ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets to 129-113 win over Rockets

By CRAIG MEYER
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39dzDa_0jQwGJIb00

DENVER — (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 32 points and 12 rebounds, Jamal Murray scored a season-high 31 and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Houston Rockets 129-113 on Monday night.

The win was the Nuggets’ third in a row following a home loss last Tuesday against lowly Detroit.

“I also know this team has another level, another gear that we can get to,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “Knowing that we had eight new guys coming in, knowing that we were bringing back a Jamal Murray and a Michael Porter, it wasn’t going to happen in the first 20 games, especially with all the injuries and COVID illnesses that we’ve had early on. When you account for the lack of continuity, the schedule, the injuries and the different lineups, I’m incredibly proud of our group for being where we are.”

Jokic and Murray combined to shoot 64.7% from the field. It marked the third time in the past four games Jokic scored more than 30 points. He finished two assists shy of his fourth triple-double this season.

Murray, one of the NBA's best outside shooters, was 11 of 17 from the floor and drained four of his eight 3-pointers after knocking down just 12 of 33 field goal attempts in two games since returning from health and safety protocols last Tuesday.

“I just missed the open shots,” Murray said. “Even the ones I tried to create, I just felt like I let us down because I didn’t make them. When I take them, I expect to make them. It was frustrating when I shoot and miss shots that everybody’s used to me making.”

Malone thinks Murray has a chance to be "an all-NBA type player.”

“To do that, the scoring, rebounding, the playmaking and, most importantly, defense has to be there every night. But I think he’s really finding his offensive rhythm and his confidence. I’m happy for him. I care about Jamal. It’s been a long journey for that kid," Malone said.

The Nuggets outscored Houston 62-42 in the paint. Zeke Nnaji matched a season high with 15 points off the bench.

Alperen Sengun led five Rockets in double figures with 18 points.

Houston (5-15) has the worst record in the Western Conference, but had won three of its previous five games.

Murray's 3 with 4:33 remaining in the third quarter stretched the Nuggets’ lead to 96-84 and capped a 15-4 run. After the Rockets got within seven, Denver scored the final eight points of the period, finished off by Nnaji's 3 at the buzzer.

The Nuggets’ lead grew to 20 in the fourth quarter.

“I feel like we exerted a lot of energy in that third,” Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. said. “It’s already hard playing in Colorado and it definitely came in as a factor. I feel like we just ran out of gas in that third quarter.”

TIP-INS

Nuggets: G Bones Hyland missed his third consecutive game with a non-COVID-19 illness. Hyland, a first-round draft pick in his second year with the team, is averaging 15 points per game this season. … F Michael Porter Jr. didn’t play as he continues to deal with a bruised left heel. It was the third straight game he missed. Malone said Porter “will come back when he’s ready.” Porter is averaging 16.4 points, tied for the third-highest mark on the team.

Rockets: G Jalen Green had 17 points and a team-high seven assists. … With his father, former Nuggets forward Kenyon Martin, in attendance, F Kenyon Martin Jr. had 15 points.

The teams play in Denver again Wednesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic vocal on Alperen Sengun mistake costing Rockets

Nikola Jokic is one of the most unique players to ever grace the NBA hardwood. That’s why any comparisons to the Denver Nuggets MVP shouldn’t be taken for granted. With the Houston Rockets playing back-to-back games against Jokic’s Nuggets, he was asked about second-year big man Alperen Sengun, who shares some similarities and admittedly models his game after the Serbian center.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Alperen Sengun Excited To Face Nikola Jokic In Rockets Road Match vs. Nuggets

Kevin Porter Jr. could not help but compare Alperen Sengun to reigning league MVP winner Nikola Jokic Saturday night inside the Toyota Center. "He's talented — that's Baby Joker out there," Porter said. "I have a year under my belt with Alperen. I have a good feeling of when he is going to pass or shoot. But don't read his eyes — wait on him. He's going to make the right read."
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Young and the Hawks take on the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets (14-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (12-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup with Denver. He currently ranks 10th in the league scoring 27.8 points per game. The Hawks have gone 7-4 at home. Atlanta is fourth...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
MEMPHIS, TN
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
94K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy