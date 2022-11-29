ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- At a signing ceremony at Siemens Energy’s Innovation Center-Orlando, Siemens Energy and the Georgia Institute of Technology this week formalized their commitment to collaborate on solutions to meet society’s increasing demand for energy in an economically and environmentally sustainable manner. With the inauguration of the Innovation Center earlier this year, Siemens Energy announced its intention to expand its work with leading research universities on a broad range of energy technologies. The master research agreement will allow Georgia Tech and Siemens Energy to conduct joint research, as well as openly support each other’s independent research and development work. The two organizations have a decades-long history of collaboration on energy projects, particularly focused around design, materials, manufacturing, and gas turbine combustion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005193/en/ Rich Voorberg, president, Siemens Energy North America and Chaouki T. Abdallah, executive vice president for Research at Georgia Tech sign a Master Research Agreement to focus on energy technology development. (Photo: Business Wire)

ORLANDO, FL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO