Many people believe the best presents are those that are homemade. Often they can be cheaper, too. So how can you show you care without spending a fortune this Christmas?. The sustainable declutterer Janine McDonald says: “Make your own body scrubs. These also moisturise, so no need to clutter the bathroom cabinet with different lotions and potions. With your fingers, like making pastry, combine 32g of solid coconut oil and 132g of sugar (use different sugars for different levels of “scrub”), add 20 drops of therapeutic grade essential oil and mix well. Store in a clean, glass jar with a good sealed lid. Pop a ribbon round it with a cute label and there you have it.”

