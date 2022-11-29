Funeral services for Nile Vail Jr., 79, of Burns Flat, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Kiesau-Lee Memorial Chapel at 2500 W. Modelle Ave. He was born Nov. 11, 1943, in Tuscon, Ariz. He died Nov. 21, 2022, in Dill City.

BURNS FLAT, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO