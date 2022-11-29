ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
The Independent

Wealthy Russian businessman held by officers investigating oligarchs

A wealthy Russian businessman has been arrested at his multi-million-pound London home by officers investigating potential criminal activity by oligarchs.The 58-year-old man, who has not been named, was held by the National Crime Agency (NCA) on Thursday on suspicion of offences including money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the Home Office and conspiracy to commit perjury.A 35-year-old man, who works at the residence, was arrested nearby on suspicion of money laundering and obstruction of an officer after he was seen leaving with a bag containing thousands of pounds in cash.The Combatting Kleptocracy Cell is having significant success investigating potential criminal activity...
Citrus County Chronicle

US condemns shooting at Pakistan's embassy in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. on Saturday condemned an attack a day earlier on the Pakistani embassy in Afghanistan’s capital, in which a senior Pakistani diplomat escaped unhurt but one of his Pakistani guards was wounded, sending a wave of anger in this Islamic nation. Friday's assault comes...
The Independent

US unveils new B-21 Raider nuclear stealth bomber after years of secret development

The US Air Force has unveiled its new nuclear stealth bomber, which will gradually replace aircraft first flown in the Cold War.While specific details of the aircraft remain shrouded in secrecy, the B-21 is the first new bomber in three decades and can carry both nuclear and conventional weapons.Lloyd Austin, US defence secretary, said the plane will offer significant advances over existing bombers in America’s fleet.The first flight by a B-21 is expected to take place in 2023.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK’s reputation has been ‘shredded’ internationally, says David MilibandLava continues to ooze from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano after spectacular eruptionMexican police find 300kg of fentanyl pills hidden in coconuts on highway
Citrus County Chronicle

Seoul arrests ex-top security official over border killing

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's former national security director was arrested Saturday over a suspected cover-up surrounding North Korea’s killing of a South Korean fisheries official near the rivals’ sea boundary in 2020. Suh Hoon’s arrest early Saturday came as President Yoon Suk Yeol’s conservative...
Citrus County Chronicle

Estonia to buy U.S. rocket artillery system in $200M deal

HELSINKI (AP) — NATO member and Russia’s neighbor Estonia is boosting its defense capabilities by acquiring an advanced U.S. rocket artillery system in the Baltic country’s largest arms procurement project ever, defense officials said Saturday. A deal signed Friday for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System is...
The Associated Press

Neymar expected to train again with Brazil at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is expected to train with Brazil again on Saturday while left back Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus have been ruled out for the remainder of the World Cup after getting injured in the match against Cameroon. Neymar was expected to practice with the...
Citrus County Chronicle

Germany: Kandinsky sale on hold after Poland alleges theft

BERLIN (AP) — A German auction house said Friday that the recent sale of a watercolor by Wassily Kandinsky has been put on hold in response to the Polish government's claim that the painting is stolen. Poland’s Ministry of Culture and National Heritage said Thursday it notified Grisebach auctioneers...
Citrus County Chronicle

EXPLAINER: Why Japan's World Cup goal was judged valid

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far was scored by Japan, and it eliminated Germany. The Japanese came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 on Thursday and advance to the round of 16 on a goal that many felt went out of play before the ball went into the net. The victory also meant that four-time champion Germany, playing at the same time, was knocked out of the competition in Qatar.

