Odenton, MD

DoYouRemember?

Ken Jennings Made A Big Mistake While Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

Ken Jennings has been sharing hosting duties with actress Mayim Bialik this year, after longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died in 2020. While Ken has been doing a great job as host and many fans enjoy watching him transition from champion to host of the game show, he is still human. In a recent episode, he made a big mistake.
The US Sun

Jeopardy!’s Matt Amodio breaks silence after shocking tournament loss & baffling final wager as fans ‘sad’ to see him go

JEOPARDY! legend Matt Amodio has broken his silence after being eliminated from the Tournament of Champions in a shocking way. Fans were left heartbroken that the 38-time winner didn't make the finals and debated his fatal Final Jeopardy move. The postdoctoral researcher from Massachusetts faced Professor's Tournament winner Sam Buttrey...
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
DoYouRemember?

Meet The Late Loretta Lynn’s Six Children

Country music icon Loretta Lynn recently passed away in October 2022. She was 90 years old at the time of death and had spent most of her years entertaining us with good music and, even more than that, being a mom to six great kids–Cissie, Ernest, Peggy, Patsy, and late Betty, and Jack. Her children announced in a statement, gotten by Closer Weekly.
OK! Magazine

Savannah Chrisley Offers Update On How Parents Julie & Todd Are Doing Ahead Of Sentencing: 'We Put Our Faith In God'

As Julie and Todd Chrisley's sentencing draws closer, their daughter is offering an update on how her parents have been navigating this troubling time. "They're pushing through. We're at a place where we put our faith in God. We definitely don't put our faith in the system," Savannah Chrisley candidly told a news publication of her embattled parents, who were convicted in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.Julie was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction-of-justice charges. Savannah's parents are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, November...
KOEL 950 AM

The Night That Country Music Finally Got It Right [WATCH]

Country awards shows can be a tricky endeavor to pull off. Which way do you lean? Do you feature all the stars of today? How many collaborations should you wedge in? And how do you properly honor the rich history of country music? If you didn't happen to tune into the 56th CMA Awards last night on ABC then you missed one of the rare nights that country music arrived at a sweet spot. Because last night, country music finally got it right.
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Results: Team Blake, Team Legend Tied as Top 8 Is Revealed

The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday night for another live results show, as the Top 10 was whittled down to the Top 8. Team Blake and Team Legend are tied with three artists each going into the Semifinals, while Team Gwen and Team Camila each have one. Which Artists...
GoldDerby

Rowan Grace (‘The Voice’) eliminated from Team Blake Shelton: ‘You’ve helped me grow so much as an artist’

Fans of Team Blake Shelton didn’t come to the rescue of Rowan Grace this week on “The Voice,” as she lost the Instant Save vote during the November 29 episode and was eliminated from the competition. This marks the first person to leave Team Blake since the live shows began three weeks ago. Will you miss Rowan on NBC’s reality TV show? Let us know down in the comments section. Rowan, age 16, began her journey on “The Voice” with her cover of “traitor” in the blind auditions. She earned three chair-turns from Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello, joining Team...
Distractify

Kique Appeared Virtually on 'The Voice' Live This Week — Here's Why

For the most part, contestants on The Voice perform live on the show, especially as the competition enters its later rounds. This week, though, one of Gwen Stefani's contestants had to pre-record their performance. Kique Gomez, who recently got an instant save to stay in the competition, couldn't join the competition in person on Nov. 28.
TODAY.com

Watch Matt Rogers sing about Hoda, Rockefeller Christmas tree

In a sneak peek for his holiday musical special, comedian Matt Rogers sings about his excitement for the Rockefeller Christmas tree and the people he’s most looking forward to seeing, including Hoda Kotb and Al Roker!Dec. 1, 2022.
TMZ.com

Roslyn Singleton, Viral Wife of 'AGT' Contestant, Dead at 39

Roslyn Singleton, known for her appearances on "America's Got Talent" and "The Ellen Degeneres Show," has died ... following her battle with brain cancer. Roslyn recently "earned her wings," according to her husband Ray, who confirmed she passed on Wednesday. He says she died "peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be."

