Counties in Arizona, Pennsylvania fail to certify election results by legal deadlines

Arizona's Cochise County finally certifies its election results after a court order
Under a court order, officials in Republican-controlled Cochise County, Ariz., finally certified their local midterm elections results after they missed the state's legal deadline and put more than 47,000 people's votes at risk. Ruling from the bench at a court hearing on Thursday, Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley...
After record election year, some LGBTQ lawmakers face a new challenge: GOP majorities
HELENA, Mont. – Zooey Zephyr is familiar with the ornate halls of the Montana state Capitol. She was here during the 2021 legislative session, testifying in opposition to bills targeted at trans-Montanans, like a ban on trans women and girls from participating in women's sports. "The image of 'quote'...
U.S. Senate race voter guide: Warnock, Walker on the issues
Georgia voters will cast ballots for a second election cycle in the race for a consequential U.S. Senate seat. Here’s where the major candidates stand on some of the the issues. Abortion. Warnock. The incumbent U.S. senator is an outspoken supporter of abortion rights and called the Supreme Court’s...
A Biden-backed shakeup of Democrats' presidential calendar is OK'd by a party panel
A Democratic committee on Friday approved a proposal, pushed by President Biden, that would upend the party's presidential primary calendar, elevating South Carolina to the first spot, moving the swing states of Georgia and Michigan up to the early slate, and putting Iowa back in the pack. The president is...
Walker, Warnock make final pitches to Georgia voters in U.S. Senate runoff
After tens of millions of dollars in TV ads and mailers, texts and calls, canvassing and campaign stops, the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will soon be over. Whomever Georgia voters elect will serve the state in Washington for the next six years. Neither...
They ran a voter suppression scheme. Now they're sentenced to register voters
Two far-right operatives who told tens of thousands of people not to vote by mail in a robocall scheme will now have to spend 500 hours registering people to vote thanks to a legal sentence from an Ohio judge. Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman robocalled roughly 85,000 voters across Michigan,...
Nonprofits strain to support voters in Georgia Senate race
When the closely watched Georgia Senate race went to a runoff, nonprofit organizations that educate voters strained to ramp up operations again after Election Day. "It's not just, 'Find new canvassers and recruit new volunteers.' It's also, 'Find new money,'" said Kendra Cotton, CEO of New Georgia Project — founded by Stacey Abrams, the Democrat who lost her second campaign to become the state's governor last month. The project's goal was to raise $1 million to inform voters about the runoff, help them find out where and how to vote through phone banking and text banking, as well as voter protection at the polls. As of Monday, they have raised $797,000.
Federal action on coal ash in Ohio has big implications in Georgia
A recent order by the Environmental Protection Agency telling an Ohio power plant it could no longer dispose of toxic coal ash in an unlined pond, thereby polluting groundwater, could have important implications for four Georgia Power sites. In early November, the Associated Press reported the EPA ordered the Gen....
First bill of next year’s General Assembly session targets Georgia’s abortion ban
ATLANTA — The first bill prefiled for the 2023 legislative session takes aim at one of the hottest political topics in Georgia, a law that bans abortions at around six weeks of pregnancy. House Bill 1 (HB 1) would require the state to pay for many of the costs...
3 tribes dealing with the toll of climate change get $75 million to relocate
Three Tribal communities in Alaska and Washington that have been severely impacted by the effects of climate change on their homes are getting $75 million from the Biden administration to help relocate to higher ground. The Quinault Indian Nation, located on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington; the Newtok Village, located...
Almost $80 million is spent on TV ads for Georgia's 4-week Senate runoff
There has been a rush of spending on TV ads for the pivotal Georgia U.S. Senate runoff, which is just a shortened four-week campaign. In that period, some $79 million has been poured in to buy airtime. And spending by groups supporting Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock has more than doubled contributions from groups backing Republican challenger Herschel Walker, according to data from the ad-tracking firm AdImpact and analyzed by NPR.
Georgia Today: Georgia leads country in new AIDS infections, Herschel in N. Ga., and Delta is hiring
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 1 edition of the Georgia Today podcast: Georgia leads the country in new AIDS infections, Herschel Walker visits North Georgia, and Delta is hiring thousands. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Dec. 1. I'm Peter Biello....
On World AIDS Day, Georgia leads the nation in new HIV cases — and Atlanta is a hot spot
LISTEN: Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day, and Georgia is the No. 1 state in the country for new infections. In 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called HIV in Atlanta an epidemic, and cases are not slowing down. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge has more. A diagnosis of...
Political Rewind: Walker under scrutiny for Texas residence; Meadows must testify in Fulton County
1. Herschel Walker is under scrutiny after he claimed a Texas house as his primary residence. LISTEN: Greg Bluestein speaks on questions surrounding Herschel Walker's Texas residence. 2. Former President Barack Obama is visiting Georgia tomorrow to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock. The former president will hold a rally in...
Alex Jones files for bankruptcy following $1 billion Sandy Hook verdicts
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy, less than two months after a jury ordered him and his InfoWars parent company to pay nearly $1 billion to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting. Jones's bankruptcy petition, made in U.S. bankruptcy court in Houston on Friday,...
GPB evening headlines for December 2, 2022
Democrats have voted to move Georgia's presidential primary up closer to the front of line. Former President Barack Obama was in Atlanta last night to campaign again for Senator Raphael Warnock. Houston police have arrested a 33-year-old man in the fatal shooting of Atlanta rapper Takeoff. Tagged as:. GPB morning...
Tornadoes fueled by high temperatures rip through Southern communities
WETUMPKA, Ala. — Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi, while two people died as a tree crunched their mobile home in Alabama, authorities said Wednesday. The National Weather Service had...
Alabama coal miners begin their 20th month on strike
Hundreds of coal miners in Brookwood, Ala., reached a milestone Thursday: They've spent 20 months on strike. That's well past the six-week average for strikes, according to Bloomberg Law. The miners believe it's the longest strike in Alabama's history. They have continued demanding their employer, Warrior Met Coal, restore the...
Georgia Today: Obama stumps for Warnock, mental health gets a boost, and SEC Championship in ATL
On the Friday Dec. 2 edition of the Georgia Today podcast: Barack Obama joins Sen. Raphael Warnock at a rally in Atlanta, a new program aims to boost access to mental health care, and Georgia will be the center of the college football universe this weekend. Peter Biello: Welcome to...
