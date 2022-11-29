Read full article on original website
I'm a Celebrity reveals Jill Scott's first words to partner after winning
I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! has revealed Jill Scott's first words to her partner after winning the show. The former Lioness triumphed as this year's Queen of the Jungle last weekend, commanding an incredible 57.66% of the vote over runner-up Owen Warner. Thursday's (December 1) Coming Out show...
I'm A Celebrity's Sue Cleaver shares secret sign she used to communicate with her family
I'm a Celebrity star Sue Cleaver has shared the secret sign she used while in the jungle to communicate with her family. The Coronation Street star took part in the recent series of the ITV reality show, where she was the third to be eliminated from the camp. However, speaking...
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Coming Out - December 1 - 9.15pm - ITV1
Finally, we reach the end of the road with this series as we go behind the curtain, and a nice little series recap along with the loved ones pitching up as the campmates start to file out of the jungle. Slightly later start for this final episode due to World...
BBC responds to Strictly Come Dancing swearing speculation
Strictly Come Dancing viewers were in for quite a surprise while watching tonight’s (December 2) show as during the opening musical medley, the singer appeared to drop a swear word into a song. While performing 'Boom Goes The Cannon' from Hamilton, the singer, Trevor Dion Nicholas, appeared to have...
I'm a Celebrity's Charlene White shares emotional reunion with her children
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Charlene White has shared a sweet moment with her children after returning from the jungle. The Loose Women presenter shared a picture on Instagram of her getting emotional as she hugs her two children, writing: "Missed these hugs maaaaaaan. Missed these two so much."
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
The Masked Singer US crowns the winner
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer US finally crowned its winner last night during the show's action-packed finale. Former Glee star Amber Riley took home the prize after she was unmasked as the celebrity behind Harp. The singer broke down in tears in her mask as she...
Love Island star calls for change as she reveals “biggest frustration” with the show
Love Island star Lacey Edwards has called for ITV to change one crucial aspect of the show for contestants. Lacey went into the ITV2 reality show as a "bombshell" during the very last week of the last series. However, the reality star told Daily Star that bosses supposedly told her...
Jeremy Pope Revealed He Tested For An Iconic "Empire" Role And I Could Totally See It
"I was thinking, ' I'm about to sing, I'll be the middle son... ' and I didn't get it."
Walking Dead star Norman Reedus teases "reset" in Daryl spinoff
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is said to be a complete "reset". After 12 years of (mostly) solid post-apocalyptic storytelling, where fans were introduced to a carousel of survivors and villains, this could prove tricky for Walking Dead loyalists, but allow Daryl actor Norman Reedus to explain why it's actually a great thing.
Eastenders should premiere episodes each morning Monday to Thursday at 6am on BBC IPlayer
Eastenders should premiere episodes each morning Monday to Thursday at 6am on BBC IPlayer for that day’s BBC One airing. Hollyoaks is the first soap to premiere episodes permanently on All 4 the day of E4 broadcast. Weekly boxsets can be for special occasions like sporting events or even Christmas if they wanted too. Emmerdale and Coronation Street should as well premiere on ITVX at least the day of their ITV1 broadcast. I still prefer box-set format but I can't see them doing that permanently which I would like it to happen. It may happen in the next decade or so. What do you think of daily release of EastEnders on iPlayer? Or do you still prefer the weekly box-set. Do you still like it to premiere first on television broadcast? Or others?
BBC's Christmas TV highlights – from Martin Compston's new drama to Happy Valley's return
From a whole host of Christmas-themed specials to a number of hotly anticipated returning shows, the BBC is where it's at when it comes to festive telly. Whether you're looking for a boxset binge to enjoy with snacks and a cosy blanket, or your next event show that the entire family can enjoy, we've got you covered with our rundown of highlights showing just what's on offer from the Beeb in 2022.
Coronation Street boss hints at characters moving after set extension
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has teased that the Weatherfield Precinct flats may eventually become home to certain characters. The soap recently unveiled the first look at its newest set extension: the Weatherfield Precinct, the shopping centre that has been part of Corrie lore for years but has only now taken physical shape.
Media out to get Helen
All over newspapers and internet that Helen Skelton has been on the West End so has an advantage this week with Couples Choice, when the reality is she was there for Red Nose Day, so not a West End performer at all. Is the BBC worried that she's getting more votes than their chosen winner Hamza?
Claudia Winkleman's The Traitors sees another brutal elimination
The Traitors spoilers follow. Tonight (November 30) saw Claudia Winkleman's new psychological competition The Traitors continue with a brutal double elimination from the show. Continuing on from last night's premiere, the second episode opened with the contestants discovering that Aisha had been murdered by Traitors Alyssa, Wilfred and Amanda. Revealing...
Song Suggestions/Wishlist
2. The Power of Love by Jennifer Rush/Air Supply/Laura Branigan/Celine Dion. 3. The Power of Love by Frankie Goes to Hollywood/Gabrielle Aplin. 23. Like I'm Gonna Lose You by Meghan Trainor ft. John Legend. 25. I Don't Want to Miss a Thing by Aerosmith from Armageddon. 28. Mad World by...
Casualty confirms when this weekend's episode will air
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty has confirmed when this weekend’s episode will air. Due to the ongoing FIFA World Cup, a lot of the regularly scheduled BBC and ITV programmes are getting shuffled to make room for the matches, and Casualty is one of those which has had to accommodate it.
Strictly's Max George reveals tattoo portrait of girlfriend Maisie Smith
Strictly Come Dancing star Max George has shown off his love for girlfriend Maisie Smith in a very permanent way. Appearing on Loose Women, the couple discussed their romance, with George revealing he had a half-and-half tattoo portrait of Smith's face and a lioness done on his forearm. "Went in...
Is Your Christmas or Mine worth watching?
Sex Education star Asa Butterfield continues to stretch his comedy muscles, joined by theatre actor Cora Kirk, in the Amazon Prime Video holiday film Your Christmas or Mine. The film follows a young couple on Christmas break, when they each decide to surprise the other by going to their respective opposite homes — meaning they wind up at each other's homes, alone.
Willow boss reveals what the show does that the film couldn’t
Disney+'s Willow creator Jonathan Kasdan has revealed what the sequel series does that the original 1988 film couldn't. 34 years after defeating the evil queen Bavmorda, Warwick Davis reprises his role as Willow Ufgood and guides a band of misfits on a perilous rescue mission into the unknown. While Kasdan...
