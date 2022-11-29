Read full article on original website
First B-21 Raider Test Jet Aims To More Closely Mirror Production Examples
Northrop GrummanAhead of the official rollout, Northrop Grumman is confident that its nearly production representative B-21 prototype will streamline testing.
salestechstar.com
Propel Names Salesforce Veteran, Ross Meyercord, CEO; Co-Founder, Ray Hein, Named Chief Strategy Officer
Experienced SaaS CxO Will Scale Company to Meet Growing Customer and Market Demand. Propel Software, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform, today named Salesforce and Accenture industry veteran Ross Meyercord chief executive officer. Ray Hein, co-founder and former CEO, will lead product and customer initiatives as the company’s first chief strategy officer. Meyercord and Hein leverage 70+ years experience to position Propel for accelerated growth as the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry reaches a strategic inflection point where rigid legacy providers are ceding market leadership to the next generation of cloud-native solutions.
satnews.com
Sidus Space’s and Capital C’s MOU blends maritime satellite design and security surveillance
Sidus Space, Inc., a Space-as-a-Service company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Capital C. As part of the agreement, Sidus will assist in developing, delivering, and maintaining surveillance and tracking...
Siemens Energy and Georgia Tech Announce Signing of Master Research Agreement to Focus on Energy Technology Development
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- At a signing ceremony at Siemens Energy’s Innovation Center-Orlando, Siemens Energy and the Georgia Institute of Technology this week formalized their commitment to collaborate on solutions to meet society’s increasing demand for energy in an economically and environmentally sustainable manner. With the inauguration of the Innovation Center earlier this year, Siemens Energy announced its intention to expand its work with leading research universities on a broad range of energy technologies. The master research agreement will allow Georgia Tech and Siemens Energy to conduct joint research, as well as openly support each other’s independent research and development work. The two organizations have a decades-long history of collaboration on energy projects, particularly focused around design, materials, manufacturing, and gas turbine combustion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005193/en/ Rich Voorberg, president, Siemens Energy North America and Chaouki T. Abdallah, executive vice president for Research at Georgia Tech sign a Master Research Agreement to focus on energy technology development. (Photo: Business Wire)
T-Heart Appoints Sarah Sorrel as Independent Board Member
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- T-Heart, a medtech company developing a truly novel and differentiated transcatheter tricuspid prosthetic heart valve specifically designed for tricuspid regurgitation, today announced it has appointed Sarah Sorrel as its first independent member of the Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005579/en/ (Photo: T-Heart)
satnews.com
Maxar acquires Wovenware for Machine Learning and 3D data production expertise
Earlier this month, Maxar Technologies completed the acquisition of AI and software development company Wovenware — this acquisition significantly adds to Maxar’s software engineering and AI capabilities and talent. Founded in Puerto Rico in 2003, Wovenware has roughly 150 employees specializing in software development, service design, artificial intelligence...
salestechstar.com
Stratasys Names Christian Alvarez Chief Revenue Officer
Stratasys Ltd., a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, announced that Christian Alvarez has joined the company as its new Chief Revenue Officer, reporting to CEO Dr. Yoav Zeif. Alvarez will play a crucial role in the long-term growth of Stratasys by enhancing and developing new go-to-market strategies and programs...
China is now using advanced 3D-printing tech in its warplanes
We often hear about the many wonders of 3D printing, its efficiency, cost effectiveness and sturdiness but it’s more commonly used in houses not planes. Now, China has adapted the technology to make it ideal for its warplanes, according to an article by the Global Times published on Saturday.
WuXi STA and Multiply Labs Announce Partnership and Successfully Deploy Robotic Manufacturing System for Personalized Drugs
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- WuXi STA, a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec and a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced the partnership with Multiply Labs (based in San Francisco, CA, USA), a robotics company that has developed industry-leading automated manufacturing systems to produce individualized drugs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005249/en/ The Robotic Cluster in Wuxi City, China (Photo: Business Wire)
Belgian Company Minze Health Raises €3.9m to Further Scale Its Digital Health Solutions for the Treatment of Urinary Tract Problems
ANTWERP, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Minze Health announced today that White Fund, Capricorn Partners and PMV have jointly invested €3.9 million in the company to fund its further growth and product development roadmap. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005062/en/ Minze Diary, a novel and automated bladder diary enabling quicker and better treatment of LUTS. (Photo: Minze Diary)
makeuseof.com
The Top 6 Certifications for Software Engineers
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As a software engineer, obtaining professional certifications proves your expertise within the discipline. However, while there may be a general notion that certifications are a bonus to supplement the other listings on your resume, many experts agree that they are becoming more important in hiring managers' decisions.
