Bianca Martin returned to Wisconsin during the pandemic and is now embarking on a new adventure here in Madison. This month, tomorrow actually, Bianca will be the host of a new daily Madison based podcast called City Cast Madison. The goal of City Cast Madison is to help folks deepen their relationship to the city and to bring folks together. On this episode of Black Oxygen, Bianca shares her Wisconsin journey, speaks honestly and openly about the anxiety of starting and hosting a podcast, her vision for a juicy Madison and so much more. City Cast Madison starts this Tuesday, November 29 – be sure to check it out.

MADISON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO