monitordaily.com
KlasJet Adds Boeing 737 BBJ2 to Fleet
KlasJet, a private and corporate jet charter company operating a fleet of jets based in Lithuania, added a Boeing 737 BBJ2 MSN 32971 jet to its fleet. The aircraft is set to begin operations in mid-April 2023 and will be based in Dubai. The general sales agent for this aircraft will be Chapman Freeborn’s UAE Dubai office.
TechCrunch
Amazon introduces AWS Supply Chain to help bring order to supply chain chaos
Amazon wants to put AWS technology to work on the problem, and today the company announced a new supply chain solution at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky talked about the supply chain disruptions in today’s keynote. “The last few years have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience; from baby formula shortages to ships circling ports unable to unload, the disruptions have been widespread. Addressing supply chain issues around inventory is especially critical,” he said.
Researchers improve water filter systems using AI
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been found to be useful in the creation of water filter materials and can quicken the process involved in making them, according to a study published today (Nov .30) in the journal ACS Central Science. Creating a novel water purification system. From daily household faucet attachments...
T-Mobile for Business is Now Selling Ooma AirDial, An Innovative Solution for POTS Replacement, As Part of Its Internet of Things Portfolio
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that T-Mobile for Business is now offering Ooma AirDial, an innovative solution for replacing traditional voice line service, or POTS, as part of its Internet of Things portfolio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005174/en/ Ooma announced today that T-Mobile for Business is now offering Ooma AirDial, an innovative solution for replacing traditional voice line service, or POTS, as part of its Internet of Things portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)
China is now using advanced 3D-printing tech in its warplanes
We often hear about the many wonders of 3D printing, its efficiency, cost effectiveness and sturdiness but it’s more commonly used in houses not planes. Now, China has adapted the technology to make it ideal for its warplanes, according to an article by the Global Times published on Saturday.
helihub.com
SAFE Structure awarded $1.1M contract for CH-47 fuel tank rollers
S.A.F.E. Structure Designs was awarded a $1.1 Million dollar contract to supply its patented CH-47 ERFS Tank rollers and shoring system to over 27 United States Army National Guard locations. With full in-house design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities, SAFE is a leader in supplying the Depart of Defense with creative and customizable solutions for just about any project.
helihub.com
VPorts to Create First International AAM Corridor Between NY and Quebec
VPorts, a Québec-based world leader in the design, construction, and operation of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) infrastructure, announces the creation of the first international electric AAM corridor between Syracuse Hancock International Airport (New York, U.S.) and VPorts’ vertiport in Mirabel (Québec, Canada). This corridor will foster the establishment of an AAM ecosystem that will provide a platform for full commercial cargo transport operations using electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft (large, helicopter-sized “drones”). The first eVTOL aircraft test flights are planned for 2023.
businesspartnermagazine.com
Logistics Services: A Supply Chain Necessity
Over the past couple of years, supply chain issues created a series of problems for everyone, from providers of raw materials to mom-and-pop convenience stores. Today, businesses everywhere are searching for answers. They want to know how to improve the flow of goods today and ensure the same issues are not repeated in the future.
technologynetworks.com
Accelerating Development of Sustainable Textile Dyes
Rapid 2D barcode rack readers and automated tube picking equipment from Ziath are helping Colorifix (Norwich, UK) to accelerate development of revolutionary biological dyes to help the textile industry dramatically reduce its environmental impact. Dyeing of fabrics by the textile industry represents one of Man’s most polluting industrial processes, using...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Philips Debuts AI-Enhanced Informatics Solutions for Radiology Workflows
Royal Philips is highlighting its latest diagnostic and pathway informatics portfolio featuring end-to-end solutions to enable earlier and more definitive diagnosis. With simple and more efficient connected workflows, Philips’ solutions help reduce variability and staff workload, increase productivity, and enhance the patient and physician experience. “At this year’s RSNA,...
