It’s Only 10 Minutes: November 29
Verona High School unveil the flags of Wisconsin’s 12 Indigenous Nations, Madison schools seek donations for students experiencing homelessness, and COVID hospitalizations improve slightly. Plus, Rob gets a surprising new Twitter follower. Listen now:
MGR Govindarajan announces candidacy for District 8 Alder
MGR Govindarajan is running for District 8 alder in the City of Madison, his campaign announced on Thursday. Govindarajan, a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison studying legal studies and political science, has served the greater campus area as the Associated Students of Madison (ASM) Legislative Affairs Chair for two years.
Pulliam named assistant athletic director for diversity and inclusion
“Debunk the myth that great minds think alike.”. That’s the advice from Dr. Danielle Pulliam, the University of Wisconsin’s new assistant athletic director for diversity and inclusion. Pulliam arrived in Madison last week, coming from Loyola Chicago, where she was assistant athletic director for student services – of...
Black Oxygen: Growing into my voice with Bianca Martin
Bianca Martin returned to Wisconsin during the pandemic and is now embarking on a new adventure here in Madison. This month, tomorrow actually, Bianca will be the host of a new daily Madison based podcast called City Cast Madison. The goal of City Cast Madison is to help folks deepen their relationship to the city and to bring folks together. On this episode of Black Oxygen, Bianca shares her Wisconsin journey, speaks honestly and openly about the anxiety of starting and hosting a podcast, her vision for a juicy Madison and so much more. City Cast Madison starts this Tuesday, November 29 – be sure to check it out.
Madison365 Week in Review for November 26
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by Community Shares of Wisconsin. Mentoring Positives is seeking community support to outfit its new commercial kitchen. The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is accepting donations of gifts for children until December 2. Dane County food...
Hmong New Year Celebration
Join the Madison College community as it celebrates the Hmong New Year. on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1-5 p.m. in room D1630 at the Truax Campus. There will be cultural dance, instrument performers and other artists along with Hmong-owned vendors selling food and goods, a ball toss game and family activities for all ages.
Catholic Multicultural Center, La Movida Radio to host annual Radiothon fundraiser Dec. 9
After two years of primarily virtual festivities, La Movida 24/7 Spanish radio will be helping to raise money for the Catholic Multicultural Center (CMC) at its annual Radiothon fundraiser and community celebration on Friday, Dec. 9. The Radiothon raises funds for the non-profit on Madison’s south side that serves the...
“It’s time for the younger generation.” Alder Brian Benford announces he won’t seek re-election
Alder Brian Benford, who represents the 6th District on Madison’s near east side, has announced that he will not run for re-election after he finishes serving out his current term on the Madison Common Council. There were a few factors in the decision, Benford says, the biggest one being...
Deadline for 2023 City-County Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards is this Friday
The deadline for nominations for the 2023 City-County Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards, is Friday, Dec. 2, 4:30 p.m., the City of Madison’s Department of Civil Rights has announced. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award is presented annually to the person or persons who...
CARES team responds to 935 calls in first year; only 3% referred to police
A new emergency response team aimed at reducing police contact with people in mental health crisis has reported its first year of results, and the city will host a public meeting to gather community input, the City of Madison announced in a press release. Madison’s Community Alternative Response for Emergency...
Black Oxygen: “We are at a pivotal moment in history” with TR Williams
TR Williams, born and raised in Milwaukee, WI, knows that Wisconsin has the possibility to be a great state for everyone. In this episode of Black Oxygen, TR discusses her family’s migration to Wisconsin, her journey back, and being a Black leader here. In this conversation, Williams reminds us that the US is in a pivotal moment in history and that we all have a role to play.
UW Odyssey Project looking for community support to purchase books for Odyssey family home libraries
“I think one of the most profound impacts that Odyssey and Odyssey Jr. can have is to transform a family’s view of books and give them the power of literacy,” says Emily Auerbach, co-director/founder of the UW-Madison Odyssey Project. “I have a lot of Odyssey students who stopped reading for fun or who associate reading with sort of difficult school days, but when they find the joy of reading again, as well as their own writing, it opens up a brand new world.”
Madison teachers tell school board they want fired principal reinstated
Madison, Wis. — For the second time in less than two months since their former principal was fired, teachers from Sennett Middle School urged members of the Madison school board to have him reinstated. Dr. Jeffrey Copeland was terminated by the district in late September after he accidentally left...
PAMANA annual Paskong Pinoy’s rebirth
Philippine-American Association of Madison & Neighboring Areas (PAMANA)’s annual Paskong Pinoy’s rebirth will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, 4-10 p.m. at Fitchburg Community Center, 5510 Lacy Rd. The Philippine-American Association of Madison & Neighboring Areas (PAMANA) is a nonprofit organization whose main purpose is to foster unity...
“You can do all things with just a little bit of resources.” Deon’s Place, a community based project to house the homeless, will host open house Dec. 10
The barriers that homeless people face trying to get into apartments or homes can be overwhelming. Mattie Reese, through her nonprofit, Connecting the Dots with Mattie, Inc., and community partners are helping previous homeless individuals experience stable housing courtesy of her new Deon’s Place, a giant house located in the Village of McFarland.
Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announces reelection bid
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wants to stay in office for a few more years. The mayor announced Sunday that she will campaign for a second term. Rhodes-Conway was first elected in 2019, defeating incumbent Paul Soglin. Rhodes-Conway is Madison’s first openly gay mayor and only the second woman to ever...
DNR Secretary Preston Cole announces retirement
Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary Preston D. Cole will retire from state government on Nov. 23, 2022, ending a 35-year career in public service. “Preston has been an integral part of my administration since day one, and we are sorry to see him...
Mentoring Positives seeks community help to outfit new kitchen
Mentoring Positives, a non-profit organization that mentors vulnerable youth to become leaders in their community, has moved into a new space dedicated solely to their mission, in the newly constructed Ella Apartments. The space is called Muriel’s Place, to honor Muriel Pipkins, the mother of co-founder Will Green. This...
“Fight fire with fire.” Indigenous activist Lyla June talks poetry, land management, and fire in UW lecture
Lyla June gives the saying “from the ground up” a poetic – and almost literal – meaning. The Indigenous public speaker, human ecologist, and artist visited UW-Madison as a part of the Wisconsin Union Directorate’s (WUD) Distinguished Lecture Series. The free event series is designed...
Fitchburg alder Julia Arata-Fratta announces run for mayor
Julia Arata-Fratta, who’s served four terms as alder on the Fitchburg Common Council, announced in an email to supporters and media Wednesday that she will run for mayor. “Over my four terms on the Fitchburg City Council, I’ve worked hard to ensure that the community that welcomed me 18 years ago continues to be a place that provides strong neighborhoods and a sense of community where everyone can have their needs met,” Arata-Fratta wrote in the email announcement. “Through sound investments in diverse housing and sustainable economic growth, paired with programs like the Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative, the HUB Park, and the Inclusive Playground at McKee Farms Park, my track record on the council supports the inclusive vision I have for our community.”
