whbc.com
AAA: Plunge in Gas Prices Continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices are approaching levels from one year ago. With AAA saying demand remains lower and supplies are up, the average price this morning in Stark County is $3.25 a gallon, down 60-cents over the last month. A year ago, the average...
Is there a law or something that every gas station has to have maximum wind exposure in Akron?
Gasoline evaporates rather quickly. Even faster when it is flowing, like in a pump. If that line of pumps didn't have excellent airflow around them you would at-minimum smell like gasoline when you got back into your car. Is there a law or something that every gas station has to have maximum wind exposure in Akron?
whbc.com
Wednesday Rain Pushes November Precipitation Numbers Above Average
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not only is most of Stark County now out of Drought Watch, the month of November saw above-normal rain at the Akron Canton Airport weather station. That’s thanks to Wednesday’s .94 inches of rain, making it three and a quarter inches for...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
Any recommendations for the nail salon in Akron?
I want a manicure recently. So I'm looking for a great nail salon in Akron, which is walk-ins welcome and provides good service. Any recommendations?
Deadly fire in NE Ohio was intentionally set: Investigators
66-year-old Leanna Asuncion was killed.
whbc.com
Massillon Man Killed in Car-Pedestrian Crash
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 78-year-old Massillon man was struck and killed by a car in the city Wednesday evening. Massillon police and the coroner’s office say James Maxheimer was struck on Tremont Avenue SW between 13th and 14th Streets at a little before 6 p.m.
'Large structure fire' at mill in downtown Kent
KENT, Ohio — Firefighters are at the scene of a "large structure fire" working to contain flames at a mill on North Water Street in downtown Kent. Kent State University issued a "safety alert" advisory at 9:46 a.m. Friday recommending everybody to "please avoid the area" -- but also noted "there is no threat to the Kent Campus at this time."
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A significant increase in coronavirus cases over the last week, though this was an eight-day week because of Thanksgiving. The over 16,000 new reported cases are the most since mid-September. Stark County had 414 new reported cases. Again, those figures don’t include...
Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs
A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Farm and Dairy
explore venango
Injuries Reported in Sugarcreek Crash
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT)— Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash with heavy damage and a possible entrapment in front of Big Lots on Allegheny Blvd. today. The call came in Friday around 12:15 p.m. According to a spokesman for Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, one person was transported to...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton Area
If the answer is yes and you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. This unassuming store by the highway is known for their fantastic fried chicken. You can get their flavorful chicken by the wing, thigh, breast, or leg. They also offer chicken meals that come with hobo potatoes and coleslaw and buckets that range from 8 pieces to a whopping 100 pieces.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Police: Threat led to lockdown at Cuyahoga Falls HS
The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department says it is investigating a threat made via social media to Cuyahoga Falls High School.
ocj.com
Trout in the Cuyahoga River
The Cuyahoga River has been stocked with about 1,000 rainbow trout. That’s amazing when you consider that the northeast Ohio flow was once a national punchline for water pollution, catching on fire in 1969. Since then, the river has made a comeback for recreational users and wildlife — such as trout — alike.
Woman dies in NE Ohio apartment fire
An apartment fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning leaving one woman dead, New Philadelphia Fire Department reported.
whbc.com
Canton Council Providing $1.3 Million for SE Medical/Grocery Facility
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council has approved a grant of $1.3 million to the group Canton for All People. It targets renovations at the former SMHA-owned building in the 1300 block of Gonder Avenue SE. Those renovations are expected to cost over $1.6 million.
Farm and Dairy
