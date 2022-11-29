ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm COMES OUT SWINGING for LIV Golf as he defends Phil Mickelson

Jon Rahm came out swinging in defence of LIV Golf before Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge, suggesting the players should be "thankful" the controversial series happened as he defended Phil Mickelson. When Rahm was asked about LIV Golf in February when the series was very much in its infancy, the...
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods was shooting 64s and 65s in practice ahead of Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods has revealed how he was regularly shooting rounds of 64 and 65 in practice before his latest injury setback that forced him to withdraw from his own Hero World Challenge this week. Woods, who was speaking to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis at Albany on Tuesday, told how he...
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour star will miss close friend's wedding... all thanks to Tiger Woods

Sepp Straka had a bumper couple of days lined up before playing with Brian Harman at the QBE Shootout next week which included a day of celebration and a day of sport. Tomorrow, Straka was booked into his friend and fellow PGA Tour winner J.T. Poston's wedding at Sea Island in Georgia, the same area that hosted the RSM Classic.
GEORGIA STATE
Golf Digest

Eddie Pepperell puts an end to a ridiculous Tiger Woods debate with hilarious self dagger

The debate over whether Jack Nicklaus or Tiger Woods is the greatest golfer of all time is nothing new. Both obviously have strong cases—and support from fans whose decision typically splits based on how old they were when Woods arrived on the scene. But a new debate started this week pitting Tiger against . . . the Shark?
golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac whips off top and does Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUU celebration

Paige Spiranac has well and truly caught World Cup fever following the United States' impressive performance in qualifying for the knockout stages of soccer football's greatest cup competition. Spiranac, who has more Instagram followers than any other golfer on the planet including Tiger Woods (3 million), joined up with PointsBet...
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy host another EMERGENCY LIV Golf meeting

Tiger Woods hosted another emergency LIV Golf meeting with Rory McIlroy, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and all 20 players competing in this week's Hero World Challenge on Tuesday evening at Albany, Bahamas, according to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard. Woods was forced out of his own tournament earlier this week...
Golf Digest

Sergio Garcia calls out PGA Tour commissioner in a counter to Tiger’s and Rory’s comments

Even before joining LIV Golf in June as part of the first wave of players to commit to the controversial Saudi-backed circuit, Sergio Garcia did nothing to hide his feelings of contempt toward the PGA Tour. There was the scene at the Wells Fargo Championship in May where frustration with a rules official led to an outburst caught by a TV camera: “I can’t wait to leave this tour.” And rather than wait for a suspension from the tour when he played in the inaugural LIV event in London, Garcia pre-emptively resigned his PGA Tour membership.
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods confirms retirement is on the mind during Hero broadcast

Tiger Woods joked he'd rather stretch and relax than have any more surgery as he revealed retirement is effectively upon him. Woods, 46, is unable to participate this week at the Hero World Challenge - which he is hosting in Albany, Bahamas - after developing plantar fasciitis. The 15-time major...
FLORIDA STATE
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods gave some lucky guy a putting lesson and now he can't miss

Golf fans were saddened devastated to learn Tiger Woods wouldn't play in this week's Hero World Challenge, but the 15-time major champ is still fulfilling his job as host in the Bahamas. And apparently, he's taking those duties very seriously. On the eve of the tournament, a video of Woods...
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup skipper Donald "trying not to think about" crunch LIV court hearing

Ryder Cup Europe captain Luke Donald says he's "leaving controversy to others" as he revealed he's trying not to think about the court hearing in February that will determine whether the DP World Tour have the legal power to ban LIV Golf players. As you would expect Donald, 44, has...
golfmagic.com

Collin Morikawa on crunch PGA Tour meetings: "We are rolling the dice"

Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa revealed an insight into the crunch PGA Tour meetings that have recently been called to combat the emergence of the LIV Golf Series. Speaking to Dan Rapaport on the Foreplay Podcast, Morikawa said golf fans could guess who speaks the most in these player meetings, presumably meaning Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy who led one of the first key meetings back in August.
Golf Digest

Hall of Famer Nick Faldo: My 'hammer' test will quickly reveal if you have a good golf grip

There are few pros who know more about the golf swing than Nick Faldo. His story has become legendary: A rising young talent whose golf swing kept failing him under pressure, the Englishman paired with David Leadbetter, overhauled his action and returned from a three-year winless streak as one of the most fearsome pressure players in golf.
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods had a STAGGERING NUMBER of wins before Tom Kim was born...

Tom Kim met Tiger Woods in an official capacity for the first time this week at the Hero World Challenge after gaining an invitation to the exclusive 20-man event. He took a picture with the 15-time major champion at the 2020 USPGA Championship at Harding Park, but he finally got to speak to him this week at Albany Golf Club.
golfmagic.com

Viktor Hovland SLAM-DUNKS EAGLE at Hero World Challenge to lead after 36 holes

Two rounds down for Viktor Hovland and he has now made two highlight-reel eagles as he looks to defend his title at the Hero World Challenge. After sharing the lead on 3-under through 18 holes, Hovland began his second round at Albany Golf Club with two bogeys in his opening four holes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy