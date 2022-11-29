ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Receives PWO Commitment from 2023 Athlete Winston Yates

Winston Yates, a Class of 2023 wide receiver and defensive back from Paul VI High school in Haddonfield, New Jersey, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Yates visited Penn State for its Nov. 12 game against Maryland, and he received an offer from Penn State on Nov. 15.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
suburbanonesports.com

William Tennent Girls' Basketball Preview

Notable losses: Courtney Bragen- playing at Bryn Athyn, Chase Dubzak. Key returners: Alyssa Lewicki (SR. Forward), Morgan Volz (JR. Forward), Ella Mednick (JR. Guard) Others to watch: Avery Kocur (FR. Guard), Halie Staub (FR. Guard) Strengths/Question Marks: “We are deeper than we’ve ever been, and excited to see how we...
WARMINSTER, PA
suburbanonesports.com

Upper Dublin Girls' Basketball Preview

Coach: Morgan Funsten (11th Year) Last year’s record: 17-12 Overall, 12-4 Conference, 12th Place District I 6A Playoffs, Lost in First Round of PIAA 6A State Playoffs. Notable losses: G Bliss Brenner, F Colleen Klammer, G Geena Sarnoski, G Aditi Foster. Key returners: F Alaina Sanders (Sr.), G Amy...
WASHINGTON, PA
247Sports

Long snapper Zack Taylor transferring from Rutgers

Rutgers saw its first player announce that he will be leaving the program now that the 2022 season has concluded. Redshirt freshman long snapper Zack Taylor announced via twitter his plans to enter the transfer portal. He is not yet officially in the portal, although that is only a matter of time before it becomes official. Taylor appeared in one game in his two seasons at Rutgers as he lost the starting long snapper battle to Lafayette transfer Ed Rogowski this summer. Taylor still has three years of eligibility remaining. He came to Rutgers as a two-star recruit out of Parsippany Hills (NJ) in the class of 2021.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
suburbanonesports.com

Pennridge Girls' Basketball Preview

Strengths: Experience of returning players, Athleticism and Attitude. Questions Marks: Size and bench experience. Outlook: “Being in the ultra-competitive SOL and playing a very competitive non-conference schedule (Lansdale Catholic and Methacton) is always a challenge. We hope the experience for our returning players having played under these tough circumstances before allows us to reach this season team goals.”
suburbanonesports.com

Central Bucks East Girls' Basketball Preview

Coach: Liz Potash (10th year) Assistant coaches: Bridget Birkhead, Ron Chiarolanza, Lisa Garner. Last year’s record: 10-12 overall, 4-6 Colonial League, #22 seed in district playoffs (lost first round to Springford 37-42) Notable losses: Emily Curran, Elise Duffy (Drexel, soccer) Key returners: Anna Barry (11/guard), Kendall Gregor (11/guard), Erin...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
247Sports

Owls get an early start on transfer portal season

The Temple football team saw its first wave of transfer portal departures on Monday, as four members of the 2022 roster announced that they were headed elsewhere. Combined with two others who had previously announced that they would be entering the portal, the Owls have a growing list of roster spots to fill beyond the seniors whose eligibility expired following this past Saturday’s season finale against East Carolina.
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
NJ.com

Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater

Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Turnto10.com

'Privilege Checklist' given to University of Delaware freshmen students, report says

NEWARK, Del. (TND) — A mandatory course at one public university asks first-year students to evaluate privileges they receive by being white, male or cisgender. The University of Delaware (UD) requires all freshmen to pass "UNIV 101 - First Year Experience I." The seminar is designed to assist students with adjusting to college and highlights the university's "commitment" to being a community which "recognizes and appreciates diversity and difference."
NEWARK, DE
PhillyBite

Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area

Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Collegeville High School Sweethearts Who Reunited After 30 Years Get Married

Keith and Colleen reignited their relationship during their high school reunion.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. A pair of Collegeville high school sweethearts who were reunited after 30 years of separation finally united in matrimony at Springford Country Club, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their love story does not follow a linear path, and their hearts were often ships passing in the night.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Radio Ink

David Redpath Passes

Bob Stei fills us in on this sad news. Radio great Joe Mama (David Redpath) passed away last weekend. After working in New York (Poughkeepsie and Buffalo) in the 1980s, Redpath became a household name in Philadelphia for two decades as Joe Mama. He worked at WIOQ, WEJM, WLCE, WMWX and WOGL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Inspired by Overcoming Her Own Weight Struggles, Willow Grove Student Targets Fitness Career

Upper Moreland student Vanessa Hurgunow is in her senior year at the township’s public high school, but she’s already enrolled in coursework she intends to lead to a health-fitness career. It’s a goal with special resonance for Hurgunow, who struggled with weight in her childhood. Jon Campisi stretched his journalistic muscles reporting her story in the Upper Moreland-Willow Grove Patch.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Area leaning toward new construction for 2 aging elementary schools: superintendent

About 90% of the recommended improvements to two Bethlehem Area elementary schools are vitally important and can’t be cut to save money, administrators said. School district officials shared that engineering analysis as part of a community meeting Tuesday night on the future of the two schools: Thomas Jefferson and William Penn in Northeast Bethlehem.
BETHLEHEM, PA