Velodyne Lidar Launches Vella Family of Software Products
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced the beta launch of its Vella family of software products. Vella enables Velodyne’s customers to accelerate development of lidar-based vision solutions for autonomous applications. Using the online platform Vella Portal, Velodyne’s sensor customers can easily access Vella’s software offerings, which include Vella Go for lidar sensor management, Vella Perception for application development and Vella Cloud Services for artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005415/en/ Velodyne Lidar’s Vella family of software products includes sensor management, calibration, perception and cloud software offerings. Image credit: Velodyne Lidar, Inc.
Control Engineering
Control Engineering hot topics, November 2022
Hot topics in Control Engineering, for November 2022, for stories posted in the last three months included PLC programming, System Integrator of the Year winners, sustainable 5G and more. Links to each article below. Programmable logic controller (PLC) programming is often done to resolve an immediate problem, but this can...
hospitalitytech.com
Smoothie King Hires New Executives
Smoothie King has announced three new hires to its executive leadership team. Chief Marketing Officer Marianne Radley; Chief Information Officer Juan Salas; and Chief People Officer Laura Scavone have been added to the brand's C-Suite and will be responsible for leading effective, cross-functional teams to achieve Smoothie King's strategic business goals.
helihub.com
StandardAero receives three awards at 2022 Rolls-Royce AMC Conference
StandardAero recently received three awards at the annual 2022 Rolls-Royce AE Authorized Maintenance Center (AMC) Conference, held in Indianapolis. StandardAero’s Winnipeg, Manitoba maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility was the recipient of both the “AE Quality Award” and the “AE 2100 Turnaround Time Award,” while StandardAero’s Maryville, Tennessee MRO facility won the “AE 1107 Turnaround Time Award.”
scitechdaily.com
Key Discovery for Future Design of Laser–Fusion Energy Reactors
Researchers discover that ions behave differently in fusion reactions. Ions behave differently in fusion reactions than previously expected, according to new findings by scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL). This discovery provides crucial insights for the future design of a laser–fusion energy source. The findings, entitled “Evidence for...
helihub.com
HeliStream equips Bell Medium with BOOST HEC System
Boost Systems, the global leader in fully certified Human External Cargo Systems(HEC), Personnel Carrying Device Systems (PCDS), and related Training Services is pleased to announce the recent sale of a BOOST HEC System to HeliStream, while attending the annual HAI Aerial Work Safety Conference in Boise, Idaho this past week.
thefastmode.com
ALE, Gur Lavi Partner to Deliver Digital Age Solutions to the Philippines
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers’ industries, and Gur Lavi Corporation (GLC), a business communications specialist and one of the fastest-growing telecommunications distributors in the Philippines, have announced their new partnership. To enable digital transformation across a broad range of industries,...
Scientists use quantum computing to create glass that cuts the need for AC by a third
A sample of the glass coating, which you can see straight through. University of Notre DameQuantum computing, machine learning, and contact lens polymers combined to dramatically reduce energy costs.
salestechstar.com
Startups Launches Platform for Early-Stage Startups
Platform Provides Free Access to the Business Tools, Guidance, Mentors, and Investors. Founders Need to Accelerate the Growth of Their Company and Raise Capital. StartupOS launched its platform for early-stage startups that provides free access to the business tools, guidance, mentors, and investors that founders need to accelerate the growth of their company and raise capital. The platform, which empowers founders through a series of learn-by-doing exercises that allow for assessment and benchmarking at any stage or need in a startup’s journey, is perfect for validating ideas, building an MVP (minimally viable product), or achieving product market fit — all with the goal of dramatically increasing the probability of a startup’s long-term success.
