MotorAuthority

Cadillac's V-LMDh race car looks mean on the track

Cadillac in June provided the first look at its new LMDh race car that's set to compete next year at the top level in both the IMSA SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship, in the GTP and Hypercar classes, respectively. Dubbed the V-LMDh, the new race car is currently...
GEORGIA STATE
MotorAuthority

Lightyear 0 production, 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Today's Car News

Dutch EV startup Lightyear has marked the start of production of its first vehicle, a streamlined hatchback covered in solar panels. The solar panels are able to charge up the battery on sunny days, with Lightyear estimating that some owners may not have to charge their electric cars for months.
MotorAuthority

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport celebrates production milestone by drifting

It's not every day that you see a Bugatti Chiron drifting, but to celebrate reaching the halfway point of production of the Chiron Pur Sport, Bugatti sent a driver out in one to smoke some tires. On Thursday, Bugatti released the footage. Focused more on road-course readiness than top speed,...

