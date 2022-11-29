ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

cleveland19.com

Woman wanted in deadly shooting of 38-year-old man, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Early investigators identified the shooter of an Akron homicide on Wednesday as 33-year-old Suzanne Thomas, detectives say. Detectives have issued a warrant for Thomas’ arrest for the aggravated murder of 38-year-old Joseph Hall. Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said the man, Hall, was killed inside...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Have you seen this Wingstop robber?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are searching for a man who broke into a Wingstop on Nov. 25. Police say the suspect broke into the Wingstop at 10514 Lorain Ave. The suspect arrived in a black four-door SUV, detectives say. Detectives say the suspect has a tattoo...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Massillon Man Killed in Car-Pedestrian Crash

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 78-year-old Massillon man was struck and killed by a car in the city Wednesday evening. Massillon police and the coroner’s office say James Maxheimer was struck on Tremont Avenue SW between 13th and 14th Streets at a little before 6 p.m.
MASSILLON, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect in Youngstown murder case indicted by grand jury

The suspect in a Youngstown murder case was indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday. Nineteen-year-old Mekhi Venable was indicted on one count of Murder and one count of Aggravated Murder, both with firearm specifications. Venable is a suspect in the shooting of Jacob Moore, which occurred on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police find missing 13-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 13-year-old girl has been found safe after going missing from her home on the city’s west side Tuesday. Ava Conomy was reported missing by her mom on Nov. 29. The police report stated Ava may have been with a teenager in a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

22-year-old woman dies after crash on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Cleveland woman has died from her injuries after a car crash on the city’s West side earlier this week. According to Cleveland police, the woman lost control of her Acura at W. 50th Street and Storer Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.
CLEVELAND, OH

