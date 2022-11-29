Read full article on original website
Is collaboration between the UK and China getting more difficult for researchers?
Research collaboration between the UK and China is both increasingly important and increasingly complicated. China is projected to take over from the USA as the UK’s biggest research collaborator, but the possibility for diplomatic tensions between the two countries to impede academic partnerships is widely remarked. So it’s crucial to have a deeper understanding of how the China-UK collaboration process is experienced by individual researchers from both countries.
The new Brown Review promises local say on skills and research
It's not just about abolishing the Lords... Most coverage of the final report on the Commission on the UK’s Future report has focused on reforms to the House of Lords. That, to be fair, has been a richly trailed proposal for constitutional intervention of the sort that was always going to overshadow the other recommendings. This is a note about the other stuff – much of which will be of interest to the higher education sector.
A decade on, are we any nearer to fixing part-time study?
There are two types of ministerial regret. There’s the grand, heroic version – where a signature policy or life-shaping idea failed to survive on hitting reality. Kwarteng’s economic plans, for instance. And there’s the quieter, sin-of-omission style regret. The unintended consequences of ill-considered plans. The ELQ...
The careers of care experienced students paint a fascinating picture
Applicants from a care background are 179 per cent more likely to apply for health and social care than non-care experienced students. There is a lot to unpack here. The figure jumped out at me from the UCAS Next Steps report, which looked at the experiences of care-experienced people (CEPs) when applying to higher education, but UCAS did not seem to investigate them further.
Part-time higher education needs ambition
We are immensely proud of the heritage and missions of our two universities and the pioneering roles they have played widening access to higher education through part-time study. But without policy reform the vital role of part-time study is now, again, at serious risk. A tale of unintended consequences. Minister...
