Have you ever wondered if it's illegal in Colorado for somebody to not dim their headlights for oncoming traffic?. We've all felt the irritation - and perhaps even rage- when we have been blinded by oncoming headlights that weren't dimmed. I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one who has voiced some choice words for an inconsiderate - or forgetful driver. Of course, nobody's perfect. Has anyone among us - at some point- failed to dim our headlights for oncoming traffic?
Colorado's "first" El Pollo Loco is finally open and serving up that delicious fire-grilled chicken. Is it worth the drive?. You are correct, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been a while since their last Colorado location closed down for good. After announcing its glorious return to Colorado earlier this year, El Pollo Loco's only Colorado location is now open and ready to serve you.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We stayed in a pot house, but none of us smoked. I swear. My mom had this idea to rent an Airbnb in Denver over Thanksgiving weekend so her children and grandchildren could loll away the holiday in cozy proximity to Christmas light displays and shopping malls.
If you told your friends you needed to make a run to the store to pick up some Colorado Kool-Air, would they know you are making a Coors beer run? If your buddy offered you his seats in the rockpile for the weekend would you realize you are about to see a Colorado Rockies game?
Since July 1, law enforcement agencies have brought 742 cases into court. This total includes 367 felony cases - about two and a half new felony fentanyl cases per day.
In the late 1800s, tuberculosis was one of the leading killers in the country. Many people suffering from the severe illness made their way to Colorado, where the high altitude and dry climate helped to make living with the infectious disease a bit easier. Tons of tuberculosis facilities opened in...
The thought of coming into contact with a grizzly bear or wolf is frightening, would you agree? Getting to see them in the wild (at a safe distance, of course) is a wish that many people make when visiting certain places around Wyoming. Just like anything in life, the more...
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
Strong winds are expected in Colorado through Friday evening, likely to create a dangerous situation. According to the National Weather Service, powerful gusts have already started to sweep over high-elevation parts of the Front Range. The Service recorded wind speeds at 106 miles per hour on Boulder County's Niwot Ridge at about 8 AM on Thursday morning. This is at an elevation of over 12,000 feet.
In Colorado, there were 7.87 RSV-related hospitalizations for every 100,000 people. The U.S. rate is several times lower with 2.9 hospitalizations per every 100,000 people.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple schools were cancelling classes for Friday as parts of Colorado braced for damaging wind forecasted Thursday night into Friday morning. Colorado Springs Utilities has a resource page with guidance when it comes to windstorm and power outage safety. Click here for all the information...
Subway restaurants are going crazy this weekend... Ever had a footlong cookie? Now's your chance this weekend for one day only, and they look fantastic. National Cookie Day is coming this weekend and Subway is going to celebrate this special day by unveiling its biggest dessert offer ever. Yes, Subway is the home of the famous five-dollar footlong campaign, even though those days are long gone. They branded it so well though that anytime someone says "footlong" you almost always think of or sing that famous Subway five-dollar footlong song, right? Here's a reminder...
Of the 367 felony fentanyl cases, 321 were charged against white defendants - about 87%. Twenty-eight were charged against Black defendants or 8%. African-Americans are 4.7% of Colorado's population.
Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
In terms of weather hazards, upcoming hours are about to be pretty wild in Colorado, resulting in the National Weather Service issuing six different types of alerts for the state. Here's a breakdown of what warnings exist:. Winter Storm Warning: With a foot or more of snow approaching Colorado's mountains,...
The holiday season is here and Christmas light displays are popping up across the country.
Adam Frisch has already conceded the race to Lauren Boebert, and the past has shown a recount is unlikely to change the outcome.
Searching for a job can be exhausting. You might send out countless resumes and cover letters only to get a few (reliable) bites back. Thankfully, applying for jobs may have better payoffs in Colorado. Here's what you need to know about careers in the Centennial State:. Colorado employers are looking...
While the verdict is still out on how much snow is expected to fall in upcoming days, the National Weather Service has issued a 'hazardous weather outlook' calling for a round of snow in Colorado's mountains on Friday, along with another round from Sunday into Monday. According to The Service, light snow may also fall on the I-25 Corridor and plains during the second wave.
The Aurora Police Department, U.S. Marshals District of Colorado and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recovered 11 endangered missing children during a two-week operation earlier this month.
