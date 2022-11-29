ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, OK

Comments / 0

Related
Clinton Daily News

Dan Ross Turner

Funeral services for Dan Turner, 78, Clinton resident, will be held today at 10 a.m. in the Kiesau-Lee Memorial Chapel. He was born June 12, 1944. He died Nov. 25, 2022.
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Nile Vail Jr.

Funeral services for Nile Vail Jr., 79, of Burns Flat, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Kiesau-Lee Memorial Chapel at 2500 W. Modelle Ave. He was born Nov. 11, 1943, in Tuscon, Ariz. He died Nov. 21, 2022, in Dill City.
BURNS FLAT, OK
Clinton Daily News

Here are the headlines for the Wednesday edition

- Notice of death and services for Dan Ross Turner. - INSERTS: Atwoods, Homeland, Elk Supply, S&D Drug. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
CLINTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy