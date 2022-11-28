ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Turnkey San Diego Brewery and Tasting Room for sale!

Kookslams Hard Seltzer is a Miami Vice/80’s tasting room that fulfills all your needs. Our located is optimal for hosting event and private parties. We have a large 10×25” stage and. Located in the heart of Hop Highway in Vista,CA. The brewery is surrounded by multiple large...
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Carlsbad, California

Carlsbad is an upscale Southern California beach town about an hour north of San Diego. It has an eclectic dining scene that offers everything from hole-in-the-wall eateries to high-end experiences. Most of the restaurants in this article are found in what is known as Carlsbad Village, a charming, walkable area...
Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck to Make Stop in North County

Calling all Barbie girls in a Barbie world – a pop-up truck selling goods of the beloved toy will make a stop in North County this weekend. Retro-inspired merchandise designed after the aesthetics of the 70s and beach communities will be sold at the Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., fans of the iconic doll can visit the Shoppes at Carlsbad to purchase water bottles, patches, outerwear and more from the limited-edition line.
Signs of the Holiday Season in Encinitas!

I headed back to North County today. During my walk through Encinitas, along Coast Highway 101, I noticed many signs of the Holiday Season!. Not only did I spy workers hanging holiday lights on the Golden Lotus Tower of the Self-Realization Fellowship ashram, I saw the marquee of La Paloma Theatre features Elf and Die Hard XMAS.
MAP: Where to see light displays across San Diego County in 2022

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The magic of the holidays is back in San Diego with millions of dazzling Christmas lights illuminating the night throughout San Diego County. Check out the map below to find out where to view the displays:. North County. Carlsbad: This year, the Carlsbad Christmas House...
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Oceanside 2022

A typical SoCal beachside town with a free-spirited vibe and vibrant community, Oceanside attracts nature lovers and adventurers with the turquoise waters and wide sandy beaches of the Pacific Ocean. One of the most visited destinations in San Diego County, Oceanside beckons travelers from all walks of life by offering...
The holiday season kicks off with December Nights at Balboa Park

The city of San Diego will put on December Nights at Balboa Park, the largest free holiday festival that brings families together from throughout the region to kick-start the holiday season. December Nights is a free family-friendly event that takes place on Dec. 2 from 3 p.m. through 11 p.m.,...
Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
Top 10 Beginner Friendly Hikes Near San Diego

San Diego, California is a great area for seeing the outdoors and getting in some hiking. Whether you’re just visiting on vacation or you’re from the area and looking for some new hikes, here are 10 hiking trails near San Diego that are perfect for both those new and old to hiking.
