Ronda Rousey-Shotzi At Survivor Series Trashed As “Single Worst Match I’ve Seen” By Former Writer
The Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Shotzi at Survivor Series was criticized heavily by a former WWE writer. At WWE Survivor Series, there were only two championship matches on the Premium Live Event from Boston. One of those matches saw Ronda Rousey defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Shotzi, who earned the title shot on Smackdown in the weeks leading up to the show.
Potential Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At Royal Rumble
A potential spoiler has been revealed regarding Ronda Rousey’s next challenger for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Title. Ronda Rousey successfully defended the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Shotzi last Saturday, November 26th at Survivor Series. It was an easy win for Rousey, who won the Smackdown Women’s Title for the second time at Extreme Rules in October.
Tony Khan “Would Love” WWE Hall Of Famer Back In AEW
Tony Khan has admitted that he would love to welcome back a WWE Hall of Famer to AEW after they debuted for the company earlier in 2022. As part of a cross-promotion, the 17th of August edition of AEW Dynamite was subtitled House of the Dragon after the HBO series of the same name. The American Dragon Bryan Danielson defeated The Dragon Slayer Daniel Garcia in a two-out-of-three falls match on the show with Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat as guest timekeeper.
Cody Rhodes Update On Returning From Injury
The WWE return of Cody Rhodes is likely coming soon as a new update has provided some more insight. When Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38, it was a surprise to some while others expected it since it was reported for weeks going into it. Cody beat Seth Rollins in spectacular fashion in his WWE return match after spending the last three years in AEW. The next night on Raw, Cody made it clear that his goal was to become the WWE Champion.
Absent Ex-WWE Women’s Champion Teases Return
A former WWE Women’s Champion that has not been seen in quite some time has teased that she might be on her way back to television. Charlotte Flair is one of the most successful women’s wrestlers in WWE history. She is a six-time Raw Women’s Champion, and a six-time Smackdown Women’s Champion, she was the last woman to hold the Divas Title and also held the NXT Women’s Title twice. In addition to that, she was part of the first women’s WrestleMania main event in 2019 along with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.
WWE Hall Of Famer Pitches New Role For Randy Orton
A WWE Hall of Famer has pitched what could be a useful new role for Randy Orton if the star’s in-ring days are behind him due to injury. Randy Orton has been out of action for the past six months. During his last run in WWE, Orton was teaming with Matt Riddle regularly as the popular team known as RK-Bro. Their last match on television was on the May 20th edition of Smackdown when The Usos beat RK-Bro to unify the Raw & Smackdown Tag Team Titles.
Tony Khan Announces Free Agent Is Now All Elite
Tony Khan has increased his AEW roster yet again as he has announced a free agent is no longer on the shelf and is now All Elite. AR Fox made his AEW debut in July 2022 and has had several matches on Dark and Elevation. He made his Dynamite debut on the 16th of November when he teamed with Top Flight to challenge for the AEW Trios Championship against Death Triangle.
Ex-WWE Writer Believes It’s The “Perfect Time” For Sami Zayn To Be Betrayed
A former WWE writer thinks the company has now found the “perfect time” for The Bloodline to break everyone’s hearts and betray Sami Zayn. At Survivor Series Sami Zayn made where his loyalty lies very clear as he nailed Kevin Owens with a low blow and Helluva Kick before leaving his former best friend at the mercy of Jey Uso to allow The Bloodline to pick up the win inside WarGames. Zayn has received rave reviews for his work with the group but many wonder how long the good times can last.
Survivor Series WarGames Could Break Unwanted WWE Record
Survivor Series welcomed WarGames to the WWE main roster for the first time but the show could be set to break an unwanted record for the company. Survivor Series was headlined by The Bloodline showing their dominance in the WarGames cage by defeating The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. Many had wondered where Sami Zayn’s loyalties lay heading into the match but he more than repaid Roman Reigns’ faith in him as he left his former best friend Kevin Owens at the mercy of Jey Uso, allowing The Bloodline to pick up the win.
Update On WWE Plans For Final Raw Of 2022
The final WWE Raw of 2022 may be a taped show due to when it airs and other events that WWE has planned for that day. The final episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in 2022 takes place on December 26th, which is the day after Christmas and is also known as Boxing Day for some of us. There is not a live episode of Raw planned for that night according to the company’s schedule.
