KEYT
Housing costs in some of the most bikeable neighborhoods in the US
Housing costs in some of the most bikeable neighborhoods in the US. Rear view of businessman commuter with electric bicycle traveling to work. While bicycling has been a common pastime, mode of exercise, and transportation method in the U.S. for decades, its popularity skyrocketed during COVID-19. In fact, Americans spent over $1 billion more on bikes and bike accessories in 2021—when pandemic-related lockdowns were in full swing—than they did in 2020. The U.S. also imported about 70% more electric bikes in 2021 than it did in 2020.
Why the president of the Western Energy Alliance says Biden ‘wants to kill American oil and gas’
President Joe Biden has threatened to shut down the nation’s coal-fired power plants, end domestic production of oil and gas leasing and has put up roadblocks for new natural gas pipelines. But at the same time, green energy advocates say he is not moving fast enough toward a transition away from fossil fuels.
Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California
Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
Energy & Environment — What a rail strike would mean for energy
Congress is moving quickly to avoid a possible rail strike, which could have severe effects on the energy industry if it were to happen. Meanwhile, the Biden administration pledges to protect a sacred Nevada site, and more than a dozen Puerto Rican towns sue oil companies over climate change. This...
KEYT
Organ donations rise during major motorcycle rallies due to crashes, study says
Organ donations and transplantations increase during major US motorcycle rallies due to crashes, according to a new study, signaling a need for increased safety measures. The researchers analyzed more than 10,000 organ donations and 35,000 transplantations from 2005 to 2021. In regions near where motorcycle rallies were held, there were 21% more organ donors and 26% more transplant recipients per day during rallies than in the four weeks before and after.
KEYT
Construction of 339 mile power line begins in NY
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Construction has begun on an underground electrical transmission line that will bring Canadian hydropower to New York City as part of an effort to make the Big Apple less reliant on fossil fuels. State officials announced the start of construction Wednesday on the Champlain Hudson Power Express. Once complete, the line will stretch 339 miles (546 kilometers) through New York state to deliver power produced by the company Hydro-Québec. Authorities project the line will deliver enough clean energy to power more than one million homes while also cutting carbon emissions by 37 million metric tons.
Phys.org
NASA cancels greenhouse gas monitoring satellite due to cost
NASA is canceling a planned satellite that was going to intensely monitor greenhouse gases over the Americas because it got too costly and complicated. But the space agency said it will still be watching human-caused carbon pollution but in different ways. NASA on Tuesday announced that its GeoCarb mission, which...
KEYT
Ohio court rejects city cable fees for streaming services
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a city’s argument that the streaming services Netflix and Hulu should have to pay local governments the same fees levied on cable operators. At issue was Ohio’s 2007 Video Service Authorization law, which directed the state Commerce Department to determine what entities must obtain permission to physically install cables and wires in a public right-of-way. Companies deemed video service providers must pay a fee to local governments under that law. Streaming companies argue their distribution method is different from traditional video providers. The court on Wednesday sided with the streaming services.
KEYT
Biden commits to protect Nevada sacred tribal lands as administration moves forward with new national monument
President Joe Biden on Wednesday committed to protecting Spirit Mountain and the surrounding area in Nevada, a sacred site for the Fort Mojave and other Native American tribal nations. Biden’s announcement during Wednesday’s White House Tribal Nations Summit is part of an ongoing process to designate the site as a...
KEYT
After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season roared in with memorable and destructive storms
As the hurricane season closes, a handful of blockbuster storms made history after an eerily quiet first half of the season gave false hope. “Overall, the season was less active than we anticipated,” said Phil Klotzbach, research scientist at Colorado State University. “We (and most other groups) forecast an above-normal season, and the season ended up pretty much dead-on average.”
KEYT
Shanquella Robinson’s death is being investigated as a femicide. Here is what it means
The killing of Shanquella Robinson is being investigated as a femicide, an unfamiliar term for many in the United States as this gender-motivated crime has not been defined by US legislation despite being a global issue. Robinson, a 25-year-old student at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina died in October...
Wildfires are Burning an Ever-larger Hole in State Budgets
The growing cost of wildfires is putting bigger strains on state budgets, often forcing public officials to scramble to find money for firefighting efforts, researchers at a think tank warned Wednesday. The words of caution come from a new report from The Pew Charitable Trusts that describes the increased demands...
