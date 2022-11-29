Read full article on original website
Dan Ross Turner
Funeral services for Dan Turner, 78, Clinton resident, will be held today at 10 a.m. in the Kiesau-Lee Memorial Chapel. He was born June 12, 1944. He died Nov. 25, 2022.
Nile Vail Jr.
Funeral services for Nile Vail Jr., 79, of Burns Flat, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Kiesau-Lee Memorial Chapel at 2500 W. Modelle Ave. He was born Nov. 11, 1943, in Tuscon, Ariz. He died Nov. 21, 2022, in Dill City.
