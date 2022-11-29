ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

St. Joseph Post

GOP elections chief in Kansas decries 'horrible environment'

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Republican elections chief on Thursday decried a “horrible environment” for local officials overseeing voting and counting ballots this year as top state officials certified November's results. Secretary of State Scott Schwab aggressively defends the integrity of Kansas elections despite the wide circulation...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 22 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,609 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, for a total of 901,422 cases. The state reported 3,045 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 22 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Nov.23,...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

2 charged in death of Missouri child who ingested fentanyl

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Two adults have been charged in the death of a toddler after she ingested fentanyl, St. Louis County police announced Thursday. The child, 21-month-old Lilinna Leak, died after officers found her unconscious at a home in Florissant on Nov. 11, police said. A drug screening at a hospital found fentanyl in her system, according to a probable cause statement.
FLORISSANT, MO
St. Joseph Post

KC-area man indicted for sponsoring violence in Cameroon

KANSAS CITY —Three defendants were arrested Monday and made their initial court appearances in connection with an indictment, unsealed Monday charging them for their roles in a conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a conspiracy to kidnap persons and use weapons of mass destruction in a foreign country, according to the United State's Attorney.
BUFFALO, NY
St. Joseph Post

Missouri state budget is bulging with $6B in surplus cash

For the first time in its history, the only real limit on what Missouri can buy on a cash-and-carry basis is the imagination of the people spending the money. The state treasury is bulging with more than $6 billion in surplus cash, the result of 28 months of double-digit revenue growth and federal payments tied to COVID-19 relief and recovery. If growth rates continue at current levels, general revenue in the current fiscal year could approach $15 billion.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

First major post-election change for Gov. Kelly's administration

TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday the resignation of Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. Lorenz has served as Transportation Secretary since her confirmation in March 2019 and as Chair of the Kansas Infrastructure Hub, which coordinates federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, since June 2022. Her final day in both positions is Friday, December 23. She will be returning to the private sector, according to a statement from Kelly's office.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

KBI Director Kirk Thompson set to retire next month

TOPEKA – Kirk Thompson, Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the premier statewide criminal investigative agency, has announced his upcoming retirement, effective January 10, 2023, according to a media release from the agency. Kirk Thompson has served as KBI Director for over 11 years. His distinguished law...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kan. law prescribing abortion pills over telemedicine blocked

WICHITA — Kansas women could soon be able to seek abortion pills through telemedicine appointments after a judge blocked a state law banning the practice. Abortion providers and abortion rights advocates say the decision will help expand access to abortion for people across the state, particularly in areas like western Kansas that might be several hours from the nearest clinic. The state’s five clinics are clustered around Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Moran: Rail dispute should not have been resolved by Congress

WASHINGTON —The Senate on Thursday acted to avert a rail strike that business leaders say would greatly damage the economy. Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall joined 78 others to pass a bill to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the rail companies and union leaders in September. That settlement had been rejected by some of the 12 unions involved, creating the possibility of a strike. The final Senate vote was 80-15. President Biden signed the bill Friday morning.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

https://stjosephpost.com/

 https://stjosephpost.com/