Aerobotix Partners With FerRobotics to Launch Revolutionary Robotic Tool for Precision Application of Masking Tape
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Aerobotix and FerRobotics, two leading robotics companies based in the U.S. and Austria respectively, today officially announced they have partnered on a new solution in response to aerospace industry demand for an automated tool for precision masking tape application. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005373/en/ The new Active Taping Kit (ATK) from Aerobotix and FerRobotics. (Photo: Business Wire)
fintechnexus.com
Sustainability in financial services is progressing, but help needed
While financial institutions are starting to progress on sustainability, there are several ways they can accelerate that progress. That finding is one takeaway from A global benchmark for sustainable banking, an annual report published by Mobiquity. Senior advisor for digital banking Ruby Walia said the report, now in its second...
BAE Systems announces partners for Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle design
FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- BAE Systems is teaming with Elbit Systems of America, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, and QinetiQ Limited on its design for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005825/en/ BAE Systems is teaming with Elbit Systems of America, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, and QinetiQ Limited on its design for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV). (Credit: BAE Systems)
satnews.com
Sidus Space’s and Capital C’s MOU blends maritime satellite design and security surveillance
Sidus Space, Inc., a Space-as-a-Service company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Capital C. As part of the agreement, Sidus will assist in developing, delivering, and maintaining surveillance and tracking...
satnews.com
Speedcast deploys multi-site connectivity solution in Antarctica for Australian Antarctic Division
Speedcast has conducted systems deployments for the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) to improve overall communications capabilities at multiple research sites in Antarctica. Based in Kingston, Tasmania, the AAD operates year-round stations in Antarctica and depends on Speedcast connectivity to complete research, send data and keep in touch with the rest of the world while operating from the southernmost continent. The AAD represents a sector of the Australian Government delivering the Australian Antarctic Program.
emsnow.com
New Report Identifies Challenges to Continued U.S. Leadership in Semiconductor Design, Innovation
Following enactment of landmark semiconductor manufacturing and research investments in the CHIPS and Science Act, new SIA-BCG study highlights need to advance federal policies to reinforce U.S. chip design, tech leadership. WASHINGTON—Following the historic enactment of the CHIPS and Science Act to reinvigorate domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research, the Semiconductor...
hospitalitytech.com
Nordis Technologies Launches Enhanced Text Messaging in Partnership with Solutions by Text
Nordis Technologies’ clients can now compose and send one-time and recurring, compliant text messages using the company’s patented Expresso™ CCM platform. Nordis Technologies continues to build its leadership in integrated omnichannel customer communications management and digital and print delivery with expanded text messaging capabilities through its new partnership with Solutions by Text (SBT). Nordis Technologies’ clients can now compose and send one-time and recurring, compliant text messages using the company’s patented Expresso™ CCM platform, enabled by SBT, the only compliance-first provider of enterprise text messaging.
helihub.com
Hill Helicopters backlog close to 700 – plus pricing update
In their latest update call this week (a monthly call open to all online), Hill Helicopters revealed that their backlog is currently 692 helicopters, consisting of 574 of the HX50 model, and 118 of the HC50 model. These are externally identical, with the HC50 conforming to standards which will allow it to be operated commercially.
ffnews.com
astrantiaPay Selects SaaScada to Enrich Swiss Landscape of Business Payments and Fill Market Gap
Cloud-native core banking engine, SaaScada, today announced it was selected by astrantiaPay to launch a Swiss point of contact for international businesses looking to open and run corporate bank accounts in Switzerland. Once regulatory approval is in place, astrantiaPay will provide mission-critical payment services to sophisticated Swiss, European, and global companies.
financefeeds.com
ION Markets for execution and clearing: Francesco Margini at FIA EXPO 2022
The CPO of Cleared Derivatives at ION Markets spoke about the need for automated execution and clearing in times of surging volumes and increased volatility. The FIA EXPO 2022 conference recently took place on 14 -15 November and gathered the most esteemed leaders of the derivatives trading industry at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago River.
