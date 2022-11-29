ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian County, OK

yukonprogressnews.com

$4M sought for historic Route 66 bike route

Canadian County officials are moving forward with plans to make safety improvements along historic Route 66 in western Canadian County as part of a national bicycle route. Canadian County Commissioners have approved a resolution to sponsor a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) application and maintenance agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
yukonprogressnews.com

Retiring Canadian County judge honored

EL RENO – Canadian County District Judge Jack McCurdy II was honored during a retirement reception Nov. 28 at the Canadian County Courthouse. Judge McCurdy is retiring after 39 years in the legal profession, the last 15 as a Canadian County judge. He has been a Canadian County district judge since being elected in a landslide four years ago.
KOKI FOX 23

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
KOCO

New information released about shooting at Edmond insurance agency

EDMOND, Okla. — New information has been released about a shooting and suicide at an Edmond insurance agency. A Facebook post provided a possible motive as police continue the investigation. The post was made just minutes, maybe even moments, before the attack. Police said Robert Arnest went into an...
Oklahoma Daily

Local agricultural, livestock producers struggle with inflation, drought in central Oklahoma

With Cleveland County currently in extreme drought, local farmers described struggling with major economic impacts, rising production costs and inadequate rainfall. Cleveland County and central Oklahoma are currently in extreme drought, according to the US Drought Monitor. Local farms in the county said they’re worried about how this could negatively impact agricultural and livestock producers.
WIBW

1 injured when Oklahoma driver sideswipes vehicle paying toll

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured when a driver from Oklahoma sideswiped another vehicle attempting to pay their toll. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the Sedgwick Co. toll plaza on I-35 near mile marker 42 with reports of an injury accident.
Oklahoma Daily

Norman Farm Market opens winter shopping at The Well

The Norman Winter Market has opened and will continue through March every second and third Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Norman Farm Market was established in 1980, making it the oldest-running market in Norman. During the summer, it offers a variety of fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables, along with other goods.
wdnonline.com

Son of governor, others offered deferred prosecution

John Andrew Stitt, the 20-year-old son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and three other minors caught in possession of alcohol have been sent a letter by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office offering participation in a deferred prosecution program which involves community service, fee payment and potential revocation if terms of the program are not met or if participants violate the law again during the program period.
