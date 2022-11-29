Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Siwan Lillicrap: Wales captain ends international career
Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap has retired from the international game a month after the Rugby World Cup. The 35-year-old back rower made her debut against Ireland in 2016 and has made 51 international appearances. A talismanic leader, Lillicrap captained Wales since November 2019. She was also a driving force in...
England vs Wales: Leaked England line-up sees big changes for the Three Lions
England vs Wales sees tactical switches in the leaked England line-up, including the introduction of Phil Foden
BBC
Pakistan v England: Liam Livingstone to make Test debut in Rawalpindi
Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. All-rounder Liam Livingstone will make his Test debut in England's first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gareth Bale vows to continue playing for Wales
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Captain Gareth Bale said he will continue playing for Wales...
NME
Ents world reacts to England’s 3-0 win over Wales at Qatar World Cup
Figures from the entertainment and music world have been sharing their reaction after England went through to the last 16 in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after beating Wales 3-0. Two goals from Marcus Rashford and another from Phil Foden ensured Gareth Southgate’s side went through to the knockout...
BBC
Pakistan v England: Why Will Jacks should fit perfectly into Ben Stokes' team
Venues: Rawalpindi, Multan & Karachi Dates: 1-5 December, 9-13 December & 17-21 December. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website, plus Test Match Special commentary on BBC Sounds. Will Jacks hits the ball a long way, is "an absolute gun in the field" and his part-time off-spin could...
Watch: Marcus Rashford Free Kick Goal For England v Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022
Marcus Rashford has given England the lead against Wales in the World Cup with a spectacular free kick goal.
Mick Beale leaves QPR to make Rangers return as new head coach
Rangers have announced the appointment of Mick Beale as their new manager. The 42-year-old, who was previously assistant to Steven Gerrard at Ibrox, has left his role as QPR boss to take over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was sacked last week. Upon confirming Beale’s appointment on a contract until...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Australia's Mathew Leckie and Graham Arnold 'proud' as Socceroos advance
Australia forward Mathew Leckie and manager Graham Arnold say they are "proud" of their team after a 1-0 victory against Denmark at the World Cup. MATCH REPORT: Australia stun Denmark to reach World Cup last 16. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand...
FOX Sports
Chelsea draws trip to Man City in FA Cup third round
LONDON (AP) — To reach a fourth consecutive FA Cup final, Chelsea will have to go through Manchester City in the third round. Chelsea will head to Manchester when the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of Jan. 6-9. The Blues have made it to Wembley in...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales and England to go head to head in Group B
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Wales and England go head to head in a mouth-watering...
England's goal of the tournament? Marcus Rashford scores stunning goal against Wales at World Cup 2022
England lead Wales at World Cup 2022, through Marcus Rashford with a wonderful free-kick
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wahbi Khazri gives Tunisia shock lead against France
Watch as Wahbi Khazri gives Tunisia a shock lead over France in their Group D match at the World Cup. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
Comments / 0