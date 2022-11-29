Harold John Reemts was born November 8th, 1937 in Rock Rapids, Iowa to Susie Hermina (Meester) and John Hiko “Jack” Reemts. He passed away at his home in Sayre, Oklahoma at the age of 85 years and 15 days. Harold grew up in Rock Rapids, Iowa and attended...

