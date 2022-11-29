Read full article on original website
Golf Channel
'He can't walk any faster': Jon Rahm details being on the clock with Tiger Woods Sunday at Masters
NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods has delicately made his way around Albany this week with a focus on hosting the Hero World Challenge after a bout with plantar fasciitis in his right foot led him to withdraw from the competition. The late WD put the 46-year-old’s season in perspective.
Paige Spiranac Shares Six ‘Golf Girl’ Outfits for Different Occasions
The influencer posted a reel featuring cute looks for the country club, a public course and an IG photo shoot.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm COMES OUT SWINGING for LIV Golf as he defends Phil Mickelson
Jon Rahm came out swinging in defence of LIV Golf before Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge, suggesting the players should be "thankful" the controversial series happened as he defended Phil Mickelson. When Rahm was asked about LIV Golf in February when the series was very much in its infancy, the...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods was shooting 64s and 65s in practice ahead of Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods has revealed how he was regularly shooting rounds of 64 and 65 in practice before his latest injury setback that forced him to withdraw from his own Hero World Challenge this week. Woods, who was speaking to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis at Albany on Tuesday, told how he...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star will miss close friend's wedding... all thanks to Tiger Woods
Sepp Straka had a bumper couple of days lined up before playing with Brian Harman at the QBE Shootout next week which included a day of celebration and a day of sport. Tomorrow, Straka was booked into his friend and fellow PGA Tour winner J.T. Poston's wedding at Sea Island in Georgia, the same area that hosted the RSM Classic.
Golf Digest
Eddie Pepperell puts an end to a ridiculous Tiger Woods debate with hilarious self dagger
The debate over whether Jack Nicklaus or Tiger Woods is the greatest golfer of all time is nothing new. Both obviously have strong cases—and support from fans whose decision typically splits based on how old they were when Woods arrived on the scene. But a new debate started this week pitting Tiger against . . . the Shark?
golfmagic.com
Paige Spiranac whips off top and does Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUU celebration
Paige Spiranac has well and truly caught World Cup fever following the United States' impressive performance in qualifying for the knockout stages of soccer football's greatest cup competition. Spiranac, who has more Instagram followers than any other golfer on the planet including Tiger Woods (3 million), joined up with PointsBet...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy host another EMERGENCY LIV Golf meeting
Tiger Woods hosted another emergency LIV Golf meeting with Rory McIlroy, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and all 20 players competing in this week's Hero World Challenge on Tuesday evening at Albany, Bahamas, according to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard. Woods was forced out of his own tournament earlier this week...
Golf Digest
Sergio Garcia calls out PGA Tour commissioner in a counter to Tiger’s and Rory’s comments
Even before joining LIV Golf in June as part of the first wave of players to commit to the controversial Saudi-backed circuit, Sergio Garcia did nothing to hide his feelings of contempt toward the PGA Tour. There was the scene at the Wells Fargo Championship in May where frustration with a rules official led to an outburst caught by a TV camera: “I can’t wait to leave this tour.” And rather than wait for a suspension from the tour when he played in the inaugural LIV event in London, Garcia pre-emptively resigned his PGA Tour membership.
Adam Scott's phone went off at his Australian Open press conference and revealed a familiar ring tone
It’s safe to say Adam Scott hasn’t forgotten about his victory at the Masters in 2013. Look no further than when his phone went off during a pre-tournament press conference Wednesday morning in Australia. Scott was gathered with members of the media ahead of the 2022 ISPS Handa...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods confirms retirement is on the mind during Hero broadcast
Tiger Woods joked he'd rather stretch and relax than have any more surgery as he revealed retirement is effectively upon him. Woods, 46, is unable to participate this week at the Hero World Challenge - which he is hosting in Albany, Bahamas - after developing plantar fasciitis. The 15-time major...
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods gave some lucky guy a putting lesson and now he can't miss
Golf fans were saddened devastated to learn Tiger Woods wouldn't play in this week's Hero World Challenge, but the 15-time major champ is still fulfilling his job as host in the Bahamas. And apparently, he's taking those duties very seriously. On the eve of the tournament, a video of Woods...
Watch: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas praise Max Homa's swing at Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods is no longer in the field for this week’s Hero World Challenge at Albany in the Bahamas, however, he’s still on the grounds and not only met with the media on Tuesday, but also participated in the Hero Shot competition alongside Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick and several other big-name stars set to tee it up Thursday.
golfmagic.com
Ryder Cup skipper Donald "trying not to think about" crunch LIV court hearing
Ryder Cup Europe captain Luke Donald says he's "leaving controversy to others" as he revealed he's trying not to think about the court hearing in February that will determine whether the DP World Tour have the legal power to ban LIV Golf players. As you would expect Donald, 44, has...
Golf Digest
Justin Thomas waited one year for the perfect roast of Jordan Spieth at the Hero World Challenge
This time last year was a much simpler time in professional golf. No LIV drama, no OWGR bashing, no uncertainty of what was to come in the future. Pre-LIV, the worst thing a player could do was commit a rules infraction, like, say, I don't know, teeing off from the wrong tee box.
golfmagic.com
Collin Morikawa on crunch PGA Tour meetings: "We are rolling the dice"
Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa revealed an insight into the crunch PGA Tour meetings that have recently been called to combat the emergence of the LIV Golf Series. Speaking to Dan Rapaport on the Foreplay Podcast, Morikawa said golf fans could guess who speaks the most in these player meetings, presumably meaning Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy who led one of the first key meetings back in August.
Golf Digest
Hall of Famer Nick Faldo: My 'hammer' test will quickly reveal if you have a good golf grip
There are few pros who know more about the golf swing than Nick Faldo. His story has become legendary: A rising young talent whose golf swing kept failing him under pressure, the Englishman paired with David Leadbetter, overhauled his action and returned from a three-year winless streak as one of the most fearsome pressure players in golf.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods had a STAGGERING NUMBER of wins before Tom Kim was born...
Tom Kim met Tiger Woods in an official capacity for the first time this week at the Hero World Challenge after gaining an invitation to the exclusive 20-man event. He took a picture with the 15-time major champion at the 2020 USPGA Championship at Harding Park, but he finally got to speak to him this week at Albany Golf Club.
golfmagic.com
Scottie Scheffler wants World No.1 spot back: "I don't like finishing second"
Scottie Scheffler's time at the top of the Official World Golf Rankings seemed to fly by. His rise on the PGA Tour came in a flash and he has now established himself as one of the best in the business. Between his win at the WGC Match Play in March...
golfmagic.com
Viktor Hovland SLAM-DUNKS EAGLE at Hero World Challenge to lead after 36 holes
Two rounds down for Viktor Hovland and he has now made two highlight-reel eagles as he looks to defend his title at the Hero World Challenge. After sharing the lead on 3-under through 18 holes, Hovland began his second round at Albany Golf Club with two bogeys in his opening four holes.
