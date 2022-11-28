ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Dream Home’ Was Previously Owned by Kacey Musgraves

Kelsea Ballerini purchased her new “dream home” from fellow country music star, Kacey Musgraves. The Peter Pan singer is officially divorced and moving on with her life while living in a gorgeous minimalist-style house in Nashville, TN. According to the celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, the 3,494-square-foot dwelling has been passed from one member of Music City royally to another.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Miranda Lambert Spotlights The Woman Who's 'Never Gonna Be Jolene'

One of the most well-known characters on Miranda Lambert’s latest album got her moment in the spotlight at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 9). Lambert, busting out a tambourine and rocking stunning black fringe and bell bottoms, delivered a bold performance of “Geraldene” during the awards show, which took place at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Jerry Whitehurst, Legendary Country Musician Featured on ‘Hee Haw,’ Dead at 84

Jerry Whitehurst, a pianist featured on numerous shows including Hee Haw, died earlier this week. He was 84. Whitehurst was a long-time member of the Grand Ole Opry staff band and he did numerous projects with close friend, Ralph Emery, the host of Nashville Now. In fact, Whitehurst wrote the theme song for Nashville Now, the country music-themed evening talk show that ran from 1983-93.
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Grand Ole Opry Prepares for Christmas Series Performances From ‘American Idol’ Alums Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina

The holiday season is officially here. Thanksgiving is just days away, then it will be time to get into the Christmas spirit. This year, the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating with eight nights of special holiday performances from country music’s fastest-rising up-and-comers as well as a few household names. Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, and more will help the Opry celebrate the season right.
Country Thang Daily

Hank Williams III Songs Bringing In Country Music And Punk Rock

The history of country music is filled with rebels, and that’s just what Hank Williams III songs prove to be. The son of Hank Williams Jr. and grandson to legendary Hank Williams, Hank Williams III – also known as Hank 3 – might be known to many for his hell-raising attitude on and off the stage. Everyone respects him for never limiting his craftsmanship with mainstream Nashville’s restrictive culture.
