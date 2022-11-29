Read full article on original website
Related
Clinton Daily News
Larry Sawatzky
Funeral services for Larry Sawatzky, 79, of Weatherford, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Kiesau-Lee Memorial Chapel. He was born Jan. 1, 1943. He died Nov. 25, 2022.
Clinton Daily News
Dan Ross Turner
Funeral services for Dan Turner, 78, Clinton resident, will be held today at 10 a.m. in the Kiesau-Lee Memorial Chapel. He was born June 12, 1944. He died Nov. 25, 2022.
Clinton Daily News
Headlines for the Tuesday edition
- Notice of death and services for Larry Sawatzky, Nile Vail Jr. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Clinton Daily News
Harold Reemts
Harold John Reemts was born November 8th, 1937 in Rock Rapids, Iowa to Susie Hermina (Meester) and John Hiko “Jack” Reemts. He passed away at his home in Sayre, Oklahoma at the age of 85 years and 15 days. Harold grew up in Rock Rapids, Iowa and attended...
Clinton Daily News
Here are the headlines for the Thursday edition
- Festival of Lights Parade entertains downtown Clinton. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Clinton Daily News
Here are your Daily Lunch Specials for Thursday.
Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Thursday’s Special: Taco Salad for $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse - Download the ASAP Energy app to order To-Go online!
Comments / 0