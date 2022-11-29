ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Is it Illegal to Not Dim Bright Lights While Driving in Colorado?

Have you ever wondered if it's illegal in Colorado for somebody to not dim their headlights for oncoming traffic?. We've all felt the irritation - and perhaps even rage- when we have been blinded by oncoming headlights that weren't dimmed. I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one who has voiced some choice words for an inconsiderate - or forgetful driver. Of course, nobody's perfect. Has anyone among us - at some point- failed to dim our headlights for oncoming traffic?
Colorado’s 1st El Pollo Loco Now Open. Worth The Drive?

Colorado's "first" El Pollo Loco is finally open and serving up that delicious fire-grilled chicken. Is it worth the drive?. You are correct, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been a while since their last Colorado location closed down for good. After announcing its glorious return to Colorado earlier this year, El Pollo Loco's only Colorado location is now open and ready to serve you.
These Pieces of Medical History Have Been Preserved in Colorado

In the late 1800s, tuberculosis was one of the leading killers in the country. Many people suffering from the severe illness made their way to Colorado, where the high altitude and dry climate helped to make living with the infectious disease a bit easier. Tons of tuberculosis facilities opened in...
Wyoming Hiker Captures Stunning Video Of Grizzly And Wolves

The thought of coming into contact with a grizzly bear or wolf is frightening, would you agree? Getting to see them in the wild (at a safe distance, of course) is a wish that many people make when visiting certain places around Wyoming. Just like anything in life, the more...
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado

Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
Wind clocked at 106 miles per hour in Colorado, dangerous hours ahead

Strong winds are expected in Colorado through Friday evening, likely to create a dangerous situation. According to the National Weather Service, powerful gusts have already started to sweep over high-elevation parts of the Front Range. The Service recorded wind speeds at 106 miles per hour on Boulder County's Niwot Ridge at about 8 AM on Thursday morning. This is at an elevation of over 12,000 feet.
Subway To Sell Footlong Cookies This Weekend. They Look Amazing

Subway restaurants are going crazy this weekend... Ever had a footlong cookie? Now's your chance this weekend for one day only, and they look fantastic. National Cookie Day is coming this weekend and Subway is going to celebrate this special day by unveiling its biggest dessert offer ever. Yes, Subway is the home of the famous five-dollar footlong campaign, even though those days are long gone. They branded it so well though that anytime someone says "footlong" you almost always think of or sing that famous Subway five-dollar footlong song, right? Here's a reminder...
Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman

Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
