BBC

Siwan Lillicrap: Wales captain ends international career

Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap has retired from the international game a month after the Rugby World Cup. The 35-year-old back rower made her debut against Ireland in 2016 and has made 51 international appearances. A talismanic leader, Lillicrap captained Wales since November 2019. She was also a driving force in...
BBC

Pakistan v England: Liam Livingstone to make Test debut in Rawalpindi

Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. All-rounder Liam Livingstone will make his Test debut in England's first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Gareth Bale vows to continue playing for Wales

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Captain Gareth Bale said he will continue playing for Wales...
NME

Ents world reacts to England’s 3-0 win over Wales at Qatar World Cup

Figures from the entertainment and music world have been sharing their reaction after England went through to the last 16 in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after beating Wales 3-0. Two goals from Marcus Rashford and another from Phil Foden ensured Gareth Southgate’s side went through to the knockout...
BBC

Pakistan v England: Why Will Jacks should fit perfectly into Ben Stokes' team

Venues: Rawalpindi, Multan & Karachi Dates: 1-5 December, 9-13 December & 17-21 December. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website, plus Test Match Special commentary on BBC Sounds. Will Jacks hits the ball a long way, is "an absolute gun in the field" and his part-time off-spin could...
The Guardian

Mick Beale leaves QPR to make Rangers return as new head coach

Rangers have announced the appointment of Mick Beale as their new manager. The 42-year-old, who was previously assistant to Steven Gerrard at Ibrox, has left his role as QPR boss to take over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was sacked last week. Upon confirming Beale’s appointment on a contract until...
FOX Sports

Chelsea draws trip to Man City in FA Cup third round

LONDON (AP) — To reach a fourth consecutive FA Cup final, Chelsea will have to go through Manchester City in the third round. Chelsea will head to Manchester when the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of Jan. 6-9. The Blues have made it to Wembley in...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Wales and England to go head to head in Group B

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Wales and England go head to head in a mouth-watering...

