$4M sought for historic Route 66 bike route
Canadian County officials are moving forward with plans to make safety improvements along historic Route 66 in western Canadian County as part of a national bicycle route. Canadian County Commissioners have approved a resolution to sponsor a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) application and maintenance agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Veteran tiny homes project has residents concerned
A debate is unfolding in a historic northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood over a proposed residential project for homeless veterans.
Neighbors outraged over OKC rental property operating without required license for over a year
In the last year, northwest Oklahoma City neighbors have noticed dozens of news faces coming and going on one property without a clue why.
More options for students after truck driving school closes
Help is on the way after several truck driving school students hit a roadblock when their truck driving school closed suddenly with no notice.
Retiring Canadian County judge honored
EL RENO – Canadian County District Judge Jack McCurdy II was honored during a retirement reception Nov. 28 at the Canadian County Courthouse. Judge McCurdy is retiring after 39 years in the legal profession, the last 15 as a Canadian County judge. He has been a Canadian County district judge since being elected in a landslide four years ago.
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
New information released about shooting at Edmond insurance agency
EDMOND, Okla. — New information has been released about a shooting and suicide at an Edmond insurance agency. A Facebook post provided a possible motive as police continue the investigation. The post was made just minutes, maybe even moments, before the attack. Police said Robert Arnest went into an...
Unused items from The Canton at Classen Curve available for auction
The Canton at Classen Curve will have unused items available for auction after the luxury apartment complex caught fire earlier in 2022.
Local agricultural, livestock producers struggle with inflation, drought in central Oklahoma
With Cleveland County currently in extreme drought, local farmers described struggling with major economic impacts, rising production costs and inadequate rainfall. Cleveland County and central Oklahoma are currently in extreme drought, according to the US Drought Monitor. Local farms in the county said they’re worried about how this could negatively impact agricultural and livestock producers.
Officials think fire that destroyed Enid building could have been arson
ENID, Okla. — Officials think a fire that destroyed a building in Enid could have been arson. Now, fire officials think it could have been arson. Fire officials said the building is a total loss after flames were put out on Monday afternoon. Now, the state fire marshal’s office...
1 injured when Oklahoma driver sideswipes vehicle paying toll
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured when a driver from Oklahoma sideswiped another vehicle attempting to pay their toll. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the Sedgwick Co. toll plaza on I-35 near mile marker 42 with reports of an injury accident.
OHP searching for driver after pedestrian killed in collision on I-40 in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in finding a driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian Tuesday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a vehicle struck a pedestrian around 12:20 a.m. in...
Police: Teen shot in northeast Oklahoma City
Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot a teenager in northeast Oklahoma City.
Edmond Italian restaurant without head chef, owner after tragic scooter accident
EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond Italian restaurant has been without its head chef and owner after a tragic scooter accident. Rachel Foster, the chef and owner of Moni’s Pasta and Pizza, was about to be taken off life-support when her husband said the angels intervened. Over the past...
Norman Farm Market opens winter shopping at The Well
The Norman Winter Market has opened and will continue through March every second and third Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Norman Farm Market was established in 1980, making it the oldest-running market in Norman. During the summer, it offers a variety of fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables, along with other goods.
OG&E warns of scam targeting Oklahoma customers
The holidays are here, and officials are warning residents about the increase in the number of scams going around the metro.
Edmond School Bus Drive Has Vintage Car Stolen From His Driveway
A school bus driver in Edmond says a gift for his wife was stolen right out of his driveway. He says the thief or thieves took more than a material possession and now he’s asking for any information that helps him get it back. When you look around the...
Son of governor, others offered deferred prosecution
John Andrew Stitt, the 20-year-old son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and three other minors caught in possession of alcohol have been sent a letter by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office offering participation in a deferred prosecution program which involves community service, fee payment and potential revocation if terms of the program are not met or if participants violate the law again during the program period.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
OCPD: Shooter Killed, Victim Injured In Edmond Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting just outside city limits on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at a business just north of Northwest 150th Street near North May Avenue in Edmond. Authorities said the alleged shooter is dead and a victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. This...
