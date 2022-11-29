Read full article on original website
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Wealthy Russian businessman held by officers investigating oligarchs
A wealthy Russian businessman has been arrested at his multi-million-pound London home by officers investigating potential criminal activity by oligarchs.The 58-year-old man, who has not been named, was held by the National Crime Agency (NCA) on Thursday on suspicion of offences including money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the Home Office and conspiracy to commit perjury.A 35-year-old man, who works at the residence, was arrested nearby on suspicion of money laundering and obstruction of an officer after he was seen leaving with a bag containing thousands of pounds in cash.The Combatting Kleptocracy Cell is having significant success investigating potential criminal activity...
Russian prison expert: Brittney Griner is in the ‘fight of her life’
A look at the conditions for Americans trapped in Russian jails.
US condemns shooting at Pakistan's embassy in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. on Saturday condemned an attack a day earlier on the Pakistani embassy in Afghanistan’s capital, in which a senior Pakistani diplomat escaped unhurt but one of his Pakistani guards was wounded, sending a wave of anger in this Islamic nation. Friday's assault comes...
US unveils new B-21 Raider nuclear stealth bomber after years of secret development
The US Air Force has unveiled its new nuclear stealth bomber, which will gradually replace aircraft first flown in the Cold War.While specific details of the aircraft remain shrouded in secrecy, the B-21 is the first new bomber in three decades and can carry both nuclear and conventional weapons.Lloyd Austin, US defence secretary, said the plane will offer significant advances over existing bombers in America’s fleet.The first flight by a B-21 is expected to take place in 2023.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK’s reputation has been ‘shredded’ internationally, says David MilibandLava continues to ooze from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano after spectacular eruptionMexican police find 300kg of fentanyl pills hidden in coconuts on highway
Russia invests 'disproportionately costly' offensive to take Bakhmut despite low strategic advantage: UK intel
Russia's fight for Bakhmut has become 'disproportionately costly' for Moscow who will gain little strategic advantage if it takes the city.
Ukraine urges tougher Western squeeze on Russian oil prices
The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling for a lower price cap on Russian oil than the one agreed to by Ukraine's Western supporters
Seoul arrests ex-top security official over border killing
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's former national security director was arrested Saturday over a suspected cover-up surrounding North Korea’s killing of a South Korean fisheries official near the rivals’ sea boundary in 2020. Suh Hoon’s arrest early Saturday came as President Yoon Suk Yeol’s conservative...
Estonia to buy U.S. rocket artillery system in $200M deal
HELSINKI (AP) — NATO member and Russia’s neighbor Estonia is boosting its defense capabilities by acquiring an advanced U.S. rocket artillery system in the Baltic country’s largest arms procurement project ever, defense officials said Saturday. A deal signed Friday for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System is...
Neymar expected to train again with Brazil at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is expected to train with Brazil again on Saturday while left back Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus have been ruled out for the remainder of the World Cup after getting injured in the match against Cameroon. Neymar was expected to practice with the...
Germany: Kandinsky sale on hold after Poland alleges theft
BERLIN (AP) — A German auction house said Friday that the recent sale of a watercolor by Wassily Kandinsky has been put on hold in response to the Polish government's claim that the painting is stolen. Poland’s Ministry of Culture and National Heritage said Thursday it notified Grisebach auctioneers...
EXPLAINER: Why Japan's World Cup goal was judged valid
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far was scored by Japan, and it eliminated Germany. The Japanese came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 on Thursday and advance to the round of 16 on a goal that many felt went out of play before the ball went into the net. The victory also meant that four-time champion Germany, playing at the same time, was knocked out of the competition in Qatar.
