Madison365

MGR Govindarajan announces candidacy for District 8 Alder

MGR Govindarajan is running for District 8 alder in the City of Madison, his campaign announced on Thursday. Govindarajan, a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison studying legal studies and political science, has served the greater campus area as the Associated Students of Madison (ASM) Legislative Affairs Chair for two years.
MADISON, WI
Madison365 Week in Review for November 26

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by Community Shares of Wisconsin. Mentoring Positives is seeking community support to outfit its new commercial kitchen. The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is accepting donations of gifts for children until December 2. Dane County food...
MADISON, WI
Hmong New Year Celebration

Join the Madison College community as it celebrates the Hmong New Year. on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1-5 p.m. in room D1630 at the Truax Campus. There will be cultural dance, instrument performers and other artists along with Hmong-owned vendors selling food and goods, a ball toss game and family activities for all ages.
MADISON, WI
Pulliam named assistant athletic director for diversity and inclusion

“Debunk the myth that great minds think alike.”. That’s the advice from Dr. Danielle Pulliam, the University of Wisconsin’s new assistant athletic director for diversity and inclusion. Pulliam arrived in Madison last week, coming from Loyola Chicago, where she was assistant athletic director for student services – of...
MADISON, WI
PAMANA annual Paskong Pinoy’s rebirth

Philippine-American Association of Madison & Neighboring Areas (PAMANA)’s annual Paskong Pinoy’s rebirth will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, 4-10 p.m. at Fitchburg Community Center, 5510 Lacy Rd. The Philippine-American Association of Madison & Neighboring Areas (PAMANA) is a nonprofit organization whose main purpose is to foster unity...
MADISON, WI
Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announces reelection bid

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wants to stay in office for a few more years. The mayor announced Sunday that she will campaign for a second term. Rhodes-Conway was first elected in 2019, defeating incumbent Paul Soglin. Rhodes-Conway is Madison’s first openly gay mayor and only the second woman to ever...
MADISON, WI
Mentoring Positives seeks community help to outfit new kitchen

Mentoring Positives, a non-profit organization that mentors vulnerable youth to become leaders in their community, has moved into a new space dedicated solely to their mission, in the newly constructed Ella Apartments. The space is called Muriel’s Place, to honor Muriel Pipkins, the mother of co-founder Will Green. This...
MADISON, WI
Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals 10-Year Anniversary Gala

Join the Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals (ULGMYP) for its 10-Year Anniversary Gala on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, 1 John Nolen Drive. The group is celebrating 10 years of volunteerism, philanthropy, and membership development. The event will include a cocktail hour, a short program, dinner, and entertainment.
MADISON, WI
Black Oxygen: Life is like theater with Candace Thomas

To actor Candace Thomas, Wisconsin feels like a second home. Candace is currently part of the Forward Theater production Feeding Beatrice which runs through November 20, 2022 in Madison, WI. In this episode of Black Oxygen, Candace discusses her connection to Wisconsin, her journey into acting, and the role of theater in teaching folks about empathy. We also discuss her role in Feeding Beatrice and what she’s learned about herself in this production.
MADISON, WI
Adelante Celebration of Representation

Adelante Celebration of Representation will be held Friday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m. at Robinia Courtyard. Come join Adelante’s Annual Celebration of Representation! Let’s celebrate people of color in our local elected and appointed positions! We will also share information about upcoming training to prepare for the 2023 local elections. Let’s make sure that we elect BIPOC candidates so that we are represented.
FITCHBURG, WI
Parisi vetoes jail pause

Joe Parisi signed a Dane County budget for 2023 that totals $853 million, saying he agreed with the “vast majority” of the amendments County Board supervisors made to his initial budget proposal. One important piece got a veto, though: a provision added by a majority vote of the...
