To actor Candace Thomas, Wisconsin feels like a second home. Candace is currently part of the Forward Theater production Feeding Beatrice which runs through November 20, 2022 in Madison, WI. In this episode of Black Oxygen, Candace discusses her connection to Wisconsin, her journey into acting, and the role of theater in teaching folks about empathy. We also discuss her role in Feeding Beatrice and what she’s learned about herself in this production.

MADISON, WI ・ 17 DAYS AGO