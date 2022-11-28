Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ODFL recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend. A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
NASDAQ
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed at $8.04, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
4 Reasons to Invest in Webster Financial (WBS) Stock Now
Webster Financial Corporation WBS is a wise pick to add to your investment portfolio at present, backed by its acquisition-driven growth momentum, robust balance sheet, strong operating fundamentals and favorable rate backdrop. Earnings estimates for the company have been witnessing upward revisions, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding its earnings growth potential....
NASDAQ
ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ASML (ASML) closed at $611.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
NASDAQ
Booking Holdings (BKNG) Up 12.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Booking Holdings (BKNG). Shares have added about 12.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Booking Holdings due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Reminder - Avery Dennison (AVY) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/22, Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 12/21/22. As a percentage of AVY's recent stock price of $191.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%. In general, dividends...
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG)? Wall Street Analysts Think 160%
Shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG) have gained 8.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.44, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $19.33 indicates a potential upside of 159.8%.
NASDAQ
Does LiveRamp (RAMP) Have the Potential to Rally 61% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
LiveRamp (RAMP) closed the last trading session at $22.42, gaining 36.3% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $36 indicates a 60.6% upside potential.
NASDAQ
If You Invested $1000 in Catalyst Pharmaceutical a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech...
NASDAQ
AMN or DOCS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Medical Services stocks are likely familiar with AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) and Doximity (DOCS). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but...
NASDAQ
2 Top Stocks Under $10 You Might Want to Buy Before 2022 Is Over
A lot of stocks that began the year trading at double and in some cases triple digits have fallen out of favor. Figs (NYSE: Figs) and Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are two stocks that have declined sharply this year, but don't let their single-digit prices scare you away. Both companies are shaking up their respective industries.
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:. International Seaways, Inc. INSW: This company that owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of PagerDuty Stock Are Rising Fast Today
Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), a digital operations management company, were climbing today after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. The company beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates and raised its full-year earnings guidance. As a result, the tech stock was up by 7.1% as of 10:36 a.m. ET.
NASDAQ
Why Is Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Up 38.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP). Shares have added about 38.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Horizon Therapeutics due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Comcast (CMCSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $35.86, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 19.42%...
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Hubbell (HUBB) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Top-Ranked ETFs That Outperformed in November
Wall Street registered the first back-to-back monthly gains since 2021, driven by signs of cooling consumer prices and hopes of a less-hawkish Fed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 Index climbed 5.7% and 5.4%, respectively, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained 4.4%. While there have been...
NASDAQ
PDBC: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (Symbol: PDBC) where we have detected an approximate $58.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.8% decrease week over week (from 432,300,000 to 428,900,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of PDBC, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
EFV, KESG: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, where 6,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.8% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of EFV, in morning trading today Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is off about 0.5%, and Aercap Holdings is relatively unchanged.
Comments / 0