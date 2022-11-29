Read full article on original website
Related
Verona High School hangs flags of Wisconsin’s 12 Indigenous Nations
Verona Area High School students and visitors now have a near-constant reminder of Wisconsin’s Indigenous heritage. The school unveiled the flags of all 12 of Wisconsin’s Indigenous Nations hanging above a common area near the school’s performing arts center in an event Monday. “It’s another example of...
MGR Govindarajan announces candidacy for District 8 Alder
MGR Govindarajan is running for District 8 alder in the City of Madison, his campaign announced on Thursday. Govindarajan, a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison studying legal studies and political science, has served the greater campus area as the Associated Students of Madison (ASM) Legislative Affairs Chair for two years.
Madison365 Week in Review for November 26
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by Community Shares of Wisconsin. Mentoring Positives is seeking community support to outfit its new commercial kitchen. The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is accepting donations of gifts for children until December 2. Dane County food...
Madison schools seek donations of hygiene items, winter gear for homeless students
Madison Metropolitan School District’s Transition Education Program (TEP) is seeking donations of hygiene products and winter gear for the district’s approximately 680 homeless students. “That number grows every week,” said TEP resource teacher Jani Koester. “Many of those students are not in shelters or in housing programs that...
Hmong New Year Celebration
Join the Madison College community as it celebrates the Hmong New Year. on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1-5 p.m. in room D1630 at the Truax Campus. There will be cultural dance, instrument performers and other artists along with Hmong-owned vendors selling food and goods, a ball toss game and family activities for all ages.
Pulliam named assistant athletic director for diversity and inclusion
“Debunk the myth that great minds think alike.”. That’s the advice from Dr. Danielle Pulliam, the University of Wisconsin’s new assistant athletic director for diversity and inclusion. Pulliam arrived in Madison last week, coming from Loyola Chicago, where she was assistant athletic director for student services – of...
Catholic Multicultural Center, La Movida Radio to host annual Radiothon fundraiser Dec. 9
After two years of primarily virtual festivities, La Movida 24/7 Spanish radio will be helping to raise money for the Catholic Multicultural Center (CMC) at its annual Radiothon fundraiser and community celebration on Friday, Dec. 9. The Radiothon raises funds for the non-profit on Madison’s south side that serves the...
PAMANA annual Paskong Pinoy’s rebirth
Philippine-American Association of Madison & Neighboring Areas (PAMANA)’s annual Paskong Pinoy’s rebirth will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, 4-10 p.m. at Fitchburg Community Center, 5510 Lacy Rd. The Philippine-American Association of Madison & Neighboring Areas (PAMANA) is a nonprofit organization whose main purpose is to foster unity...
CARES team responds to 935 calls in first year; only 3% referred to police
A new emergency response team aimed at reducing police contact with people in mental health crisis has reported its first year of results, and the city will host a public meeting to gather community input, the City of Madison announced in a press release. Madison’s Community Alternative Response for Emergency...
Madison teachers tell school board they want fired principal reinstated
Madison, Wis. — For the second time in less than two months since their former principal was fired, teachers from Sennett Middle School urged members of the Madison school board to have him reinstated. Dr. Jeffrey Copeland was terminated by the district in late September after he accidentally left...
Deadline for 2023 City-County Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards is this Friday
The deadline for nominations for the 2023 City-County Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards, is Friday, Dec. 2, 4:30 p.m., the City of Madison’s Department of Civil Rights has announced. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award is presented annually to the person or persons who...
Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announces reelection bid
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wants to stay in office for a few more years. The mayor announced Sunday that she will campaign for a second term. Rhodes-Conway was first elected in 2019, defeating incumbent Paul Soglin. Rhodes-Conway is Madison’s first openly gay mayor and only the second woman to ever...
“It’s time for the younger generation.” Alder Brian Benford announces he won’t seek re-election
Alder Brian Benford, who represents the 6th District on Madison’s near east side, has announced that he will not run for re-election after he finishes serving out his current term on the Madison Common Council. There were a few factors in the decision, Benford says, the biggest one being...
Mentoring Positives seeks community help to outfit new kitchen
Mentoring Positives, a non-profit organization that mentors vulnerable youth to become leaders in their community, has moved into a new space dedicated solely to their mission, in the newly constructed Ella Apartments. The space is called Muriel’s Place, to honor Muriel Pipkins, the mother of co-founder Will Green. This...
Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals 10-Year Anniversary Gala
Join the Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals (ULGMYP) for its 10-Year Anniversary Gala on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, 1 John Nolen Drive. The group is celebrating 10 years of volunteerism, philanthropy, and membership development. The event will include a cocktail hour, a short program, dinner, and entertainment.
Boys and Girls Club seeks gift donations through December 2
The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is seeking donations of board games, toys and books for children aged infnat through 18. The organization said they plan to provide holiday gifts for 450 families in need. Gifts can be dropped off at any Walgreens in Dane County or any...
Black Oxygen: Life is like theater with Candace Thomas
To actor Candace Thomas, Wisconsin feels like a second home. Candace is currently part of the Forward Theater production Feeding Beatrice which runs through November 20, 2022 in Madison, WI. In this episode of Black Oxygen, Candace discusses her connection to Wisconsin, her journey into acting, and the role of theater in teaching folks about empathy. We also discuss her role in Feeding Beatrice and what she’s learned about herself in this production.
Dr. Marla Delgado-Guerrero returns to UW-Madison to lead Posse program
Dr. Marla Delgado-Guerrero describes herself as a product of mentorship, and with her new role as the head of the UW-Madison Posse program, she aims to allow more students to have access to the support that she did. The UW Posse program is the Madison-based outlet of an organization that...
Adelante Celebration of Representation
Adelante Celebration of Representation will be held Friday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m. at Robinia Courtyard. Come join Adelante’s Annual Celebration of Representation! Let’s celebrate people of color in our local elected and appointed positions! We will also share information about upcoming training to prepare for the 2023 local elections. Let’s make sure that we elect BIPOC candidates so that we are represented.
Parisi vetoes jail pause
Joe Parisi signed a Dane County budget for 2023 that totals $853 million, saying he agreed with the “vast majority” of the amendments County Board supervisors made to his initial budget proposal. One important piece got a veto, though: a provision added by a majority vote of the...
