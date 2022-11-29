ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

AAA: Plunge in Gas Prices Continues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices are approaching levels from one year ago. With AAA saying demand remains lower and supplies are up, the average price this morning in Stark County is $3.25 a gallon, down 60-cents over the last month. A year ago, the average...
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
Massillon Man Killed in Car-Pedestrian Crash

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 78-year-old Massillon man was struck and killed by a car in the city Wednesday evening. Massillon police and the coroner’s office say James Maxheimer was struck on Tremont Avenue SW between 13th and 14th Streets at a little before 6 p.m.
'Large structure fire' at mill in downtown Kent

KENT, Ohio — Firefighters are at the scene of a "large structure fire" working to contain flames at a mill on North Water Street in downtown Kent. Kent State University issued a "safety alert" advisory at 9:46 a.m. Friday recommending everybody to "please avoid the area" -- but also noted "there is no threat to the Kent Campus at this time."
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Case Numbers Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A significant increase in coronavirus cases over the last week, though this was an eight-day week because of Thanksgiving. The over 16,000 new reported cases are the most since mid-September. Stark County had 414 new reported cases. Again, those figures don’t include...
Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs

A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ONLINE: 2009 Subaru Forester, furniture, tools, and misc.

2009 Subaru Forester – Furniture – Tools – Household Items. All sells to settle the estate online only. PREVIEW/PICKUP LOCATION: 1384 CHERRY RD. NW, MASSILLON, OH 44647 Directions: From OH-21 take Cherry Rd. west to property. Nice clean items. For more details, visit www.kikoauctions.com. AUCTION BY ORDER...
Injuries Reported in Sugarcreek Crash

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT)— Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash with heavy damage and a possible entrapment in front of Big Lots on Allegheny Blvd. today. The call came in Friday around 12:15 p.m. According to a spokesman for Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, one person was transported to...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton Area

If the answer is yes and you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. This unassuming store by the highway is known for their fantastic fried chicken. You can get their flavorful chicken by the wing, thigh, breast, or leg. They also offer chicken meals that come with hobo potatoes and coleslaw and buckets that range from 8 pieces to a whopping 100 pieces.
CANTON, OH
Trout in the Cuyahoga River

The Cuyahoga River has been stocked with about 1,000 rainbow trout. That’s amazing when you consider that the northeast Ohio flow was once a national punchline for water pollution, catching on fire in 1969. Since then, the river has made a comeback for recreational users and wildlife — such as trout — alike.
ONLINE: Firearms, arrowheads, safes, and misc.

Firearms – Arrowheads & Points – Safes – Ammo – Accessories. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders online only. PREVIEW/PICKUP LOCATION: KIKO AUCTION GALLERY – 3201 PARKWAY ST., CANTON, OH 44708 Directions: From I-77 (just north of downtown Canton) take the 13th St. exit, take 13th St. west to Parkway St. and merge right to auction gallery.
