Chris Eubank Jr says he doesn't need to be at 60 per cent for Liam Smith; Fight could become eliminator for WBC middleweight world title

Tyson Fury defends the WBC heavyweight title against Derek Chisora at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight.The Britons have fought one another twice before, with Fury beating his friend on points in 2011 before claiming a TKO victory in their 2014 rematch. The undefeated Fury, 34, later held the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles before a two-year hiatus from the sport gave way to a comeback and his current run as WBC champion, a status he retained by knocking out Dillian Whyte in April.Meanwhile, 38-year-old Chisora is 33-12 as a professional and most recently beat Kubrat Pulev via split decision in July.Follow round-by-round updates from Fury vs Chisora with our live blog below. Read More Can Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora put on a real show after setting friendships aside?Tyson Fury credits SugarHill Steward for new ‘maximum damage’ tacticDaniel Dubois has Joe Joyce rematch on his mind ahead of London homecoming
