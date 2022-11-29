Read full article on original website
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Where to get the best coffee in the Akron areaJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
cleveland19.com
Woman wanted in deadly shooting of 38-year-old man, Akron police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Early investigators identified the shooter of an Akron homicide on Wednesday as 33-year-old Suzanne Thomas, detectives say. Detectives have issued a warrant for Thomas’ arrest for the aggravated murder of 38-year-old Joseph Hall. Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said the man, Hall, was killed inside...
Sheriff: Stark County mom accidentally shot by 3-year-old
The Stark County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a mother was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old in Canton Township.
3-year-old shoots 23-year-old mother in Canton
A 23-year-old woman was shot by her 3-year-old son in Canton on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Have you seen this Wingstop robber?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man who broke into a Wingstop on Nov. 25. Police say the suspect broke into the Wingstop at 10514 Lorain Ave. The suspect arrived in a black four-door SUV, detectives say. Detectives say the suspect has a tattoo...
whbc.com
Massillon Man Killed in Car-Pedestrian Crash
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 78-year-old Massillon man was struck and killed by a car in the city Wednesday evening. Massillon police and the coroner’s office say James Maxheimer was struck on Tremont Avenue SW between 13th and 14th Streets at a little before 6 p.m.
Detectives investigate homicide at Akron home
Akron detectives are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the city Wednesday evening.
Suspect arrested asleep on ATV following manhunt in Trumbull County
A man was taken into custody Friday afternoon after an almost 24-hour search that included multiple police agencies and a helicopter.
cleveland19.com
Killer of 38-year-old man shot dead in Akron home on the loose, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The gunman who shot and killed a 38-year-old man in an Akron home is on the loose, police said, and detectives need help catching the suspected killer. Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said the man was killed inside a residence in the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue on Nov. 30.
Police arrest Youngstown woman accused of overdosing with kids in home
Trisha Alam, 35, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on first-degree misdemeanor charges after she was found by Austintown police. She is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.
Family attorney responds to video of Akron officers removing “Justice for Jayland” poster
The family of Jayland Walker, shot more than 40 times by Akron police, said they were "astonished" after a video surfaced this week of two Akron officers removing a "Justice for Jayland" sign from a neighborhood.
Man accused of assaulting fast-food manager arrested in Youngstown
A man wanted for assaulting the manager of a fast food restaurant because he claimed he waited too long for his food was arrested Wednesday on two warrants.
Stark County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 17-year-old girl
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a missing 17-year-old girl, according to a Facebook post from the office.
Akron police investigating after 2 cops seen carrying Jayland Walker sign to their cruiser
Akron McDonald’s spots giving out naloxone to spare families from pain
Student stabbed at Akron school, charges pending
A student was stabbed at John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon, Akron police said.
Akron rookie officer rescues 91-year-old bedridden woman from fire
As far back as he can recall, Akron Police Officer Aaron Williams has felt a calling to help people.
WFMJ.com
Suspect in Youngstown murder case indicted by grand jury
The suspect in a Youngstown murder case was indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday. Nineteen-year-old Mekhi Venable was indicted on one count of Murder and one count of Aggravated Murder, both with firearm specifications. Venable is a suspect in the shooting of Jacob Moore, which occurred on...
Reports: Youngstown police find gun in car driving erratically on East Side
Rubel Sanchez, 20, of Youngstown, is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police find missing 13-year-old girl
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 13-year-old girl has been found safe after going missing from her home on the city’s west side Tuesday. Ava Conomy was reported missing by her mom on Nov. 29. The police report stated Ava may have been with a teenager in a...
cleveland19.com
22-year-old woman dies after crash on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Cleveland woman has died from her injuries after a car crash on the city’s West side earlier this week. According to Cleveland police, the woman lost control of her Acura at W. 50th Street and Storer Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.
Police: Argument preceded South Side shooting
Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the man was found just before midnight in the driveway of a home in the 600 block of West LaClede Avenue.
