FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in PrisonTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Baltimore, MD
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Ken Jennings Made A Big Mistake While Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’
Ken Jennings has been sharing hosting duties with actress Mayim Bialik this year, after longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died in 2020. While Ken has been doing a great job as host and many fans enjoy watching him transition from champion to host of the game show, he is still human. In a recent episode, he made a big mistake.
Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Paula Abdul Speaks Out About Her Relationship With Kelly Clarkson
Paula Abdul, who is one of the original judges on American Idol, is speaking out about her longtime relationship with Kelly Clarkson. Twenty years ago, Clarkson happened to win the first season of American Idol. Abdul has been fond of Clarkson since the get-go and that remains through today. Abdul,...
ETOnline.com
Luke Bryan Calls Out 'American Idol' Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett. Bryan spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year's star-studded awards ceremony -- which...
Jeopardy!’s Matt Amodio breaks silence after shocking tournament loss & baffling final wager as fans ‘sad’ to see him go
JEOPARDY! legend Matt Amodio has broken his silence after being eliminated from the Tournament of Champions in a shocking way. Fans were left heartbroken that the 38-time winner didn't make the finals and debated his fatal Final Jeopardy move. The postdoctoral researcher from Massachusetts faced Professor's Tournament winner Sam Buttrey...
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Meet The Late Loretta Lynn’s Six Children
Country music icon Loretta Lynn recently passed away in October 2022. She was 90 years old at the time of death and had spent most of her years entertaining us with good music and, even more than that, being a mom to six great kids–Cissie, Ernest, Peggy, Patsy, and late Betty, and Jack. Her children announced in a statement, gotten by Closer Weekly.
Savannah Chrisley Offers Update On How Parents Julie & Todd Are Doing Ahead Of Sentencing: 'We Put Our Faith In God'
As Julie and Todd Chrisley's sentencing draws closer, their daughter is offering an update on how her parents have been navigating this troubling time. "They're pushing through. We're at a place where we put our faith in God. We definitely don't put our faith in the system," Savannah Chrisley candidly told a news publication of her embattled parents, who were convicted in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.Julie was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction-of-justice charges. Savannah's parents are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, November...
The Night That Country Music Finally Got It Right [WATCH]
Country awards shows can be a tricky endeavor to pull off. Which way do you lean? Do you feature all the stars of today? How many collaborations should you wedge in? And how do you properly honor the rich history of country music? If you didn't happen to tune into the 56th CMA Awards last night on ABC then you missed one of the rare nights that country music arrived at a sweet spot. Because last night, country music finally got it right.
Reba McEntire Calls Boyfriend Rex Linn 'The Love of My Life' in Sweet Post
Rex Linn celebrated his 66th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 13, and Reba McEntire shared a sweet tribute to the actor, whom she has been dating since 2020, to celebrate the special day. The post included a photo of the two of them from the recent CMA Awards, and she called Linn the love of her life.
Kenan Thompson Shares a Ton of Photos of His Daughters on Instagram
Comedian Kenan Thompson has been a household name for most '90s kids ever since he starred in Nickelodeon's "All That" and the beloved film "Good Burger" — and now he's got two kids of his own!. The longest-tenured cast member in "Saturday Night Live" history — he appeared in...
Miley Cyrus Fans Celebrate Her 30th Birthday by Reminiscing Iconic Moments
Fans of the superstar recalled their favorite moments in her career, from her infamous twerking at the VMAs to her No. 1 hit Wrecking Ball.
KTVB
Hoda Kotb Shares the 'Huge Grenade' Kathy Lee Gifford Threw at Her Live on Air, Talks Dating After Split
Hoda Kotb likes to connect with her viewers on the Today show, but some stories she'd prefer to keep off the air. The 58-year-old journalist was a guest on Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and was asked by a fan if any of her co-hosts ever shared a story about her on-air that she wished they hadn't.
talentrecap.com
‘The Voice’ Results: Team Blake, Team Legend Tied as Top 8 Is Revealed
The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday night for another live results show, as the Top 10 was whittled down to the Top 8. Team Blake and Team Legend are tied with three artists each going into the Semifinals, while Team Gwen and Team Camila each have one. Which Artists...
Rowan Grace (‘The Voice’) eliminated from Team Blake Shelton: ‘You’ve helped me grow so much as an artist’
Fans of Team Blake Shelton didn’t come to the rescue of Rowan Grace this week on “The Voice,” as she lost the Instant Save vote during the November 29 episode and was eliminated from the competition. This marks the first person to leave Team Blake since the live shows began three weeks ago. Will you miss Rowan on NBC’s reality TV show? Let us know down in the comments section. Rowan, age 16, began her journey on “The Voice” with her cover of “traitor” in the blind auditions. She earned three chair-turns from Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello, joining Team...
Reba McEntire Shares Heartbreaking Loss of Her ‘Life Companion’ Dog, Riddler
Reba McEntire turned to social media on Friday (Nov. 18) to share the heartbreaking loss of her "life companion" — her dog Riddler, who died on Wednesday (Nov. 16) after a short battle with lymphoma. The country icon posted a picture of herself and her boyfriend and Big Sky...
Kique Appeared Virtually on 'The Voice' Live This Week — Here's Why
For the most part, contestants on The Voice perform live on the show, especially as the competition enters its later rounds. This week, though, one of Gwen Stefani's contestants had to pre-record their performance. Kique Gomez, who recently got an instant save to stay in the competition, couldn't join the competition in person on Nov. 28.
TODAY.com
Watch Matt Rogers sing about Hoda, Rockefeller Christmas tree
In a sneak peek for his holiday musical special, comedian Matt Rogers sings about his excitement for the Rockefeller Christmas tree and the people he’s most looking forward to seeing, including Hoda Kotb and Al Roker!Dec. 1, 2022.
TMZ.com
Roslyn Singleton, Viral Wife of 'AGT' Contestant, Dead at 39
Roslyn Singleton, known for her appearances on "America's Got Talent" and "The Ellen Degeneres Show," has died ... following her battle with brain cancer. Roslyn recently "earned her wings," according to her husband Ray, who confirmed she passed on Wednesday. He says she died "peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be."
18 Trans Books To Look Out For In 2023
Looking for more trans representation in literature? 2023 has got you!
CMA Country Christmas: date, performers and everything we know
For the thirteenth year in a row, CMA Country Christmas helps get the holiday season started with some big country music stars.
