Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Dream Home’ Was Previously Owned by Kacey Musgraves
Kelsea Ballerini purchased her new “dream home” from fellow country music star, Kacey Musgraves. The Peter Pan singer is officially divorced and moving on with her life while living in a gorgeous minimalist-style house in Nashville, TN. According to the celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, the 3,494-square-foot dwelling has been passed from one member of Music City royally to another.
Miranda Lambert Spotlights The Woman Who's 'Never Gonna Be Jolene'
One of the most well-known characters on Miranda Lambert’s latest album got her moment in the spotlight at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 9). Lambert, busting out a tambourine and rocking stunning black fringe and bell bottoms, delivered a bold performance of “Geraldene” during the awards show, which took place at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee.
Hardy + Lainey Wilson Bring Haunting ‘Wait in the Truck’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson and Hardy took the CMA Awards stage for their first televised performance of their rising hit "Wait in the Truck" on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) in Nashville. And let's just say it was worth the wait, because these two killed it. With a set that brought everyone back...
Dolly Parton’s Siblings: Everything To Know About Her 11 Brothers & Sisters
Dolly Parton is a legendary country music singer/songwriter who has 11 Grammys and a few hit movies, like 9 to 5, under her belt. The “Jolene” hitmaker grew up in a one-room cabin in East Tennesse with two parents and 11 siblings. Dolly’s mother taught the 12 children...
The Story Behind Why Dolly Parton Refused to Let Elvis Presley Record “I Will Always Love You”
Now 30 years after the release of the musical drama The Bodyguard, the film that shot Dolly Parton’s 1974 song “I Will Always Love You” into the stratosphere of hits with Whitney Houston‘s epic rendition, the country legend said she doesn’t regret turning down Elvis Presley, who wanted to cover her ballad in the 1970s.
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Jerry Whitehurst, Legendary Country Musician Featured on ‘Hee Haw,’ Dead at 84
Jerry Whitehurst, a pianist featured on numerous shows including Hee Haw, died earlier this week. He was 84. Whitehurst was a long-time member of the Grand Ole Opry staff band and he did numerous projects with close friend, Ralph Emery, the host of Nashville Now. In fact, Whitehurst wrote the theme song for Nashville Now, the country music-themed evening talk show that ran from 1983-93.
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
John Carter Cash Compares Loretta Lynn To His Mother, June Carter Cash
Country music singer and the son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash is talking about working with the late Loretta Lynn. John Carter Cash spoke about Loretta and how she reminded him so much of his own mother. The 52-year-old spoke about how they had the same “bright light.”
Watch Patty Loveless & George Jones Grace The Stage Together On ‘The George Jones Show’
Man, I wish we still lived in a time when there were good country music TV shows. The Johnny Cash Show, The Dolly Parton Show, The George Jones Show…things were different back then. One of my favorite clips from this era was when George Jones took the stage during...
Dolly Parton And Kelly Clarkson Team Up For Duet Of “9 To 5,” And It’s The Best ‘Kellyoke’ Feature Yet
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson could sing just about any artist on earth under the table, and Dolly was actually a guest on the Kelly Clarkson show this week. And of course, they had to give fans a live perfomance of “9 to 5,” which they recently completely reimagined for a documentary about the original film called Still Working 9 to 5.
Jimmy Kimmel Was In A Uber When Dolly Parton Called—His Tennessee Driver Nearly Crashed
Dolly Parton’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night was full of hilarious moments, but Fallon recalling an Uber drive in Parton’s hometown just might be our favorite. The late night host was in town over the summer to film scenes for Dolly Parton's Mountain...
Grand Ole Opry Prepares for Christmas Series Performances From ‘American Idol’ Alums Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina
The holiday season is officially here. Thanksgiving is just days away, then it will be time to get into the Christmas spirit. This year, the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating with eight nights of special holiday performances from country music’s fastest-rising up-and-comers as well as a few household names. Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, and more will help the Opry celebrate the season right.
Hank Williams III Songs Bringing In Country Music And Punk Rock
The history of country music is filled with rebels, and that’s just what Hank Williams III songs prove to be. The son of Hank Williams Jr. and grandson to legendary Hank Williams, Hank Williams III – also known as Hank 3 – might be known to many for his hell-raising attitude on and off the stage. Everyone respects him for never limiting his craftsmanship with mainstream Nashville’s restrictive culture.
Larry Gatlin to Host Opry Country Christmas with Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, Chris Young and More
Country music is celebrating a new, sentimental holiday tradition in 2022 with the return of Opry Country Christmas at the Grand Ole Opry House. Larry Gatlin will host the festive holiday showcases that begin November 27 and run through December 22. Each show will feature The Gatlin Brothers, Riders In...
