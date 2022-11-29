ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison365

MGR Govindarajan announces candidacy for District 8 Alder

MGR Govindarajan is running for District 8 alder in the City of Madison, his campaign announced on Thursday. Govindarajan, a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison studying legal studies and political science, has served the greater campus area as the Associated Students of Madison (ASM) Legislative Affairs Chair for two years.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: November 29

Verona High School unveil the flags of Wisconsin’s 12 Indigenous Nations, Madison schools seek donations for students experiencing homelessness, and COVID hospitalizations improve slightly. Plus, Rob gets a surprising new Twitter follower. Listen now:
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Hmong New Year Celebration

Join the Madison College community as it celebrates the Hmong New Year. on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1-5 p.m. in room D1630 at the Truax Campus. There will be cultural dance, instrument performers and other artists along with Hmong-owned vendors selling food and goods, a ball toss game and family activities for all ages.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Mentoring Positives seeks community help to outfit new kitchen

Mentoring Positives, a non-profit organization that mentors vulnerable youth to become leaders in their community, has moved into a new space dedicated solely to their mission, in the newly constructed Ella Apartments. The space is called Muriel’s Place, to honor Muriel Pipkins, the mother of co-founder Will Green. This...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for November 26

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by Community Shares of Wisconsin. Mentoring Positives is seeking community support to outfit its new commercial kitchen. The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is accepting donations of gifts for children until December 2. Dane County food...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Pulliam named assistant athletic director for diversity and inclusion

“Debunk the myth that great minds think alike.”. That’s the advice from Dr. Danielle Pulliam, the University of Wisconsin’s new assistant athletic director for diversity and inclusion. Pulliam arrived in Madison last week, coming from Loyola Chicago, where she was assistant athletic director for student services – of...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

UW Odyssey Project looking for community support to purchase books for Odyssey family home libraries

“I think one of the most profound impacts that Odyssey and Odyssey Jr. can have is to transform a family’s view of books and give them the power of literacy,” says Emily Auerbach, co-director/founder of the UW-Madison Odyssey Project. “I have a lot of Odyssey students who stopped reading for fun or who associate reading with sort of difficult school days, but when they find the joy of reading again, as well as their own writing, it opens up a brand new world.”
MADISON, WI
Madison365

One person hospitalized in State Street shooting; suspect still at large

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said one person was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon following a shooting on State Street. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said officers responded to the 100 block of State Street just after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot at least once. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Barnes said the victim was conscious and alert when officers made contact.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

PAMANA annual Paskong Pinoy’s rebirth

Philippine-American Association of Madison & Neighboring Areas (PAMANA)’s annual Paskong Pinoy’s rebirth will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, 4-10 p.m. at Fitchburg Community Center, 5510 Lacy Rd. The Philippine-American Association of Madison & Neighboring Areas (PAMANA) is a nonprofit organization whose main purpose is to foster unity...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Goodman Community Center looking for community help in meeting unprecedented Thanksgiving need

The Goodman Community Center’s Thanksgiving Basket program will begin distributing holiday groceries to more than 4,000 Dane County families this weekend, and they still need help collecting food, according to a press release from the east side non-profit organization. With less than a week to go and more families registered than ever before, GCC is calling on the community to help push them over the finish line.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announces reelection bid

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wants to stay in office for a few more years. The mayor announced Sunday that she will campaign for a second term. Rhodes-Conway was first elected in 2019, defeating incumbent Paul Soglin. Rhodes-Conway is Madison’s first openly gay mayor and only the second woman to ever...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison's communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