Damian Priest Recalls His Reaction When Told He Was Teaming With Bad Bunny
The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest has reflected on his reaction to finding out he was going to be teaming up with rap superstar Bad Bunny at WrestleMania. At WrestleMania 37, it was a surprising name people were left talking about afterwards as rap star Bad Bunny stole the show with his impressive performance in a tag team match. Bunny teamed with Damian Priest with the duo defeating former WWE Tag Team Champions, The Miz and John Morrison.
WWE Reportedly Not Paying Bonuses To Most Talent
A new report has indicated that the days of bonuses being paid on top of what was guaranteed from a WWE Superstar’s contract are over, for most anyway. Many former WWE stars have spoken of dealing with Vince McMahon in years gone by who was famous for offering stars “an opportunity” rather than guaranteeing big money upfront. Instead, stars would top up what could often be meager guarantees by climbing up the card and appearing on big shows in front of sold-out houses.
Jim Cornette On AEW Booking Claims Regarding Tony Khan
Jim Cornette has commented on claims that staying up all night partying with Tony Khan will help the stars of the company into a prime role. Colten Gunn recently took issue with Jungle Boy Jack Perry’s back and forth with his brother Austin on social media as he suggested Perry’s success came down to who he spent time with as he wrote:
CM Punk Still Under Contract To AEW While “Ready To Move To His Next Project”
CM Punk is ready to move on from AEW, but the company continues to pay him while he is ready to move on to something else. The AEW All Out 2022 pay-per-view ended with CM Punk winning the company’s World Title for the second time. However, what happened after the show got far more attention as Punk went to a post-show press conference to air his grievances about his former friend Colt Cabana, “Hangman” Adam Page and AEW’s EVP’s The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson).
WWE Official Apologises For “Silly Reactions” On SmackDown
One WWE official apologized for an over-the-top performance on the most recent episode of SmackDown. The Black Friday edition of SmackDown saw Charles Robinson referee the main event bout as The Usos took on Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for a chance to secure the WarGames advantage for their respective teams. In the end, Sheamus and McIntyre were victorious, ensuring that their team had the advantage when they took on The Bloodline at Survivor Series.
Former Ruthless Aggression Era WWE Star Makes Shock AEW Debut (SPOILERS)
A former WWE superstar made his AEW debut during a recent television taping. This Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped during on Wednesday night, November 30th following a live edition of AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis. On Dynamite, they announced that Orange Cassidy would defend the AEW-All Atlantic Championship...
AEW Veteran Says The Art Of Selling Is Missing In Today’s Wrestling
An AEW veteran has lamented the lost art of selling in modern wrestling as they reflect on learning the skill from one of the masters. The wrestling business is a family concern for Dustin Rhodes as he grew up the son of The American Dream Dusty Rhodes. Breaking into WCW in the early nineties, Dustin Rhodes was around some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, including Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat.
Original Line-Up For WWE Faction Revealed
A current WWE Superstar has discussed the original line-up for the faction they are now in that was first pitched several years ago. At SummerSlam 2022 Bayley made her first appearance on WWE television after spending over a year on the shelf due to injury. But The Role Model did not come alone. She was accompanied by Dakota Kai – who was re-debuting for the company after being released – and IYO SKY – formerly known as Io Shirai in NXT.
5-Star Match Reviews: Keith Lee vs. Donovan Dijak – PWG BOLA 2017
Before there was AEW there was PWG. For many years, PWG was the home of the wackiest, wildest, indiest of indy wrestling in the world aside from maybe CHIKARA. It has one of the loudest and most enthusiastic fanbases in all of wrestling and has been host to many iconic matches. And today we review one of the small handful of PWG matches that was praised to the moon by wrestling’s most (in)famous journalist to see if that praise was deserving.
“There’s No Money To Be Made There” – Jim Cornette On CM Punk Vs The Elite In AEW
The Elite facing CM Punk in an AEW ring isn’t a rivalry that would make a lot of money, according to wrestling legend Jim Cornette. It’s fair to say that one of the biggest stories in AEW in 2022 was the backstage fight after AEW All Out. CM Punk had just won the AEW World Title in the main event of All Out in his hometown of Chicago and instead of only talking about the show, Punk decided to trash Colt Cabana, “Hangman” Adam Page, the EVPs of AEW (The Elite trio of Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) and more.
