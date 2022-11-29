Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Receives PWO Commitment from 2023 Athlete Winston Yates
Winston Yates, a Class of 2023 wide receiver and defensive back from Paul VI High school in Haddonfield, New Jersey, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Yates visited Penn State for its Nov. 12 game against Maryland, and he received an offer from Penn State on Nov. 15.
suburbanonesports.com
William Tennent Girls' Basketball Preview
Notable losses: Courtney Bragen- playing at Bryn Athyn, Chase Dubzak. Key returners: Alyssa Lewicki (SR. Forward), Morgan Volz (JR. Forward), Ella Mednick (JR. Guard) Others to watch: Avery Kocur (FR. Guard), Halie Staub (FR. Guard) Strengths/Question Marks: “We are deeper than we’ve ever been, and excited to see how we...
fastphillysports.com
A BIG 5 DOUBLEHEADER AT THE PALESTRA, AND ALL’S RIGHT IN FRAN DUNPHY’S WORLD!
If there is a Philly guy alive who understands the importance of the Big 5 and what it has meant to this basketball-crazy town, it’s La Salle coach Fran Dunphy. He grew up in Drexel Hill and took public transportation to the Palestra. Then he played at LaSalle. Followed...
morethanthecurve.com
1997 Plymouth Whitemarsh High School state championship basketball team held a reunion
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Plymouth Whitemarsh High School winning the boys basketball state championship in 1997. The Colonials defeated Franklin Regional Senior High School 50-45 to capture the state crown. This past weekend the team held a reunion at The Great American Pub in Conshohocken to...
suburbanonesports.com
Upper Dublin Girls' Basketball Preview
Coach: Morgan Funsten (11th Year) Last year’s record: 17-12 Overall, 12-4 Conference, 12th Place District I 6A Playoffs, Lost in First Round of PIAA 6A State Playoffs. Notable losses: G Bliss Brenner, F Colleen Klammer, G Geena Sarnoski, G Aditi Foster. Key returners: F Alaina Sanders (Sr.), G Amy...
Long snapper Zack Taylor transferring from Rutgers
Rutgers saw its first player announce that he will be leaving the program now that the 2022 season has concluded. Redshirt freshman long snapper Zack Taylor announced via twitter his plans to enter the transfer portal. He is not yet officially in the portal, although that is only a matter of time before it becomes official. Taylor appeared in one game in his two seasons at Rutgers as he lost the starting long snapper battle to Lafayette transfer Ed Rogowski this summer. Taylor still has three years of eligibility remaining. He came to Rutgers as a two-star recruit out of Parsippany Hills (NJ) in the class of 2021.
suburbanonesports.com
Pennridge Girls' Basketball Preview
Strengths: Experience of returning players, Athleticism and Attitude. Questions Marks: Size and bench experience. Outlook: “Being in the ultra-competitive SOL and playing a very competitive non-conference schedule (Lansdale Catholic and Methacton) is always a challenge. We hope the experience for our returning players having played under these tough circumstances before allows us to reach this season team goals.”
Why renovate Cottingham if it’s not being used for Easton-P’burg rivalry game? | Letter
With the traditional rivalry Thanksgiving Day football game between Easton’s Red Rovers and Phillipsburg’s Stateliners held at Lafayette College each year, one questions why the Easton Area School District taxpayers were required to pay $16 million to upgrade Cottingham Stadium?. If it’s just to hold Easton’s remaining home...
suburbanonesports.com
Central Bucks East Girls' Basketball Preview
Coach: Liz Potash (10th year) Assistant coaches: Bridget Birkhead, Ron Chiarolanza, Lisa Garner. Last year’s record: 10-12 overall, 4-6 Colonial League, #22 seed in district playoffs (lost first round to Springford 37-42) Notable losses: Emily Curran, Elise Duffy (Drexel, soccer) Key returners: Anna Barry (11/guard), Kendall Gregor (11/guard), Erin...
Owls get an early start on transfer portal season
The Temple football team saw its first wave of transfer portal departures on Monday, as four members of the 2022 roster announced that they were headed elsewhere. Combined with two others who had previously announced that they would be entering the portal, the Owls have a growing list of roster spots to fill beyond the seniors whose eligibility expired following this past Saturday’s season finale against East Carolina.
Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater
Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
Turnto10.com
'Privilege Checklist' given to University of Delaware freshmen students, report says
NEWARK, Del. (TND) — A mandatory course at one public university asks first-year students to evaluate privileges they receive by being white, male or cisgender. The University of Delaware (UD) requires all freshmen to pass "UNIV 101 - First Year Experience I." The seminar is designed to assist students with adjusting to college and highlights the university's "commitment" to being a community which "recognizes and appreciates diversity and difference."
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
PhillyBite
Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area
Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
Quakertown Baseball Stadium Used as a Setting for the Filming of Amazon Prime Show
The Bucks County field will be featured in the popular show.Photo byiStock. A popular television show recently utilized a Bucks County baseball field to record episodes of their historical and beloved story. Tom Chang wrote about the field and the show for Bleeding Cool.
Collegeville High School Sweethearts Who Reunited After 30 Years Get Married
Keith and Colleen reignited their relationship during their high school reunion.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. A pair of Collegeville high school sweethearts who were reunited after 30 years of separation finally united in matrimony at Springford Country Club, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their love story does not follow a linear path, and their hearts were often ships passing in the night.
This Bucks County School District Just Entered an Agreement with a Major University
The recent agreement will be of benefit to graduating students of the school district.Photo byiStock. A Bucks County school district has recently entered a major deal with one of the most well-respected colleges in the area.
Radio Ink
David Redpath Passes
Bob Stei fills us in on this sad news. Radio great Joe Mama (David Redpath) passed away last weekend. After working in New York (Poughkeepsie and Buffalo) in the 1980s, Redpath became a household name in Philadelphia for two decades as Joe Mama. He worked at WIOQ, WEJM, WLCE, WMWX and WOGL.
Inspired by Overcoming Her Own Weight Struggles, Willow Grove Student Targets Fitness Career
Upper Moreland student Vanessa Hurgunow is in her senior year at the township’s public high school, but she’s already enrolled in coursework she intends to lead to a health-fitness career. It’s a goal with special resonance for Hurgunow, who struggled with weight in her childhood. Jon Campisi stretched his journalistic muscles reporting her story in the Upper Moreland-Willow Grove Patch.
Bethlehem Area leaning toward new construction for 2 aging elementary schools: superintendent
About 90% of the recommended improvements to two Bethlehem Area elementary schools are vitally important and can’t be cut to save money, administrators said. School district officials shared that engineering analysis as part of a community meeting Tuesday night on the future of the two schools: Thomas Jefferson and William Penn in Northeast Bethlehem.
Comments / 0