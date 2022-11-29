Read full article on original website
MGR Govindarajan announces candidacy for District 8 Alder
MGR Govindarajan is running for District 8 alder in the City of Madison, his campaign announced on Thursday. Govindarajan, a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison studying legal studies and political science, has served the greater campus area as the Associated Students of Madison (ASM) Legislative Affairs Chair for two years.
Verona High School hangs flags of Wisconsin’s 12 Indigenous Nations
Verona Area High School students and visitors now have a near-constant reminder of Wisconsin’s Indigenous heritage. The school unveiled the flags of all 12 of Wisconsin’s Indigenous Nations hanging above a common area near the school’s performing arts center in an event Monday. “It’s another example of...
It’s Only 10 Minutes: November 29
Verona High School unveil the flags of Wisconsin’s 12 Indigenous Nations, Madison schools seek donations for students experiencing homelessness, and COVID hospitalizations improve slightly. Plus, Rob gets a surprising new Twitter follower. Listen now:
Hmong New Year Celebration
Join the Madison College community as it celebrates the Hmong New Year. on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1-5 p.m. in room D1630 at the Truax Campus. There will be cultural dance, instrument performers and other artists along with Hmong-owned vendors selling food and goods, a ball toss game and family activities for all ages.
Catholic Multicultural Center, La Movida Radio to host annual Radiothon fundraiser Dec. 9
After two years of primarily virtual festivities, La Movida 24/7 Spanish radio will be helping to raise money for the Catholic Multicultural Center (CMC) at its annual Radiothon fundraiser and community celebration on Friday, Dec. 9. The Radiothon raises funds for the non-profit on Madison’s south side that serves the...
Mentoring Positives seeks community help to outfit new kitchen
Mentoring Positives, a non-profit organization that mentors vulnerable youth to become leaders in their community, has moved into a new space dedicated solely to their mission, in the newly constructed Ella Apartments. The space is called Muriel’s Place, to honor Muriel Pipkins, the mother of co-founder Will Green. This...
Madison365 Week in Review for November 26
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by Community Shares of Wisconsin. Mentoring Positives is seeking community support to outfit its new commercial kitchen. The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is accepting donations of gifts for children until December 2. Dane County food...
CARES team responds to 935 calls in first year; only 3% referred to police
A new emergency response team aimed at reducing police contact with people in mental health crisis has reported its first year of results, and the city will host a public meeting to gather community input, the City of Madison announced in a press release. Madison’s Community Alternative Response for Emergency...
Pulliam named assistant athletic director for diversity and inclusion
“Debunk the myth that great minds think alike.”. That’s the advice from Dr. Danielle Pulliam, the University of Wisconsin’s new assistant athletic director for diversity and inclusion. Pulliam arrived in Madison last week, coming from Loyola Chicago, where she was assistant athletic director for student services – of...
Madison teachers tell school board they want fired principal reinstated
Madison, Wis. — For the second time in less than two months since their former principal was fired, teachers from Sennett Middle School urged members of the Madison school board to have him reinstated. Dr. Jeffrey Copeland was terminated by the district in late September after he accidentally left...
UW Odyssey Project looking for community support to purchase books for Odyssey family home libraries
“I think one of the most profound impacts that Odyssey and Odyssey Jr. can have is to transform a family’s view of books and give them the power of literacy,” says Emily Auerbach, co-director/founder of the UW-Madison Odyssey Project. “I have a lot of Odyssey students who stopped reading for fun or who associate reading with sort of difficult school days, but when they find the joy of reading again, as well as their own writing, it opens up a brand new world.”
One person hospitalized in State Street shooting; suspect still at large
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said one person was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon following a shooting on State Street. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said officers responded to the 100 block of State Street just after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot at least once. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Barnes said the victim was conscious and alert when officers made contact.
Melly Mel’s Soul Food partners with NewBridge Madison & Door Creek Church to bring Thanksgiving meals to isolated older adults
Carmell Jackson, owner of Melly Mel’s Soul Food, has been pretty busy this week preparing 350 Thanksgiving meals that will be delivered today to isolated older adults in the Madison area. “It really makes me happy to do this. I love doing it. It makes me feel good when...
PAMANA annual Paskong Pinoy’s rebirth
Philippine-American Association of Madison & Neighboring Areas (PAMANA)’s annual Paskong Pinoy’s rebirth will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, 4-10 p.m. at Fitchburg Community Center, 5510 Lacy Rd. The Philippine-American Association of Madison & Neighboring Areas (PAMANA) is a nonprofit organization whose main purpose is to foster unity...
“I am a doer.” Julia Arata-Fratta lays out priorities of mayoral campaign
If she’s elected mayor of Fitchburg this spring, Julia Arata-Fratta will put neighborhood revitalization at the top of her list of priorities. In an interview for Monday’s “It’s Only 10 Minutes” podcast, Arata-Fratta said some neighborhoods have more park space and other resources than others, something she’d like to change.
End Time Ministries looks to give away 500 Thanksgiving baskets to families in need on Saturday
End Time Ministries International and community partners have hosted Thanksgiving events over the past three years where they have handed out hundreds of Thanksgiving baskets with all the fixings to Madison-area families in need. It’s traditionally been a big and inspirational day, but never as big as the one they are planning for this Saturday.
Goodman Community Center looking for community help in meeting unprecedented Thanksgiving need
The Goodman Community Center’s Thanksgiving Basket program will begin distributing holiday groceries to more than 4,000 Dane County families this weekend, and they still need help collecting food, according to a press release from the east side non-profit organization. With less than a week to go and more families registered than ever before, GCC is calling on the community to help push them over the finish line.
“It’s time for the younger generation.” Alder Brian Benford announces he won’t seek re-election
Alder Brian Benford, who represents the 6th District on Madison’s near east side, has announced that he will not run for re-election after he finishes serving out his current term on the Madison Common Council. There were a few factors in the decision, Benford says, the biggest one being...
Eighth graders at Whitehorse Middle School honor civil rights icon with Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day
Six-year-old Ruby Bridges stepped into the United States history books on Nov. 14, 1960, as she endeared taunts and racism from a crowd while four federal marshals escorted her to her first day of first grade as the first Black student to attend previously all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans.
Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announces reelection bid
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wants to stay in office for a few more years. The mayor announced Sunday that she will campaign for a second term. Rhodes-Conway was first elected in 2019, defeating incumbent Paul Soglin. Rhodes-Conway is Madison’s first openly gay mayor and only the second woman to ever...
