.

South Carolina

South Carolina began issuing refund checks of up to $800 to qualifying residents in Nov. 2022. Those who filed their tax returns before the Oct. 17 deadline will receive their payments before the end of 2022, but those who filed after the Oct. 17 deadline — but before Feb. 15, 2023 — will receive their payments in March 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : State Stimulus Checks 2023: What To Know About Payments Coming Next Year

Comments / 9

Related
southarkansassun.com

$675 Direct Payments Could Be Given To Residents In New Jersey

The Caregiver’s Assistance Act (A-1802/S-2021) is a piece of legislation currently being considered by state lawmakers in New Jersey. If passed, the Act would provide a relief payment to families who support older loved ones through a refundable tax credit worth up to $675. State lawmakers are currently considering...
NEW JERSEY STATE
News Tender

Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today.

"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.
orangeandbluepress.com

New York Officials Propose Permanent $1,500 Child Tax Credit

In Staten Island New York, Legislators proposed to permanently increase the Child Tax Credit from $500 per child to $1500 per child. A census shows data that the act of increasing the Child Tax Credit to $1500 lessened the poverty rates and improved the way of living for children. It resulted in 2.1 million fewer children living in poverty. It would also expand the eligibility of children under age 4 and families with the lowest income. Families in New York would automatically receive quarterly payments to help pay for their basic needs like utilities, food, and clothing costs which are especially at a high rate in the meantime.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

How much New Jersey's minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023

NEW JERSEY - The New Jersey minimum wage is rising to $14.13 an hour for most employees on Jan. 1, 2023. It is rising $1.13 an hour from the current rate of $13 an hour. Tipped workers’ cash wage will increase to $5.26/hour, with employers able to claim an $8.87 tip credit, an increase in the maximum allowable tip credit of $1. If the minimum cash wage plus an employee’s tips do not equal at least the state minimum wage, then the employer must pay the employee the difference.
NEW JERSEY STATE
southarkansassun.com

New Jersey Homeowners, Renters Receive Tax Relief Through ANCHOR Program

New Jersey homeowners and renters since October 1, 2019, will receive tax relief through the state’s newly launched property tax relief program. The ANCHOR program has replaced the Homestead Benefit to double the amount of property tax relief issued to homeowners and provide benefits to renters for the first time in years, says NJ Treasury.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WGAL

Changes made to Pennsylvania SNAP benefits in 2022

There were some big changes made to SNAP benefits this year in Pennsylvania. Video above: Expansion of SNAP benefits announced. In September of 2022, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced an expansion to the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is known as SNAP. The change meant an additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
225K+
Followers
15K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy