Read full article on original website
Related
Unsuccessful northwest Missouri state rep. candidate dies after fall
A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in northwest Missouri has died. The family of Lois Pontius announced that she died Wednesday of a head injury suffered in a fall. Pontius, who was from Ridgeway, lost the Missouri Second State Representative District race to Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton...
Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread. The Nebraska Department...
GOP elections chief in Kansas decries 'horrible environment'
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Republican elections chief on Thursday decried a “horrible environment” for local officials overseeing voting and counting ballots this year as top state officials certified November's results. Secretary of State Scott Schwab aggressively defends the integrity of Kansas elections despite the wide circulation...
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 22 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,609 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, for a total of 901,422 cases. The state reported 3,045 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 22 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Nov.23,...
2 charged in death of Missouri child who ingested fentanyl
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Two adults have been charged in the death of a toddler after she ingested fentanyl, St. Louis County police announced Thursday. The child, 21-month-old Lilinna Leak, died after officers found her unconscious at a home in Florissant on Nov. 11, police said. A drug screening at a hospital found fentanyl in her system, according to a probable cause statement.
Officials believe St. Joseph Children's Discovery Center could be a game changer
County and city officials are pinning a lot of hopes on creation of the Children’s Discovery Center in downtown St. Joseph. Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer says creation of the Children’s Discovery Center will give the area an attraction once only available in much larger cities. Sawyer...
KC-area man indicted for sponsoring violence in Cameroon
KANSAS CITY —Three defendants were arrested Monday and made their initial court appearances in connection with an indictment, unsealed Monday charging them for their roles in a conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a conspiracy to kidnap persons and use weapons of mass destruction in a foreign country, according to the United State's Attorney.
Kansas sees taxes fall 5.3% short of expections in November
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas collected 5.3% less in taxes than expected in November, the first time in more than two years that its collections have fallen short of the state's monthly target. The shortfall was $36 million, but the state Department of Revenue's report Thursday came only three...
Mo. Gov. will not intervene to block cop killer's Tues. execution
JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson confirmed Monday that the State of Missouri will carry out the sentence of Mr. Kevin Johnson on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri. According to a statement's from the governor's office, "Mr. Johnson has received every protection...
Execution Day for man who killed Mo. police officer in 2005
An inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, barring a last-minute intervention. Kevin Johnson's legal team doesn't deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005, but contended in an...
Missouri state budget is bulging with $6B in surplus cash
For the first time in its history, the only real limit on what Missouri can buy on a cash-and-carry basis is the imagination of the people spending the money. The state treasury is bulging with more than $6 billion in surplus cash, the result of 28 months of double-digit revenue growth and federal payments tied to COVID-19 relief and recovery. If growth rates continue at current levels, general revenue in the current fiscal year could approach $15 billion.
Congressman Graves set to become chair of House Transportation Committee
With Republicans capturing the majority in the United States House, northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves is in line to become the chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Graves, now the ranking Republican on the committee, says the top task of the committee in the upcoming Congress is overseeing...
Ex-majority leader jailed for DUI is leaving Kansas Senate
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas lawmaker who was forced out of one of the state Senate's most powerful jobs following an arrest for drunken driving and speeding the wrong way on two interstate highways is planning to leave the Legislature in early January. Former Senate Majority Leader Sen....
Kan. lawmakers: It’s time to fix mental health bed shortages
TOPEKA — After months of meetings and complaints from civilians and law enforcement officials, lawmakers say they have clear targets in addressing the state’s severe mental health care shortages. With a shortage of room in psychiatric facilities across the state, community hospitals and jails have had to shoulder...
First major post-election change for Gov. Kelly's administration
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday the resignation of Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. Lorenz has served as Transportation Secretary since her confirmation in March 2019 and as Chair of the Kansas Infrastructure Hub, which coordinates federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, since June 2022. Her final day in both positions is Friday, December 23. She will be returning to the private sector, according to a statement from Kelly's office.
KBI Director Kirk Thompson set to retire next month
TOPEKA – Kirk Thompson, Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the premier statewide criminal investigative agency, has announced his upcoming retirement, effective January 10, 2023, according to a media release from the agency. Kirk Thompson has served as KBI Director for over 11 years. His distinguished law...
Congressmen Graves & LaTurner want a united GOP Caucus under a new Congress
Republicans had a disappointing showing in the mid-term elections. But northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves says his party had some surprising successes. Graves says, overall, Republicans are disappointed the party didn’t gain more seats in the United States House of Representatives. “But we did pick up seats in New...
$92M Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA — The owner of the winning ticket in the Nov. 19 Powerball drawing has yet to step forward. Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery said Monday the winner has 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $92 million jackpot. The winning numbers in the...
Kan. law prescribing abortion pills over telemedicine blocked
WICHITA — Kansas women could soon be able to seek abortion pills through telemedicine appointments after a judge blocked a state law banning the practice. Abortion providers and abortion rights advocates say the decision will help expand access to abortion for people across the state, particularly in areas like western Kansas that might be several hours from the nearest clinic. The state’s five clinics are clustered around Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas.
Moran: Rail dispute should not have been resolved by Congress
WASHINGTON —The Senate on Thursday acted to avert a rail strike that business leaders say would greatly damage the economy. Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall joined 78 others to pass a bill to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the rail companies and union leaders in September. That settlement had been rejected by some of the 12 unions involved, creating the possibility of a strike. The final Senate vote was 80-15. President Biden signed the bill Friday morning.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0